Muhammad 53 – The Call To Prophethood

Assalamu alaikum peace
to place the
structure of the cabinet
and the significance of that particular episode.
We also discussed this qualities of intelligence reflected
the spirit, but also the
intelligence as profits be dependent
on
the source of legitimacy as profits
are simply quality
applications
described
the
importance of Blackstone goes back to the days of
a significant
difference between the
beginning of the cold termination
that used to
about a specific ritual
worship
people
are searching for the truth
is worshipers of meditation, reflection
a specific sorts
of interpretation
it is reasonable to expect that with a highly spiritual person,
he probably was reflecting deeply about the creation of
material that
relate to the
reflections about the mysteries of life
that is the ultimate destiny is there any
structure you can
reflect upon,
reasonably expect that you would have had some reflection about the state of affairs
the cocktails
that
people have
also experienced
customer
is looking down from above, directly speaking into
actions to keep
trying to purify
spirit from all of these
circumstances
especially
this kind of thoughts which are reasonable to expect as the same source of traffic
To speak as if Islam was simply the product of the image of
aspiration to help its people
are falling short of
the source that this was simply a preparation of what
it is to prepare him psychologically, to receive the divine guidance, which was
discussed in detail in the series.
This experience, I believe,
is part of a team to prepare him
to see
actually,
this vision experiences in the spirit of his level of solitude, meditation
just to comment,
experiences what are some of the experiences
which the Prophet Muhammad himself describes some of those experiences that began to become clear to him as he approached
in such an important
difference
section
as
I say,
in addition
to the breaking up of
which we’ll get within of this
vision,
this
did take place
with such clarity and vividness like just like the
dance
which is
most important sources of production that
are efficient, when it comes to this quality is lt 46 146 parts of
addition to that, according to
the property that we
have the courage to
say no to him,
Monica Rasool Allah,
messenger of Allah,
this actually,
this experience is
repeated
that experiment
on the first versions and
details of that experience.
Okay, that experience is described in reasonable detail,
as well as historical references.
I chose to translate directly from
just
the face of the nation that began to come to the messenger of
the True Vision
have a vision except that it was fulfilled by the breaking
the solitude was to him
to seclude himself in the case of that
tuition for several minutes before
he returned back
provision for that
we’ll return to Khadija.
Next
Maybe she
was
one of
the educators. And since
besides
he said
that’s the engine
are screwed.
I think that’s the
that’s the
tip.
So head screws me for the second time, until I reached
the silence. I said it’s the perfect
time
in this actual diversity that you find today
from something that
is most beautiful
that will change.
I like to indicate that this is actually the first passage, first verses to be
in the appears within the data transmission
or chapter number 26.
Just to save some money
versus
an insane
translation of
money, but some people have depression sometimes
does not
just
observation, the translations of things
that
some other
nations which are real life examples the nation
that means,
what should I do
instead of my motorcycle
facts that seems to indicate that the Prophet peace be upon him
was not
because
of
that
nation indicate that they
seek parchment that looks like a basketball container, which does
not repeat for three times.
Question
that says,
it seems to indicate that
this is very relevant, in fact, to the notion of the source of
the book simulation.
The other aspect also that emergent solution.
The second verse, that says God created the human from something that
is much more accurate translation of the tape, which
has been translated,
translated
as clubs of congealed blood. This is
to be used for the term car
action is something that sticks
Also, which is very relevant, a niche,
niche. And this presents
some relevant points significant as we deal with historical aspect and the source of
it does have some relevance to the source of
this very first,
there seemed to be a conclusive evidence that could have been the product of our knowledge
of the purpose
of groups of movies. This is
the usage of the chain
because of this initial period
of economic development,
especially stellar us that
this question ends with the spring,
it gets down
into the details and the data is actually being
returned it
sticks to the length of the test.
Know, this kind of information definitely is not new.
For me, then it falls in news after the Prophet received that revelation describing this spirit as something that
I have not at that time, get the understanding of this status
microscopes and
determination
to be regarded as product of the human mind that you learn from others experience this kind of description whether it’s more than a type
of scientific discoveries.
The customer
This is not just stiffness, it’s
a series of
medical decision we have discussed in great detail in reference to opinions by the largest dimension in particular Dr. Keith
scholar
editions of some of these
textbooks,
sexual expressions and
expressions of other expressions in the
system.
The reports are consistent, even though there are some
variation that it could detect
them
to be a significant
issue,
generation from
page 236.
It gives some additional detail by saying this first encounter with the angel of revelation came to him in the cave
of Ramadan
Islamic,
which is
a specialist in solitude and worship, which by the way, the present was manifesting in this particular year.
This is not a contradiction. This is simply a
detail that was not necessarily detailed
in
virgin, and I think it’s critical because
there’s indication that the crown began to be revealed to the prophet in the midst of that.
Number two, verse one
first,
so this is just an additional detail.
A second variation,
it seems that
the Prophet,
the prophet said,
instead of reached the limits of magnitudes,
expressions
are consistent.
This is again
calibration of what happened
in
the same
answer to the previous question gives an additional detail that is not mentioned in this version, that the engine blows a portion of silk that looks like a container.
That again, this is just
the consistency
across the nation is that according to the nation,
it does not conclusively say
agent evolution was.
He says that the version that appears in
his opinion that the Prophet was
because he says that, it says the first thing that happened to the Prophet was that you started to like to spend some time in solitude.
First, the first thing was to have divisions,
like to have periods of solitude.
Revelation, so, you see, that as a set of stages,
the first stage was going to be waking hours.
However,
it says that the agent
was asleep. So we try to reconcile both by saying that, it is quite possible that the engine of evolution came first, to the prophet in his seat, just to assure him to get used to
this,
to reconcile
because the narration that appears
to be saved, whether the puppet was awake,
and the fact that it speaks in three stages about vision, True Vision, and solitude, and then he does not necessarily mean that the purpose was it indicates that the first stage was to have a clear vision or second stage, which
is an important point, which is
taking place
in the waking hours.
It is an issue in
detail, but we have no concern to spell as well compelling historical narratives. I think it’s a good example of showing that these kinds of records are very, very trustworthy.
Really contradictions
as to what happened
to answer that question
back to as well
as
asking,
that give some additional details, I mean, this is not a contradiction.
Read the situation as much as they could different ignition
exceptions that
resulted after this verses.
Because obviously, I look at my sleep and it was as
these which means this words are voiceless
out of the
blue, the slope of the mountain
Good
to see
is stretching his feet
saying
you are the Messenger of Allah.
He said, I could tell you to turn my face
away from him
which
I saw him
like that
standing
to
the rich dad Scouts of America
standing in my face,
then
after the election
in this
region that the President
indicates
to be a perfect
match
despite our
conversation
so he told me,
which was his nickname
just to come
back to me. So this episode of what happened, she said, received the blood
of my husband This was applied
steadfast by
his hubby just so
that you will be the prophet of this
nation, but this page
is in addition, it gives that case more details, a little more detail.
And it says that we have the stories he added that I’m afraid for myself. That is I’m afraid that what happened to me might have been some evil spirit might be possessed, and the
relationship with relatives
or hospitality to the guests, and you support the one who suffers misfortunes.
Assalamu alaikum peace