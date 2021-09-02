The status of the Messenger (Pbuh) in the Holy Quran

Our Lord mentioned in His book this grace of Allah that encircled the neck of every Muslim in every time and place, Hee said: {God has favoured the faithful by sending an apostle to them from among themselves, who recites to them His messages, and reforms and teaches them the Law and the judgement, for they were clearly in error before.} [Al-Imran: 164 ]. And then It confirms the position of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, in the Noble Qur’an among every Muslim. He says: {The Prophet is closer to the faithful than they are to themselves} [Al-Ahzab: 6]. He is closer to us than our hearts, and dearer to our souls than ours, and he is dearer to every Muslim among us, and more precious than all creation without exception. On the authority of Anas, may God be pleased with him, he said: The Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “None of you believes until I am dearer to him than his father, son and all the people ”[Agreed upon].

Outstanding appeal

When talking about the status of the Messenger in the Noble Qur’an, we find that the Noble Qur’an included many references that talk about the position of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, with his Lord, and there is no room here for detail in everything related to this aspect, and we are satisfied with mentioning some of what has been mentioned in this regard.

For example, one of the signs of God’s reverence and veneration for his affair is that he called all the prophets by their names, and said: O Adam, O Noah, O Abraham, O Moses, O Jesus, O Zakaria, O Yahya … etc., while the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, He called him by saying to him. O Prophet – O Messenger – O Muzammil – O Muddathir.

And when God praised His previous prophets, with their decent morals; He mentioned specific characteristics for each prophet. And he said about his friend Abraham: {Abraham was kind, compassionate, and penitent.} said about Ismail: {He was sincere in promise and was a Messenger, a prophet} And He said about Moses: {He was a chosen one, both an apostle and a prophet.} He said about Ayoub {We found him patient in adversity, an excellent devotee, always turning in repentance.} When He talked about our master Muhammad, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, He stated that he had acquired all the perfections, so He said: {And you are of great morals.}

Mercy for both worlds

Among the characteristics that God has bestowed upon His Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, is that each prophet is sent to his own people. And there is in the Qur’an what indicates this. And God says on the authority of Jesus: {And a messenger to the children of Israel}, and on the authority of Hud, He said: {And to Adad their brother Hud} … etc., while our Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, was sent to all people in his time and after his time, he is the last of the prophets, He said, may He be exalted: {And We have sent you only to give good news and to warn.}. And He said, may He be glorified: {Muhammad was not the father of none of your men, but Allah’s Messenger and the Seal of the Prophets, and God was All-Knowing.

And in the hadith narrated by the two sheikhs: “On the authority of Abu Huraira that the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, said: The similitude of mine and that of the Apostles before me is that of a person who built a house quite imposing and beautiful and he made it complete but for one brick in one of its corners. People began to walk round it, and the building pleased them and they would say: But for this brick your building would have been perfect. Muhammad (may the blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: I am that final brick and I am the seal of the prophets.”(authenticated by al-Albani).

One of the manifestation of honor of God to His Prophet peace be upon him and discussion about the status of the Prophet in the Qur’an is the Covenant he took on all the prophets to believe in him and to support his religion, he said, the Almighty: Remember when God covenanted the prophets (and said): “If after I have given you the Law and the judgement there comes an apostle to you who confirms the truth already with you, you will surely believe him and help him;” and asked: “Do you accept and agree to the terms of My covenant?” They said: “We accept.” “Then you be witness,” said God, “and I shall be witness with you.”

Among the manifestations of God honoring his Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, is what came in the Almighty’s saying: (And we elevated your memory for you) Qatada said: “God has elevated his remembrance in this world and the hereafter. There is no orator, testimony bearer, Solat observer that does not say: I bear witness that there is no God that deserved to be worshipped except Allah and that Muhammad is Allah’s Messenger ”.

Hassan ibn Thabit , may Allah be pleased with him said:

God included the name of the Prophet with his name **, as the muezzin said it five times I bear witness

He divided his name for him to honor him ** So Allah is Mahmoud, and this is Muhammad

Consecutive praise

Among the manifestations of God Almighty honoring His Prophet and his praise for him is what came at the beginning of Surat al-Najm along with other surahs, where God praised his mind, saying: “Your companion did not go astray and he was not deceived.” And he praised his tongue. He said: {He does not speak out of whimsy} and praised his sitter and mentor, Gabriel, He said: { Bestowed on him by the Supreme Intellect, } and praised his eyes, saying: { Neither did sight falter nor exceed the bounds.}, And He praised his breast by saying: { HAVE WE NOT opened up your breast}, and He praised his whole character and said: {For you are verily born of sublime nature.}

We are satisfied with this amount of Qur’anic references to the high position of the Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, and his great stature with his Lord. Speech about them goes on and on.

The scholars, may God have mercy on them, pointed out that the qualities of perfection and majesty if one or two of them occurred to a person, he is considered great, and becomes a point of reference, then it is said: more patient than Al-Ahnaf, and more honorable than Hatim, and smarter than Iyaas … etc .. So how about whose status is magnified until all of these qualities are gathered in it?

Al-Qadi ‘Iyad Al-yahsubi says in his book: “Ash-shifaa fii ta’riif bi huquqil mustapha”: What do you think of a great in who is combination of all the qualities of good, which cannot not be counted, not expressed in an article, not won by striving or trick but by the allocation of the great the most high, From the Virtue of the Prophecy, the Message, the Gift, the Love, the Serenity, the Captivity, the Vision, Proximity, Kindness, the Revelation, the intersection, the interception, the Virtue and High Degree, the praised position, the Buraaq, the Mi’raj, glamorous place, the sending to the red and black, the prayer for prophets and testimony between prophets, the lordship of sons of Adam and mercy for the whole worlds, the opening of the breasts, the elevation of his remembrance, the endorsement of the angels, the devotion of the book and wisdom, the prayer of the Almighty God and the angels upon him, relief the creation of the burdens and the yoke by sending him, the springing out of water from his fingers, the a little amount to be plenty, the splinting of the moon, the victory with horror, the knowledge of unseen, the shadow of the clouds, exalting Allah by the gravel, the preservation from the mischief of the people. Among other virtues that only Allah has the knowledge of, in addition to other things Allah has prepared for him in the Hereafter from levels of dignity, the grades of sanctity and the ranks of happiness and goodness, and many more that beats imaginations and beyond understanding. Sic.

He has said the truth who said: The merit of the Messenger of God has no ** limit that a mouthpiece can express.

The duty of the lover of the Prophet

In front of this lofty structure the Muslim has nothing but gratification and reverence for the status of this noble Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, and to follow the trail of the honorable companions who devoted themselves to the love of their Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, which was testified to by both the enemies and friends alike. Abu Sufyan bin Harb said, before declaring his conversion to Islam: “I have never seen anyone loving anyone like the companions of Muhammad love Muhammad.”

It is the right of this noble Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, on us to stand in the lookout for everyone who tries to demean his honorable position in any color. The Almighty said: { Those who offend God and His Prophet will be damned in this world and the next. There is a shameful punishment ready for them.. And the Almighty said: {Those who oppose God will be disgraced, as those before them were. We have sent down very clear signs. For unbelievers there is a shameful punishment.

Our Lord, Blessed and Exalted be He, has disciplined us with the etiquette of boycott and hatred for those who are arrogant to his honorable position, may God bless him and grant him peace. He said: { You will not find those who believe in God and the Day of Resurrection, loving those who oppose God and His Prophet, even though they are their fathers, sons, or brothers or their kin. God has inscribed on their hearts belief, and has succoured them with His own grace, and will admit them to gardens with rivers flowing by, where they will abide forever, God accepting them, and they, happy in the pleasure of God. They are verily the army of God. Will not the army of God be victorious?

Let every Muslim apologize to God Almighty for what is said or published about his Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, which does not befit his honorable stature, and let this be in a practical manner that commensurate with the position of each of them and the extent of its influence, starting with showing protest, summoning ambassadors and addressing officials in the countries that flagged off these positions. And passing through the economic boycott of the goods and products of those countries, and all that a Muslim can do to support the beloved, the Chosen One. And Allah says what is just, and shows the right way.