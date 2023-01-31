Muhammad 52 – Between Marriage And The Call 2

Welcome to another episode of Islam in focus. I’m your host, Rashid. Today we have our 52nd program in our series to Muhammad, the last messenger of Allah. In our second program discussing the period between the prophets marriage and the call to Prophethood. I have joining me on the program as usual Dr. Jamal battery of St. Mary’s University by the Jamaat Assalamu alaikum. On a

very quickly summarize the main points that we touched on in our first program, and we began our discussion of this this period, certainly, we began to discuss the period between his marriage to a DJ at the age of 25, to the period of about 40, on the age of 40, when he received the first chord to Prophethood. And he said that, generally speaking, there was nothing really highly unusual about his life except for his reputation as an honest, trustworthy person, but no evidence whatsoever of his aspiration for leadership among his people. However, we said there was one major event in that particular period, which was the Erie building, or the construction of the Kaabah, the house and his

running that we mentioned something about the history of the Kaaba, and that the site was known to be holy, even before it was built by Prophet Abraham. And then we get the reason why there was a need for rebuilding karma because of the floods that affected the structure.

we described also how the crash if people were very hesitant and afraid, they thought that destroying or demolishing the cabin might be a sacrilegious act. And then finally, that things started the kind of relics they found when they did the demolish the Kaaba. And he indicated that Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, participated in the process of reconstruction, we talked about the significance of that symbolically and practically, yes, we also ended at the end, by mentioning the kind of struggle or dispute that arose between the various clans of Christ as to who should have the honor of carrying the black stone relic from Prophet Abraham and put it back in its place. And

that this dispute was about to lead to bloodshed, until one of the elderly suggested that they should ask the first person to walk through the confines of the Kaaba

to arbitrate the dispute. Everybody was waiting, fixing their eyes as to who is that person is, and that’s what we ended last time, and showed many of the viewers might have guessed already, that this person was none. But Prophet Muhammad, he apparently goes away for some of his business. And then when this things happened, he was the first one to walk. Everybody exclaimed, with a sigh of relief.

He is the trustworthy, we accept His judgment, they do not realize that he could have not had any better judge. Just dispute. As we indicated in the previous program. The trustworthy amine was the nickname

that was given to Prophet Mohammed. And he was quite instrumental in settling this otherwise bloody dispute, as

opposed to the identity of the individual resolve the dispute, but then I’m sure there was some curiosity remaining as to how do we

affect the resolution, resolving the dispute? Could you tell us how

they explained to him what they decided, so they just told him.

As you might expect, everybody, of course, was holding his breath, yes, as to what his decision would be, which plan is going to carry the Blackstone and get the honor case.

But to the surprise of everyone, the process proceeded calmly. And he said, I bring me a clock. So they brought a big clock. And he said, Let a representative from each clan, hold the rope from the edges of the clock. They did. And then he proceeded. He took the Blackstone prototype in the middle of the clock is and it will lift you all up all of your lifted chairs. And they said proceed. So all of them lifted. Everybody was basically carrying the Blackstone, the clock as they proceeded towards the place known as the corner. And then he took the Blackstone and put it in his place. Everybody was very pleased. Everybody had the honor of helping carry distance. And the problem was resolved.

This participation, in fact, in the deconstruction and this particular episode, about the dispute was really an indicator of the characters of the Prophet, peace be upon him and the conduct

Rome, that he was about to play in the history of mankind

to pick up a new phone to the to the character of the Prophet, are you referring to his intelligence in his wisdom Are those the what this are part of the issue really, even though there’s something more than that, obviously, one can discern from the way that he resolved the issue that he possessed high intelligence and a great deal of investigation. That’s right. And that’s quite normal. And, in fact, we don’t have to apologize for that, because prophets and messengers are inspired as they depend in their mission essentially, on divine revelation given to them. But we must realize also that Allah chooses for cutting his mission, people who have that minimum degree, not only our moral

qualities or spirituality, but also intelligence and wisdom, because these qualities are necessary for the proper performance of their role as prophets. However, we have to make a distinction between a genius, for example, who does not receive any revelation? Yes, in which case, one can explain their achievements, and basically exclusively on the grounds of their intelligence or wisdom. That’s one. But that’s quite different from a prophet and messenger, whose achievements has to be related, in essence, to the revelation and divine guidance they receive, even though they could be in their own guides, geniuses, we have to be highly intelligent and wise people. As Dr. Albert, he explains,

he said that to carry the message of God to mankind requires a source of future action

and judgment, in view of the divine guidance or divine guidance there. But there’s also interaction with it, there is an application of that divine revelation in the day to day, type of decisions, or life of the, of the community.

This is one other aspect that seems to be also related to that episode,

is that it signifies that the same person who saved many lives, which was about to be wasted in that fighting, so who would place the black stone as he did that in the critical moment.

He is the person who also who was destined to save many more lives also to bring liberation, peace and reconciliation, to a world which we described in the earlier parts of that series as a word that was moving and moving very fast, I should say, and sliding into a path of destruction, even though he’s got, of course, might have required and necessitated fighting against human tyranny, or Thailand to deprive people

from from peace and security. So the basic role of reconciliation and bring the peace to those fighting people was the same one that you brought to the world at large. A third element which might be relevant here is that that story, in fact, there’s testimony to the reputation of the Prophet, his character, and his integrity amongst the people who knew him. And as we mentioned before, this is reflected in the fact that when they saw him coming, they say, this is here Is it is it the trustworthy? Yes. And this was his nickname. And there’s no other person who is known to have that nickname in the entirety of Mecca. Is that trustworthy except for one, and that was a prophet

Muhammad peace be upon him.

So that, in fact, may also shed some light, about the reason for opposition by his people, when he received the call for coffee to it, that in fact, they did not really balance his truthfulness. But they simply try to find some excuses not to listen to him because of other reasons. Yes, in fact, the Quran in surah six in verse 33, makes reference to that.

The punakha nakina, falling into the ayatollah, which means that we know Allah says, we know Indeed, the Greek, which spelled word, that’s the word of the crossing unbelievers to the Prophet.

They agree with that, what’s the word cause you and then it says, It is not that they deny you or reject you, or consider you to be telling the truth?

It is the science of God which the wicked deny. Yes. So that again might be a sort of reflection also on how as to how he was viewed by his people, rightfully called really an amine, the trustworthy and trustworthy person.

We’re still talking about the cabin in the in the reconstruction, like to ask you how many times it was revealed

And what’s the significance we have touched on the bradstone? The resolution of the dispute, moments ago, what is the significance of the Blackstone, okay to begin with about the number of reconstruction of Kava,

it is not totally known, but at least there are four times that are very well known historically. First, of course, was the initial building of the cabin during the time of Prophet Abraham.

And then the reconstruction in the life of the Prophet among that we just described. So, that was about the seventh century in the Common Era.

Thirdly, there was also a reconstruction of the cabin during the period of yazeed because of dispute and conflict they had with afterlife and disappeared. And also after the, the assassination of the likeness appears,

by a judge. This was a first time when the Kaaba was reconstructed. However, like Sheikh Mohammed Abu Zubaydah, indicates he said, it’s quite doubtful that there was no reconstruction of the Kaaba, on the time between the time of Prophet Abraham and Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, you can’t really expect the structure 200 years or several 100 years is rather unusual. So they might have been other times also where there was rebuilding of the Cabal to just make, you know, structures

a little longer. As far as the, the Blackstone and its significance. I only give a brief answer here because we discussed this issue in much greater detail during the program on pilgrimage.

But in essence, I just want to emphasize that the Blackstone was regarded as an idol or worship, either before Islam or after its time, it was never really itself an act, or objects of worship. The Black Stone is simply a relic that goes back to the days of Prophet Abraham. So it has this value, not in itself, but because of what it symbolizes in terms of relationship to Abraham. There have been other explanation also that we described earlier.

But the

the point to realize here is that according to one saying of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

He indicated that the sanctity of the life honor and property of a believer is even more important in the sight of God than the cover itself. So the Muslim does not really take any object really, and give it undue importance. It is just the symbolically connection with the prophet of monotheism, Prophet Abraham and the kind of memories it brings in terms of the connection between the mission or mission. Yes, they have various

various prophets. Yes.

In addition to the role that we’ve just discussed, as the Prophet Muhammad in the rebuilding of the Kaaba, were there are other significant events in his life, before the call to a partner that we haven’t touched on what the attitude of the Prophet peace be upon him, even before he received the call to Prophethood. As we indicated in the previous program, that he did not really accept the kinds of beliefs, modes of worship practices of his people, and he never participated with them. For example, in adoring any of those idols they used to consider as intermediaries between men and God. There was no single report at all that says, for example, that he ever bow down or prostrating, to

any of the items that they had. In fact, this is confirmed further,

by the fact that there is evidence that this attitude on the fact of the Prophet rejection of this idolatry was imbued in his heart, even from the very early childhood.

You might recall that in one previous program, we said that when he went with his uncle at the age of nine, or some say, 12, to Syria, and they met with that Christian monk by the name of Hera, and thinking that he just like all other herbs, he said, in the name of net and oza, which are names of that, I guess, I’ll ask you questions and you answer me. And you might record the answer of the Prophet was quite clear. He asked me in the name of those idols that and

I have never hated anything as much as I hated those items. First thing, the Christian monk, tell him all I asked you in the name of God, or the name of Allah said, all right now you can ask me, as it shows that even as a child by his pure

nature, he did not feel, you know, any significance or importance to those idols that people used to worship? And that, to me, indicates that there was a divine plan for him. God was preparing him Yes, actually, to carry the mission of pure monotheism.

And as such, God protected this pure nature of that child from being unpaid being blemished with this kind of practices. In addition to this attitude, the most significant thing that, as he drew me is the age of prophethood, the age of 40.

He said himself, solitude, was endeared to me, he began to learn to spend some periods of time in solitude. And as he approached the age of 40, because the periods for the call of Revelation,

these periods became more frequent and longer in time also. And actually, there are some historical references like ignition, pocket ignition, and the history of October,

that indicates that not particularly the month of Ramadan, the month of fasting was also a month, which was traditionally

set aside by the prophet for these periods of,

of solitude, while the age of 40 Well, there are some scholars like us today and

we say that this is the age probably where the person reaches

sufficient

maturity, you know, in terms of mental as well as emotional maturity, it will be a period also where the person would have already accumulated some social skills and yes, information or knowledge that would help him to carry his sir. Well,

I think the people might be curious to know where Prophet Muhammad peace be upon. We used to go to spend the periods of solitude that you were mentioning, okay, he used to go to a mountain, which is northwest of Mecca. I think we have a picture here that we can perhaps consider on this one action shots of, of that mountain. And you’ll notice there is a bunch of people there.

Just in front of them, there is the entrance to the cave, that cave was known as the Cave of Hara. This mountain is at the outskirts of Mecca. So it is not too far from Makkah, but far enough for the prophet to keep away from the sight and noise

of the city or the township of Mecca.

This mountain, by the way, is now known as the mountain of light, Japan, the North mountain of light, used to climb over that mountain with whatever provision he took with him in waters. And he entered into the cave and spent several days consecrated for worship with he would not leave the cave except maybe to go back to Mecca, bring some more provision and spend more days in this.

You know, worship, yes. Now, during this period, of course, the prophet was married to Khadija. What was her reaction? Did she objected to these absences are these periods where the Prophet would graph himself did she not at all, no information at all about her objection, in fact, he was an exemplary wife. And she was an excellent example. And not only other life, but any pious woman, as quoted the comments and that he said that she behaved like a woman or wife who had full confidence and trust in her husband, and as a woman also who understands for understood that these periods of solitude contributed to the spiritual development of her husband, and that this spiritual development was

worth the sacrifice of the absence of our husband for some days every year, because after all, that would be reflected on her happiness and her own household. So Hill Road, in fact, was a very supportive loan, which one would expect from a woman like her? I believe that this, if I may come into this is a lesson also for the wives of Muslims today who might be quite active in their satanic community, which might impose certain pressures on bedtime, while their husbands Of course, are obliged to give sufficient time to their wives and their children. There’s no question this is right, that the Prophet indicated we should not neglect them in the name of Islamic work. But on the

other hand, also, some wives who are not unique in Khadija is seem to be complaining too much that their husbands go too frequently to the mosque or participate in activities. So we should also understand that, while it’s ID and for the whole family to participate in those activities, if there is need for the husband to be away for a limited period,

Time to help with other activities. They should emulate Khadija Be patient and appreciate what their husbands might be doing.

That might be perhaps more practical, down to earth. Yes, application that we actually like to ask you if there’s any particular wisdom that’s apparent from this solitary experience and before revelation to begin. In the practice, you could also elaborate on what you meant by the spiritual development of the Prophet during this particular period. I particularly like in that respect, comments made by two scholars

sebagai and alberty.

survived, for example, says that this kind of search solitude, helped the prophet to combine between two things. On one hand, he had already he had already gained experiences in all aspects of life, as we have seen in previous programs, he participated in many social, economic and other activities of the community. So that gave him some experience, so that he would not be speaking in vacuum.

And these are important qualities for a person who is destined to be a leader of humanity and a guide in all aspects of life.

On the other hand, the solitude, which were basically you might say, occasion and period where he diverses himself from the the decaying status quo of his people, their beliefs and their behavior. So that gives him also a sort of period to reflect. In other words, you live among the people. But in the meantime, at some points, you’re isolated in terms of feeling in terms of understanding belief, and spiritual orientation from there’s no state of affairs

in Berkeley extends also the analysis and focus more on the spiritual elements of these two characteristics. And he says that a person cannot really reach perfection. Of course, within human limits, we don’t, we’re not talking about absolute perfection, cannot reach perfection in his devotion, to allow in worship of him without

once in a while, having this period of solitude, a period of solitude which might developed in the individual in the sense of self accountability. reflection on the creation of God is this solitude of course, it is not perpetual or extreme which Islam forbids, by the way, and may help us to overcome some of our human weaknesses. So he says, there are certain elements of human weaknesses, which can only be overcome by solitude is, like obsession with life is the attitude of short of pride, and envy. All of this can be really resolved by solitude in the person take it seriously. Because when you are alone, there is no need for false pretense, there is no need for shut off. And

that might help the person reflect more deeply and put himself in his proper place

to avoid and to overcome this human tendencies, pride and be shut off and all this are very important for those who are destined to undertake the noble

mission of calling people to God and guiding humanity into the normal path of behavior.

And that also makes it quite clear that people who are really truly devoted to God’s to Allah do not pit him very heavily about the place or depend on the praise of other people, and nor do they fear the criticism, or belittling of other people, as they remember the glory and greatness of Allah. And as they enliven their hearts with the light of knowing him, these things become very secondary in their minds. This quality that we talked about, seem to be possible to enhance through solitude. It leads the person to develop also the qualities of fortitude, and patience in the face of the harm that is to be inflicted on him once he starts telling the truth. It makes the first to look down on

dispensations of life. In addition, it makes the person also grow in faith. But faith we have to realize, at least from an Islamic perspective, which are not unique, I’m sure there are other communities of believers who hold the same thing but faith is not simply a gross intellectual process. It is also an above all inculcation of the love of God in

strengthening one’s relationship with Him. And we must remember that Islam is not merely a set of intellectual propositions, even though reason is very relevant and important in understanding Islam. But what I’m saying is that it is not simply a set of beliefs or intellectual reasoning. But rather, there is an important role also of the Divine Love in relationship with God. Islam is also relationship with God and with others. The solitude and meditation are crucial means for helping to develop this and one point came to my mind, which I think would be of interesting interest to those

studying comparative religion, that we find that what happened to Prophet Muhammad is similar to what happened to Moses, Moses on Sunday went to Sinai for an extended period, proper, Jesus went to the wilderness also for 40 days. So this was apparently the same kind of preparation that God inspired those great figures to go through.

So this kind of experience, I believe, is very useful.

In that sense, he have a minute or so left in the age programming, it’s fair to ask you this question. But your comments are is quite inspiring. Why don’t you just elaborate on the relationship between the meditation and individual behavior very briefly, one of the great scholars known as a sharpie, explained that in a very beautiful way in his book and masakatsu, and that was also coated by empathy. And I think there are two types of people there are those who follow the rules of Islam and fulfill, fulfill the covenant of faith, but no more. But he says, There is another kind of person who works or behaves with those fears, hope but above all, love. And he says those who act

because of the feeling of fears, hope and love, are perhaps in a much higher status. And he says, fear is a driving with hope is a leader.

And love is a current, which is capable of carrying the person to the higher and higher levels of spirituality. And he says,

that’s the one who loves God exerts effort, out of yearning to the beloved. This makes the difficult easy. It makes the remote clause attentive. It makes Winston’s

make the person spend his arm

in the worship and devotion to God, yet he feels that he did not fulfill the covenant of love. And he was not grateful enough for the divine panties

in production. Thank you very much interesting program you want to thank you all for being our guests invite you back next week. Assalamu alaikum peace be unto you