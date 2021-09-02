The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets

When a Muslim flips the biography of the Prophet – may God’s blessings and peace be upon him – his wonder does not end with the aspects of greatness and perfection in his great personality, the blessings and peace of my Lord be upon him, and among the aspects of that greatness is that balance and integration in all his conditions, and his use of all means of reconciling hearts and in all circumstances, and one of the greatest of those means Which the Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, used in his call, is that movement that does not cost anything, and does not take more than a blink of an eye, that proceeds from the lips, to reach the hearts, through the gate of the eye, so do not ask about its effect in robbing minds, removing sorrows, and purifying souls. , Breaking down barriers with human beings! That is the charity that was running on his pure lips, it’s the smile!

The smile that the Noble Qur’an demonstrated on the authority of one of its prophets, which is Solomon – peace be upon him – when the ant said what she said!

It is the smile that did not leave the face of our Messenger – may God bless him and grant him peace – in all his circumstances. And if some of them make a mistake that deserves to be disciplined, and he even smiles – may God’s blessings and peace be upon him – even in the position of judge!

This Jarir – may God be pleased with him – says – as in the two Sahihs -: The Messenger of God – may God bless him and grant him peace – has never veiled me since I became a Muslim, and he did not see me except that he smiled on my face.

The Bedouin comes to him with all harshness and staleness, and pulls him in a way that affected the surface of his neck, and says: O Muhammad, allocate for me from the money of God that you have! So the Messenger of God – may God bless him and grant him peace – turned to him and he laughed and then ordered him to be given a portion.

Despite his severe reproach – may God’s blessings and peace be upon him – for those who failed to attend the Battle of Tabuk, this smile did not disappear from him while he heard them. Ka’ab – may God be pleased with him – says after mentioning the apology of the hypocrites and their false swearing: I came to him and when I greeted him he smiled annoyingly. Then he said: come” . I came walking until I sat in his front.

He hears his companions talking about pre-Islamic matters – while they are in the mosque – and he passes by them and smiles!

Rather, this smile did not disappear from his honorable countenance, and his immaculate smile, even in the last moments of his life, as he bid farewell to the world – may God’s blessings and peace be upon him. Anas said – as in the two Sahihs -: While the Muslims are in the dawn prayer on Monday, and Abu Bakr was leading in prayer. The messenger of God appeared to them unexpectedly who had uncovered the curtains of Aisha’s room, so he looked at them while they were in the line of prayer. Then he smiled, laughing!

That is why it was not surprising that he possessed the hearts of his companions, his wives, and the people he met!

The way to hearts!

The Prophet – may God’s blessings and peace be upon him – made his way to hearts with a smile, melting its ice, spreading hope in it, and removing loneliness from it. Rather, he enacted his ummah and legislated this beautiful manner for it, and made it one of the fields of competition in goodness. He said: (Your smile in the face of your brother is charity) Narrated by Al-Tirmidhi and authenticated by Ibn Hibban.

Despite the clarity and purity of this prophetic guidance, you see some people bring misery to themselves, their family and those around them by locking this smile in their mouth and soul.

You feel that some people – from the severity of their frowning and scowling – think that their teeth are nakedness due to the lack of smiling! So where are they in this great prophetic guidance!

Yes..a person may go through hours in which he grieves, or he is preoccupied with his mind, or he experiences special circumstances that make him sad, but that the majority of a person’s life is “grimacing”, contracting, and locking up this great charity, then this – by God – is from the hasty misery for its adherent and God forbid.

Two-dimensional smile!

When some people talk about the smile, they link this to some good psychological effects on the smiling, and this is good, and it is a quantity that the children of Adam share, except that the Muslim is bound by another matter, which is following him – may God’s blessings and peace be upon him – and imitating him, and the psychological effects. And health that mentions in this area God

The wise have realized the importance of this smile, and its great impact on life!

Dale Carnegie says in his famous book (How to Win Friends and Influence People): “The features of the face are the best expression of the feelings of its owner. For a smiling face with a real natural smile is the best means to gain friendship and cooperating with others. It is the best thing a man can present and better that a huge quantity of make-up than on a woman’s face, it is a symbol of pure love and pure affection.

He says, “I asked my students to smile at a particular person every day in one week; One of the students who is also businessman came to him and said to him: I chose my wife to smile at, and she never knew it from me, and the result was that I discovered a new happiness that I had not tasted in recent years! This motivated me to smile at everyone who contacted me, so people greeted me and hurried to serve me, and I felt that life became brighter and more accessible, and my real profits increased thanks to that smile. ” . . Until Dale Carnegie said: Remember that a smile does not cost anything, but it returns a lot of good, and it does not impoverish those who give it, although it enriches those who take it, and do not forget that it does not take a moment, but it remains a sweet memory until the end of life. There is no poor person who does not own it, and no one who is rich is free from it.

How much we need to spread this noble prophetic guidance, and to worship God with it in our selves, our homes, with our husbands, our children, and our co-workers, for we will not lose anything! Rather, we will lose a lot of good – religiously and worldly – when we withhold this charity from going out to our reality, which is full of life’s pressures.

Experiences prove the good and effective influence of this smile when it precedes correcting the mistake and denying the evil, and after: the frown only harms himself, and he – with his frown – deprives her of enjoying this life, while you see the owner of the smile always in profit and joy.