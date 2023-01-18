The Quran – Ultimate Miracle 46 – Connection Between Surahs 3

AsSalamu Alaikum and welcome once again to Islam and focus.

Last week's program was a continuation to examine the author of the crime and the possible explanation as to why the various chapters of the Quran are against the way they are. And we looked into the some of the subdivisions that were suggested by Yusuf Ali in his famous translation of the Quranic or the meaning of the Quran into English. And we try to tie his work with that of generality. asuci.

So far,

up to the end of the last program,

we focus mainly on the works that try to tie the content or the subject matter, generally speaking of the various sources, but so far, we haven’t even touched on the possible links between the ending of one surah or chapter and the beginning of the next one. Now, I’m going to have to ask you to explain what you mean by that. Well, one of the things that co t examined in his work is that he noted that many times, the concluding passage, or verse, sometimes a one chapter, is very much related and connected with the beginning of the following chapter as if there are a social chain or Luke connecting one chapter with the with the following one, for example, like if one chapter ends

by mentioning something about the Quran, the next one starts mentioning something also relating to the Quran as if the whole Quran is one complete unit, more or less, divided into this different chapters, which is an interesting area of

research, well did suti study or examine the whole of the crowd? I will tell you that most examined most of the Quran. But I noticed, for example, in reading his book that

seven sort as not as and how I mean, from number 40 to 46.

He did not really sure how the ending of one connect with other but he commented on the similarity, and treated all of them as if they were on one unit in terms of the subject matters and the way they begin. But what we hope to accomplish is that in addition to the work of a co team, there are two additional elements perhaps that we could possibly incorporate one or some of the occasional comments made by the editor, or publisher of his of his work of the colorata.

In addition to that, I did have also some 100 reflections on some of these tours, particularly that co2 did not detail, as well as also some reflections on possibly additional connections beyond what he

discussed. So I would say by putting all of them together, perhaps you might have a better perspective, it might be very difficult

due to the nature of the program to point out in each and every detail, which is which, but I do hope that maybe eventually this is put in some kind of

printed form. These details were on the beginning, but I will tell us the major reference really would be Swati and even additional reflections of mine

are credited also pocketed ccrt. for stimulating my thinking into this.

I’m, I’m happy to see that you’ve brought a chart with you.

Now, the main focus, which we're trying to look into, is how the ending of the first chapter for example, connects with the beginning of the second one.

chapters. Certainly, you might notice that in this church, we have every chapter of the Quran. With the verse beginning and ends, you notice there is a letter on the top B. And in the bottom E, that’s for each chapter. For example, this shot shows the first two chapters of the Quran, number one, and two. Now, the main focus, which we’re trying to look into, is how the ending of the first chapter for example, connects with the beginning of the second one.

Now, as you know, the first chapter begins with Alhamdulillah, that’s praising God or praising the Lord. And it ends in the last two verses, by a parallel to seek guidance of the gods or Allah.

You notice in the beginning of the next chapters to Al Baqarah, that it begins actually by showing that guidance that you prayed for.

But if you’re really looking for guidance, guidance, is in this book that is in the Quran, as is it’s a natural connection to the ending of the of the first chapter. Now, the second chapter ends, with the acceptance of the books revealed by Allah, or by God to various prophets. And this particular is clear in the last two verses, especially verse 285, one before last in the chapter two, which speaks about believing in old books that were revealed to previous prophets. However, the ending of that second chapter does not specify those books, which we find specified in the beginning of the third chapter at Amazon.

For example, you find in the very beginning of this surah in the first three verses, it deals with the revelation of the Quran and the revelation beforehand of the Torah, that is to Moses and ngl. to Prophet Jesus peace be upon him. Now, if you continue, for example, to connect the ending of the

the third chapter which believe in all the books,

study the beginning of

the chapter three that books are stated, we find that that same chapter number three ends, by emphasizing the common theme that says basically is the same throughout history, it was the same essential message giving to all prophets. For example, verse 199, in that third chapter,

indicate that among the people there are those who believe in what has been revealed to you and has been and what has been revealed before you come and save.

You notice that in the third line, for example, the beginning of the first chapter is known as an ISA. It emphasizes also something common, this time, the common humanity. The very first verse in se Masha that Allah created mankind of the same nature of the same servers.

Same nature,

the ending of that chapter, deals with certain laws of inheritance, for example, and that is in the very last verse in the Quran. The beginning of the next chapter, which is five begins also, with dealing with some aspects of law. Other things including diet, for example, see the connection.

The ending of the, of the first chapter,

deals with the Create sorry, the first chapter, that’s the very last line deals with the creation of heavens and earth are the domain of heavens and earth, but It all belongs to Allah azza wa jal, as you notice, the beginning of the sixth chapter begins also with the mention of heavens and earth, this time indicating that Allah created heavens and earth. So the last verse connected with the first verse of the next one.

In the next chapter six,

you find that

it ends

with the mention of the Quran, and trusteeship

that Allah has created the humans as color if allowed people to inherit the earth or to be trustees on Earth. The beginning of the seventh chapter begins also with mentioning both of these elements, that is mentioning or Ankita.

mentioned something about trusteeship mechanisms and

in the ending of that chapter seven

By some description or mentioning about the Quran,

the Quran if it’s recited by Dr. Al Quran, one should listen attentively and remember the creator’s

the beginning of the eighth chapter begins also with the same kind of thing, the Quran and remembrance of Allah. After the very first verse, the second verse describes the believers as those who if Allah is Lucian, eradicate a life, that hearts are full of fear of Allah. And when the verses of God are recited on them, it increases then insists, again, verse, elements doctrine and the remembrance of Allah. The ending of chapter is dealing with the facing of betrayal. That happened, of course, in the early days of Islam, of people trying to destroy the early Muslim community. The beginning of chapter nine deals basically with the same thing, the penalty for that the chairman,

as if again, the topic is fully connected, almost continuous

denounced chapters, ends by mentioning something about the Quran, and those who reject the Quran, especially in the last, let’s say, four or five verses from 124 2029. what it amounts in at

the beginning of chapter 10 deals also with this notion of the Quran, and the rejecters of the Quran and some replies to their objections. For example, in the first eight verses, in the beginning of that chapter number 10. I cannot imagine is it so strange for people that we have revealed the Quran to one of them, which again follows very nicely with the with the ending of of nine, and number 10. For example, ends by mentioning also something about the Quran, and those who reject the Quran and their penalty from verse 96 until the end in the Latina Hakata in kenema Torah, both deal with the with the same topic, the Quran and the rejecters and what kind of penalties they will receive. Now,

they should stop at this point and wonder if that’s clear enough nor if moisturize beautiful, where everything’s put one underneath the other. It doesn’t make it quite clear.

You’ve got your charger. Okay. Now we said that’s the end of 10. You talk about the project since the beginning of 11. We find that it speaks also about the Quran.

This time it speaks about the message of the Quran. In the first three verses of Kemet is the continuation on the topic of the Quran. Number 11. As ends with the mentioning something about Quranic stories, especially in the last four verses 120 on to the end, were called an apostolic that the Quran gives you or reveals to Mohammed the stories of previous prophets or nations. You notice that the beginning of chapter 12

that it deals also with stories, this time a specific story about Prophet Joseph. And then the first three verses the word causes or stories appears, just as it appeared also are a derivative of the symbol appeared in the ending of the previous chapter,

chapter 12 ends

describing how some people are not heating the morals that we find in those stories of prophets in the past, which are the gods really assigns because the word sign means sign from history or sign from creations applies to both.

That particularly can be found in verses 105 to the end, the last six or seven verses, okay, even if the beginning of chapter 13 D is also a science of truth, but this time, not in terms of the morals of the stories, but rather in the science of creation. I love that the LA Sonata Allah raised the heavens without any fillers. And he goes on to describe his creation.

Chapter 16 ends by dealing or describing how God has sent messengers, how those messengers were rejected. And there’s mentioned even towards the very end of the knowledge of the book, that is particularly from verses 38 to the end, to 43.

The beginning of chapter 14

speaks again about

The Quran that the Quran is a book which is revealed to you or Muhammad, and then it speaks about how people rejected that book. It ends with the penalty of those who rejected the Quran

was around Medina, that’s from verse 49, to 50, to the beginning of 15. Very much connects with the rejecters. Because

the the end of chapter 14 describes the penalty of verse rejecters, in the Day of Judgment. Okay, while the beginning of chapter 15

begins, we’re saying that if those believers have known, this kind of penalty, they would have hoped. That’s what it means really, it’s begin with the word, they would have hoped that they were believers. But of course, when it’s too late,

the chapter 15 ends by describing the word the penalty

for those

who opposed the truth, and that we find, for example, from verse 73, to 99, towards the end, dealing basically with the same notion of the worldly penalty. For those who rejected the message, the beginning of 16, it speaks about resurrection, as if it says to us, that not only will they have the early penalty, but there is also one that is election comes, they will be an additional penalty that appears in the very first verse at amarula.

Chapter 16 ends

by advising, Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him to persevere, that is in the face of this rejection, and that he should depend on Allah and seek his help. In fact, it says in the very end, verse 128, in Milan and Medina stuck out that a lot is with those who are conscious of him and those who are trying to do good.

Okay, so seeking divine help,

the 17th chapters, begins actually, by describing the occurrence of that divine health and shows how Allah honored Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him through the night journey and ascension, Allah honored you overcome it, so that basically a continuation again, or describing how that divine health has occurred in the lifetime of the process. That’s very same chapter 17 ends

with the praise of Allah, what would it say say, Praise be to Allah. The next chapter 18. Alka begins with the exact word at 100 men. That’s a very stringent as if the various sources are responding to each other. Say it comes another next one says Alhamdulillah. Or Praise be to Allah. The ending of that chapter

deals with again, the notion that prophets are basically one of human that one should not, you know, have any confusion about their status? That particularly is found in verse 110. For the number anniversary of Mr. Khan, I’m only a human like you say, Mohammed. And it indicates again, that one who really seeks to meet his vote should never associate others with Allah, in his divine attributes. The beginning of chapters 19 seem to deal with the notion of confusion about the status and nature of prophets, because it deals with the miracle verse of two, great prophets, prophets yahia are known in English as john the baptist. And in the very same chapter did also with the

miraculous birth of Prophet Jesus peace be upon him from Virgin Mary.

They the same chapters 19 ends with the emphasis on the fact that the Quran is to warn people that Iniesta Nabila Sonic, that is the Quran we made easy for you, Muhammad, or facilitated its recitation so that you can warn people. So there’s warning the 20th chapter begins again dealing with the Quran reminding us that the Quran basically is a reminder. In fact, the very first verse says about the current al Qaeda Taliban yaksha the Quran is a reminder for those who read

and then it ends in 20 with asking

those who

Are unbelievers to wait, it ends with the term Fatah apostle?

Well, this is a pigeon. Y'all read the Quran, but it's just beautiful the associations that divide between different parts of it.

Okay, just to refresh your memory again, the last thing we

we stopped at was the ending of chapter 20. And we said that it threatens those who will rejecters have to wait, it says Fatah. So that’s it for what obviously, the hours are the day of reckoning, that is the very last verse, the beginning of 21. It speaks about the reckoning at theravadan. So that’s chapter 21. Talk about the reckoning getting close to people, while they are not very,

you know, careful as to what destiny awaits for them.

That chapter 21 ends with the reckoning also the day of reckoning, but is with one aspect, the timing of the reckoning the day of reckoning,

especially from verse 109, to the end,

basically says that when editing a polygon, and by it, I don’t know whether the timing, or whether that day of reckoning is close or far away. So it still is reflected in the beginning of the following chapters that is 22. It speaks also about the day of reckoning, see the connection. And as Elijah Satish it would have been, but this time touches on another element of the day of judgment or day of reckoning that it is on Yes, it is a very serious business.

It ends that’s chapter 22, with the role of the believers, especially the last two verses, that they should bow down to God and struggle in his path. So there’s what the believers, the beginning of the next chapter 23, which by the way, is called the believers, the title of the chapter begins with the profile of those believers are known

as it just expanding on where it ended in the previous chapters. That very same chapter 23 ends, speaking about the penalty in the Hereafter,

from verse 103, to the end, on the technology dependency in the hereafter. The beginning of the next chapter, a new number 24 describes penalty also in this life, especially for people who violate the honor of you know other women and so on. So it is with the penalty in addition to penalty hit after to the penalty in this life.

That very same chapter ends with an honoring of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him from verse 62, to the end of the last three verses, that it says that the true believers should seek the permission of the Prophet when they leave, and that they should not call him in the in less respectful way than he deserves. So there’s honoring of the Prophet. Okay. The beginning of the next chapter 25 speaks also about the honoring of the Prophet, this time, not by humans, but by God Himself. It began saying the Baraka Latinas de la for canon of the Blessed be is He who revealed or symptom in the Quran or the criterium on his servant. And of course, that’s the greatest of honors, that God chooses a human

being as a prophet and reveals the holy book to him, that the 25th chapter ends, indicating the inevitable penalty, which is awaiting for those who rejected the truth, Akaka doctrine for Sophia kuno, dishonor, inevitable penalty. The 26th chapter, on the other hand,

begins with description of those who deserve that penalty, that they persisted in error. And the very first six verses in the in the chapter nyati. Him and Vikram are being that those people receive lots of reminders from the Lord but they are not. They don’t heed the reminder.

Chapter 26 ends with the placing of the believers

in alladhina, among the very last verse, the beginning of chapter 27

begins also with praising the believers.

See, connection. As I see, like I said, it’s just as if the chapters are continuing to flow and going from one to the other

27 ends

describing or mentioning something

About the Quran and that people will see science when at your Quran, and that Allah will show you his signs that the very last two verses in the chapter, the beginning of 28th, the following one

talks also about the Quran and speaks about science and history. see both of them speak on science did chaotic GitHub movie these are the signs are the verses of the clear book and talks about how the Pharaoh was very, you know, haughty, and tyrannical and so on and how he was punished. That chapter 28 ends

indicating that Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him has been tested himself, and put through trials and difficulties. That’s particularly in the last four verses. It begins in the photobiological for another article and

this verse, by the way, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad when he was migrating from Mecca to Medina, after the pagans, have conspired to kill him. And interpreters of the Quran says that, that God will return you, Lara decolonized means that God will return you again to Makkah victoriously, but in a certain time that God determined.

So again, it talks about how the Prophet was tested, the beginning of chapter 29, it talks also about testing,

this time for all believers, that is to show that testing is not only restricted or limited to prophets, but those also who are believers should expect some kind of tribulations or trials that God will find out from their action, you know, what they deserve by way of reward, especially in the first three verses acid? And so that’s in a chapter called an unlikable

person? Or would you say that the Muslim world as a whole has lost this, in general, this this knowledge is quite unknown to many of us,

I would say by to a great extent, they have been less attention to this miraculous aspects of the Quran than it really deserves, and what really should be

paid attention to. And I do hope that through material like this brief as it may be, that might stimulate some interest on the part of those

who might be interested to research further.

I wonder if we could just continue continue to finish with that.

30. So that we finish 30 should

be going back to the the chapter 29, which like I said, indicates that believers also will be tested. It ends also by giving an indication of the reward for those who struggled in the past have a line velocity versus when a teenager had to finish the dose was thrown in our path, God will show them the way. The last one on the on that column, Chapter 30.

It begins talking about victory. Why amazing

victory that God gives to the believers. us is the connection here that the last one began with promising reward for those who struggle. Whereas the beginning of chapter 30 talks about the actual rewards I see for those who struggle in the past that speaks about the victory of the Romans against the Persians. And then the same day as it was merited diversity of Muslims in the Battle of that, and then it ends. And that charter search is describing some kind of dialogue in the hereafter that will take place between the believers and unbelievers. In the last five verses of that sort of which I hope next time we can show how it connects with the beginning of the following

century.

