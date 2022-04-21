banner
Muslims are Distinguished by their Festivals

The Prophet’s words “Every nation has its festival, and this is your festival” indicate that these two `Eids (`Eid al-Fitr and `Eid Al-Adha) are exclusively for the Muslims, and that it is not permissible for Muslims to imitate the disbelievers and polytheists in anything that is a distinctive part of their celebrations, whether it be food, dress, bonfires or acts of worship. Muslim children should not be allowed to play on those disbelievers’ festivals, or to put up decorations, or to join in with them on those occasions. All non-Islamic or innovated festivals are haram, such as Independence Day celebrations, anniversaries of revolutions, holidays celebrating trees or accessions to the throne, birthdays, Labor Day, the Nile Festival, Shamm an-Naseem (Egyptian Spring Holiday) and Teachers’ Day.

The Muslims have no festivals apart from `Eid al-Fitr and `Eid al-Adha, because of the hadith narrated from Anas (may Allah be pleased with him) who said: “The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, came to Madinah and the people had two days when they would play and have fun. He said, ‘What are these two days?’ They said, ‘We used to play and have fun on these days during the Jahiliyyah. The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, ‘Allah has given you something better than them, the day of Ad-ha and the day of Fitr.’” (Sunan Abi Dawud, 1134)

These two `Eids are among the signs or symbols of Allah which we must celebrate and understand the aims and meanings behind them.

