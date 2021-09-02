Self, Soul and Personality

islamonline_en
Man prays during the dawn time

It is important to distinguish between nafs (self) and ruuh (soul). Some authors have interchanged between both freely.

Ruuh, strictly speaking, should be translated as soul. This is while nafs should be reserved for self, person, personality or even ego. Personal identity includes the three dimensions of the psyche viz ID, ego and superego.

It needs to be clarified that nafs and ruuh; are separate words and are not interchangeable. In fact, they are even distinguished separately in the Holy Qur’an and hence, should have different meanings. Thus, nafs should not be translated as soul.

It is noteworthy that nafs (self) has not been associated with angels, for example, in the Qur’an. However, ruuh has been associated with Almighty Allah, human beings, as well as jinn.

The idea of personality or self – as we know – refers to a person’s uniquely organized predisposition to perform, perceive, think and feel. This is either singly or during interaction with others.

Still, some commentators have translated nafs in the Qur’an by saying – for example – that Allah takes out the “soul” at the time of death, and also from those who die not, during their sleep. In fact, such translation is inaccurate.

In fact, Allah never mentioned ruuh in the verse that discussed this point. This is because ruuh (soul) of a person is still present in the body during sleep, while nafs (personality) is non-functioning, both during sleep and also at time of death.

It is also common for a person to sleep over a disturbing thought, during which Allah would eliminate that undesirable component of his/her nafs. This is while the ruuh (soul) is still present in the sleeping person, and the person wakes up with a change of attitude…

Moreover, some of us are half-asleep and half-awake at times, called ‘dissociated sleep’. This happens, especially with mothers who are nursing their babies and can hear the cry of the baby, but not the ringing of the phone! Here, we can say that still the ruuh is present in the half-awake and half-asleep mothers.

The concept that the soul leaves the body during sleep to return in the morning, is originally Jewish. You can find it in Genesis Rabbah 14:9. Also, the idea that the soul lingers near the body after death for three days hoping that it will return to life is Jewish, not Islamic. You can find it in Tanhuma, Miqetz 4 and Pequdei 3.

Furthermore, personality is reflected in the person’s behavior when exposed to the stresses of life. The first step in developing and perfecting the personality is to learn the methods of exploring the hidden powers and capabilities of one’s self, throughout one’s sojourn on Earth. Some of us, who are not fond of resisting temptation, have no inclination to develop our personality.

To have a greater understanding of one’s self, one has to delve much deeper into oneself and spot all those avenues that have been ignored by one for too long. These include making amends to those whom we hurt by our speech and actions, as well as to forgive those who did us the same. There is never a wrong time to do the right thing. As time is against all of us, we should begin to probe our “self” as of today.

Ebrahim Kazim

# Mind # Psychology # Self-concept
صورة رمزية للكاتب - اسلام اون لاين

islamonline_en

Has103 Post
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
A day in life of the Prophet (may the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him) in the month of Ramadan
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
Lessons on the patience of female companions around the Messenger
More by author

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Discover Islam
How Were the Qur’an and the Bible Compiled?
Discover Islam
Why I came to Islam?
Discover Islam
Islamic Dealing with People of the Book
Discover Islam
Islamic View of the Universe
Discover Islam
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
Recent Articles
The Holy Quran copies for display
How Were the Qur’an and the Bible Compiled?
The crescent sign
Why I came to Islam?
Minaret of modern mosque
Islamic Dealing with People of the Book
world and universe and the importance of knowledge
Islamic View of the Universe
Quran for reading
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
Uthman bin Affan's portrait
`Uthman ibn `Affan The Man With Two Lights (Part Two)
cloud scattered in the sky
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
Recommended
The status of the Prophet (Pbuh) in the Holy Qur’an
The status of the Prophet (Pbuh) in the Holy Qur’an
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
Top Reading
1
Why Prophet Muhammad Is Mentioned in the Shahadah?
2
Types of Prophetic Traditions
3
References of Muhammad in the Torah
4
Was Muhammad Possessed and Suicidal?
5
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
6
Is Humility the Essence of Greatness?
7
The Prophet may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and Correcting the Mental Image of Islam
8
The sunnah of taking by the means in the Sunnah of the Prophet
9
The Messenger, The Teacher (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and His Methods of Teaching
10
The status of the Prophet (may the blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) in the Holy Qur’an