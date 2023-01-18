The Quran – Ultimate Miracle 20 – The Quran And Modern Sciences 08 Human Reproduction 2

Welcome to another episode of Islam focus on your host Mr. Rashid. Today we have our eight year program and our discussion of the Quran and modern sciences. We’ll be continuing with our second program discussing the topic of human reproduction. I have done on the program as usual Dr. Jamal battery of segments University brother Jamal Assalamualaikum, Maliki said I’m off the clock.

I wonder if I could help you very quickly summarize the main points we touched on in our first program dealing with the topic of human reproduction, very interesting program

was in the first part of the program, we just continued the discussion of the carryover from the previous program,

dealing with animal kingdom and dependence of birds, on what the Quran refers to as the divine orders. As we explained the kind of programming in the nervous cells in the alpha of birds, especially migratory birds, there were also some brief discussion of the formation of milk

in the heat in the animal’s body, and how the Quran refers to that as something coming from the conjunction of the intestine and the blood. And we analyze that from the physiological standpoint, and that was definitely not known at the time of the revelation of the Quran.

Then we started the discussion of what’s referred to again the human reproduction. And the most striking thing is that not only does the Quran not mentioned any of the erroneous myths that existed at the time of its revelation, or even for hundreds of years later, that it made mention of something that was discovered relatively recently, more than 1000 years after the revelation of the Quran. So we discuss some of the background terms of those myths, some of which continued until the 17th 18th and 19th century, and the Quran in the seventh century of the Common Era had made a difference, for example, to the human being created out of the liquid that comes between the spinal

column and the ribs. And you analyze that, again, in terms of the formation of the ovaries and the testicle in the initial stages of development and how they continue throughout their lives getting their nerve and blood supply, exactly from that area or that region between the spinal column and the ribs.

just mentioned in our last program, we talked about the early stages of development of the reproductive organs,

how about their nature and their and their functions? What does the Quran say about that? And how does modern science help us to understand what they what the Quran says with respect to the okay when the Quran speaks about the productive organs or let’s say start with the with the female, we find that the word Russian and its derivatives is repeated frequently in the Quran that is translated as one

that one does not just mentioned in the Quran, as a physiological phenomenon or some organ. It’s mentioned a number of ways. First, it is mentioned as a symbol of motherhood, a symbol of blood relationship, and as such a cause for respect and reverence. And one of the most fascinating citation in the Quran is the first passage in the fourth surah called anisette or women.

You unless you talk about

the translation of meaning of that passage say, all humankind, that is Allah addressing mankind or humankind, revealed your guardian Lord who created you from a single soul or single person, some translated single pair of male and female,

created of like nature’s its mate, and from them he scattered, that is like seeds, multitudes of men and women, reverence Allah, through whom you demand your mutual rights, and notice this and reverence the whims that is that for you, for Allah ever watches over you. This reverence and respect of motherhood as represented by December of one.

It actually extends to people even whose relationship is based on this young

commonality of that one like brothers, sisters and other relatives.

As well as mentioning something about the womb as a reproductive organ.

One thing that really attracts the attention in the Quran is passage eight in Surah 13.

A lot

of harmonica is dead. That is alarming news, what every female there’s by how much the woman’s decrease, or increase or come to this, everything is before his side, in due proportion. Now one observation about the translation, the original Arabic words that describe the changes in the one read, what is that, according to has an influence in a dictionary of the terms of the Quran, say studied means decrease or drop.

Okay. And of course, the opposite of that is increased.

And now in the translation I chose for that passage, I translated that as increase and decrease this is not necessarily translation if it translates for us, but I think this to me, reflects more closely the original Arabic words in the verse, or this passage.

The first thing that comes to mind when you talk about the increase, and decrease of the one, as you see in this illustration, is during the period of pregnancy, this is an illustration of a womb of a pregnant mother.

A strange thing about it is that why did the Quran specifically pointed out to the that organ, the uterus

to refer to the increase and decrease in size when there are lots of parts of our body also that increase and decrease. But it was found that only the uterus among all organs, is capable of a very phenomenon increase in its weight. For example, the uterus weighs about 50 grams.

That is before pregnancy, towards the end of pregnancy, it weighs as much as 1000 grams, one that’s 20 times the original weight. Furthermore, the one also would be carrying

towards the end of pregnancy also, nearly 5000 grams, almost like five kilos, about 3500 grams is the average weight of the baby, about 1000 grams, the amniotic fluid, and 500 grams, the placenta.

This is as much as it relates to the increase and decrease of the uterus because of pregnancy. However, it would appear to me that that passage in the Quran refers not only to pregnancy, but perhaps to other changes in the uterus, which were discovered only recently.

Now the changes in the size of the uterus or the womb, due to pregnancy, that interested in discussing is fairly well known. What do you mean by the other changes that the grant seems to be referring to? Okay, let me start first by the original verse in the Quran, so that one would not seem like you know, trying to give an example. It says Allah, Allah, Allah, Allah knows what every female bears. If we translate what every female bears as pregnancy, then it would not be totally accurate. Why? Because there are many females who never get pregnant, never get married. And there are females who get married, but they are very and never have children.

So during tears, does not necessarily refer only to bearing children can just pregnancy, but it could also be whatever added to carry characteristics or other things that they did within their body. So the word could answer everything in make it a more general kind of statement. Secondly, if you continue with the same, very same passage in the Quran, and it says, Allah also knows what the rooms increase, or decrease, which seem to indicate again, that the increase and decrease in the uterus or the woman are something which is common to to all females, that is something beyond even pregnancy.

Now, how does that relate to our understanding now with modern science,

the first thing to observe is that during the life of the female, the uterus grows through lots of changes. For example, when the female is just a little

Child little baby vaters is very, very tender, very, very thin, thin.

As the girl reaches adolescence, the uterus becomes stronger, it becomes composed of three layers and then its thickness becomes much greater. Now, after the woman becomes, you know, fully mature woman, and in later time, after the period of menopause, you find that the uterus again begins to become smaller, or decline. Here’s another illustration of another type of, of changes, and the, and the female uterus. Now, this illustration shows the ups and downs, as you might see, if you start from one and

you notice that the worn update recipe is just a simple term that everybody can understand the wall of the uterus, immediately after the cessation of administration is very thin, it’s almost about two half millimeters. And then as the uterus begins to get ready, in case a fertilized ovum comes to it, you’ll notice that there is a gradual increase or thickness in the size or in the thickness of the uterus,

until it reaches a maximum of something like five millimeters, so that’s almost 10 times as much

increase in the thickness of the uterus. And then of course, if there’s no organ that is available to be fertilized, it again start declining, that is the extra will

disintegrate and comes out to the body in the form of, of dark blood.

Now, both of these changes in the uterus, that is in both cases, as the stages as relate to the stages of development of the female, or the various changes that happens every month, which is common, of course, among the mature

females are things that definitely were not known at the time of the revelation of the Quran, and for many, many centuries afterwards. So the word bear here could carry a number of meanings and could refer to different facets that was not known at all.

It turned out of some discussion or examination of the role of man and reproduction, that can you give me some background information on that? Well, of course, the most important contribution of the man or husband let’s say in the process of human reproduction, is the contribution of the sperm because the sperm is the thing that actually fertilizes the ovum and carries the hereditary characteristics of the the Father.

These spirits are produced in the male testicle. And here’s an illustration,

across up in fact, of the inside of the testicle ensures,

if we use a simple turn again, a very large number of coiled tubes,

it is inside those tubes that the sperms are produced. And you would be surprised to know for example, that the total length of those tubes, if you add it together,

comes to something like half kilometre, one 500 meters. And inside the inner walls of those tubes if you when the springs are formed, the strands are basically

they don’t get it cells with a head and a long tail that help the sperm in the movement that is toward traveling towards the organ. As far as the size of the sperm is concerned, it’s about five over 1000 and underneath In other words, you can have 200 of them side by side and that will just make one millimeter.

Here’s another

illustration that shows that in every tiny drop of sperm or salmon as the common terms used, because this term actually refers to the actual itself. So in any tiny drop of the of the seminar, there are millions and millions of those spent this is only just a very tiny

section that shows

how they virtually swim

or float in this fluid known as the semen. Now, each are in each time there is no

elationship between the husband and wife, the number of sperm ejected, is estimated to run between something like 200 to 300 million. And it’s amazing to know that only one of them none of all of these is the one that would be actually needed to fertilize the oven. The amazing thing is that the Quran refers to this fluid or the salmon and tie it closely with the contribution of the female or the mother.

And as we mentioned last time, this is something that is rather amazing in view of the fact that up to the 17th and 18th century, we have seen that

many scientists believe that the

baby existed in miniature form some said in the ovum, some said in the in the sperm but the Quran actually make reference to both of these contributions together

being responsible for the

production of the client that clarify a little bit more in terms of what they come out and say in terms of the

the the contribution of men and how it is connected with women’s contribution. Okay, the Quran for example, when it speaks about that liquid that comes from the the husband or the Father. It describes it in Surah 76, particularly in passage number two, that it is nothing I’m charging that it is you might call and mingle or next liquid.

Now, Dr. bouquet, referred to before the author of the Bible, Quran and science, described or tried to interpret that

particular passage to refer to the Semin that’s one interpretation, which is reasonable. And he says that the seven does not only constitute of the springs, the springs are just one component. But there are also a number of other secretions and especially the secretions that are secreted from the Kuiper glands and the prostates. So in a sense, you could say that because lots of fluids or different kinds of

components that constitute that fluid. I say it’s on the reasonable interpretation, but I don’t think it’s a complete interpretation. It’s not long but it’s not complete. Dr. Albury Himachal Bara, Don we refer to and the one from whom we brought up many of this information and illustrations also

very interesting volume.

He says that many of the old commentators on the Quran serene,

interpreted the word lincolnton the Quran or unchanging to mean mingling between the contribution of male and female, the fathers and the mothers together. And I think this has some strong basis, because once again of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him as narrated in conduction,

says that when Jews came to ask a prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, how is the child created? And the Prophet answered, midnight, Reginald, one that is not which means from the literally from the fluid of the men or father, the fluid of the men and the fluid of the mother, which seemed to indicate a reference to the contribution from the Father side by the sperm from the mother’s side, which is the ovum, and this is something that was not known until the late part of the 19th century. This last point that you just mentioned, I believe, about women’s fluid needs some clarification. All of us are

quite familiar and often we speak of the women’s contribution in the form of the semen. But what is not clear is this question of the women’s fluid. Can you explain what what is meant by that? Okay, well, of course, like you said, one can perhaps take the term woman’s fluid as a sort of symbol of the organ. But according to Dr. Barr, it seems to refer to something even deeper than that something that we understood only recently and after even the development of equipments and means of photographing what happens actually inside the female body, even the case of ovulation, as well as fertilization that are amazing illustration that we see which are actually based on real photographs

taken from inside.

Now, just to give a brief background of this, every month, a small thing which is called

follicles, graphene follicles, which is inside the part of the oven, sorry, of the ovaries of the female.

New to the edge of the ovaries.

When it matures, because that follicles actually contains the oven, it contains also some liquid with it in a cavity, which is called the function. Now, when that follicle moves to the edge of the ovary and it becomes totally mature, what happened is that it ruptures. And as we see in that illustration,

when it ruptures, the organ is ejected. And the liquid which exists inside the, the silicon, which is called the nickel, alkali, comes also our threaded. Now, doctors hamedan bar described that liquid as sort of agent attempt in the initial movement of that organ,

because, as you know, the oven afterwards falls into the, the fallopian tubes, and there are a number of so called cilia that start to carry or hold

or move that ovum so that it gets inside the fallopian tube, of course, in the expectation or preparation for possible fertilization should sperm rich, the oven. But the thing that’s really interesting that I just mentioned that maybe for the benefit of a specialist who might wish to examine that, nor is that in one setting of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, he made reference to the color yellow as it relates to woman’s contribution. For example, in a hadith related in Muslim, he says the demands, liquid is white, and the woman’s liquid is yellow. The question here, which I think some might wish to examine more, especially physicians, is what is the significance of

the mention of the color yellow, as it relates to ovulation to the what we know today as the follicles

and the kind of liquid that comes out, this is an interesting area, to the specialist to examine

how we were just the fertilization took place, can you give us some idea on what when the ovum comes out as we have seen, it goes to the fallopian tube, and the trim is there waiting for for fertilization, as we see in this illustration, in the slide six,

you’ll notice here, very small, tiny thing that stays there. Of course, this is in large, 1000s of times because the fallopian tube is very, very small. So this is really very much enlarged. In fact, the ovum is just about one fifth of a millimeter. So it’s very tiny thing really. And there it remains in the fallopian tube waiting. Now if at that time or about that time, it should say

the husband unite with his wife or the father and mother in intimate relationship, when the rejected sperms start to raise, literally race all the way through the uterus to try to reach the organ in the fallopian tube in order to fertilize it.

There’s another illustration here on slide seven.

That shows that Ryan only a few hundreds,

the working days the following slide number seven, after that’s done,

it shows here a number of sperms might not be that clear, but there are a large number of stones around the organ each one actually is trying to

to pierce it and fertilize that organ.

And what happened is that

only one of those terms as we see in the following slide. This is again in large 1000s of times and you’ll notice here the sperm which almost looks like a missile and integrate it to the crater it’s very strange because actually, it’s not like the missile you know the the heads it can be compared to the capsules which has the most important things because it has the the nucleus in the cell itself that is needed for fertilization. The neck contains material that helps convert sugar into energy and as such help the sperm and its movement. So it’s almost like the what you might call today the fuel cylinders

in the missile and when it’s pointed head as you seen that illustration it tries to pierce and get inside

the oven to fertilize it.

In the following slides, you notice that this is an actual picture

of the sperm after it has already entered with its head inside the organ. And what you see sticking out is simply the neck and the long tail that helped it in and its movement. And of course, once you get the, the head gets inside, but you’d be the beginning of the fertilization. It is interesting to notice that in the process of fertilization, as Dr. Burke explains it, it’s almost like the organ behaving like a real

cherished lady, the sperm, or sperms act also like pursuing means it’s amazing description that

analogy is to be

was time for me to hear such a description, I’m sure

many viewers as well want to fetch, there’s some additional explanation that you could you could add to it, maybe I can refer to Dr. And balin. That is a beautiful analogy that, you know,

it might sound romantic, but in any case, I’ve just mentioned what he said, Let it to a limited audience to

assess it. But from the very beginning, it should be noted, first of all, that the sperms, for example, are formed outside of the body, you see the testicle outside and some physicians explained that the surgery the fact that I would say the body temperature is 35, whereas inside it’s about 37. And this two degrees difference are essential to provide the proper atmospheres or proper temperature for the sperms to be produced. by an By comparison, the organ is formed deep, deep inside the woman’s body and more cherished and more protected place.

Now, when the album comes out, as you see in this slide, it comes out almost like a queen, you notice that radiation around it, actually, it’s called technically Corona radiata which means like the radiating crown, so it comes almost like a queen with all this halo

around it,

it does not just move by itself as we have seen the liquor follicle and carry it a little bit

or in the initial

ejection, and then the cilia in the fallopian tube gently start moving and tenderly taking that

organ inside the tube just as the bride is carried and the day of her wedding. And then we have seen the the slide where it shows the the organ waiting there inside the philippian tube for sexualization. By comparison, we have seen again how millions of sperms speed up and race in order to reach each one of them is hoping to reach the oven to fertilize it.

And even though in the slide where it shows several are so many hundreds, perhaps maybe four to 500 spirits around the organ, she does not just admit anyone. And in fact, many of them die in the process of waiting there. And various deaths actually make them one means of facilitating or softening the the world so that when the chosen

sperm comes is allowed in. And whatever Allah decides whichever sperm comes there and then once he enters the door is closed, nobody else is admitted other sperm die. And you can also say, I don’t know whether you can go back metaphorically or scientifically,

then the ovum opens her heart to the sperm and the sperm open his heart to the oven. That’s not totally romantic description, because that’s what happens is you take the house to the oven as the nucleus and the heart of the sperm as his nucleus also that cell, then that’s exactly what happens. They enter the next with each other, the chromosomes get intermingle. And that’s what determines the sex of the of the fetus. And then again, that will be the beginning of the

process of divisions of the son that eventually results in the human being. So it’s it’s an interesting and amazing analogy of

the behavior of both selling the premise of very interesting program.

Join us next week. Assalamu alaikum peace