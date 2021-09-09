The Pillars of Faith
Islam is a complete way of life; and one who accepts it has to commit himself totally to God. He should be ready to bring the entire spectrum of his attitudes, aspirations and activities into harmony with the Will of the Creator.
Pillars of Faith are the fundamental beliefs a Muslim holds as part of his submission to God. These are distinguished from the Pillars of Islam, which are ritualistic actions based on the beliefs.
The articles of faith are six, and they are:
- Believe in Allah as the One God, the Creator, the Sustainer, and the Sovereign Law-Giver of the Universe.
- Believe in God’s angels who are God’s agents of Divine providence and action.
- Believe in the Books of God; such as the Holy Qur’an, the Last and the Complete Book of God revealed to Muhammad (peace be on him), and in the other Holy Books, like the Torah, (revealed to Moses), the Psalms (revealed to David), and the Gospel (revealed to Jesus).
- Believe in God’s Messengers, who include among others, Adam the first man, Noah, Abraham, Moses, David, Jesus and Muhammad, the Last of the Prophets. “There never was a people to whom a prophet was not sent.” (Holy Qur’an).
- Believe in the Last Day, the Resurrection of the dead, the Day of Judgment, and the Eternal Life Hereafter.
- Believe in Divine Pre-ordainment. Every thing that happens here, whether good or bad, can happen only with the knowledge of God.
