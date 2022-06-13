Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?

islamonline_en
Livestock market for Eid al-Adha
  1. It is mustahabb or preferable for one who has made a sacrifice not to eat anything on that day before he eats from it, if this is possible, because of the Hadith, “Let every man eat from his sacrifice.” (Sahih Al-Jami, 5349). This eating should be after the Eid Prayer and khutbah (sermon). This is the opinion of the scholars, including Ali, Ibn Abbas, Malik, Ash-Shafi`i and others. The evidence for this is the Hadith of Buraydah (may Allah be pleased with him): “The Prophet (peace and blessing be upon him) would not go out on the Day of Fitr until he had eaten, and he would not eat on the day of Adha until he had slaughtered (his sacrifice).”
  2. It is better for a person to slaughter the sacrifice himself, but if he does not, it is mustahabb for him to be present when it is slaughtered.
  3. It is mustahabb to divide the meat into three: one third for consumption, one third to be given as gifts and one third to be given in charity. This was the opinion of Ibn Masud and Ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with them). The scholars agreed that it is not permissible to sell anything from its meat, fat or skin. The Prophet (peace and blessing be upon him) is reported to have said: “Whoever sells the skin of his udhiyah, there is no udhiyah for him (i.e., it is not counted as Udhiyah).” (Sahih Al-Jami, 6118). The butcher should not be given anything of it by way of reward or payment, because Ali (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) commanded me to take care of the sacrifice and to give its meat, skin and raiment (covering used for protection) in charity, and not to give anything of it to the butcher as a compensation. He said, ‘We will give him something from what we have.’” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim). It was said that it is permissible to give the butcher something as a gift, and that it is permissible to give some of it to a non-Muslim if he is poor or a relative or a neighbor, or in order to open his heart to Islam.
# Eid al Adha # Eid al Fitr # Eid celebration # Islam # Sacrifice # Sadaqah

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
The Month of Dhul-Hijjah
The Month of Dhul-Hijjah

Indeed, these days are the most excellent of all the days with Allah, the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah.

Jabal Arafat
Sacrifice: The Way to Our Purification

Sacrifice is testing the sincerity of our faith; We will not be left alone after we say that we are believers.

`Eid Al-Adha: A Symbol Of Obedience
`Eid Al-Adha: A Symbol Of Obedience

`Eid is an expression of the testimony of faith. if you truly desire Paradise, all that is required of you is obedience

True Celebration of `Eid 
True Celebration of `Eid 

True `Eid requires us to be cheerful. We should congratulate one another on its comings and put sorrows away.

Eid prayer in gathering
`Eid: Etiquette & Rulings

`Eid, in Islam, is a day of joy, thanksgiving, worship, brotherhood, solidarity, and morality. A Muslim should take the advantage of this day to bring himself nearer to Allah, Most High. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Every nation has its festival, and this is your festival.” Here, he referred to the

Muslim praying hajj
Three Forms of Hajj

Hajj (Pilgrimage) intention and rites can be observed through the three ways of Ihram. These ways are available to ease the rites on the pilgrims

Top Reading
1
The Qur’an: A Divine Guidance or a Historical Document
2
Allah in Pre-Islamic History
3
Reflections on the Almighty’s saying: (May God forgive you for permitting them..)
4
Self-Admiration and Its Remedy
5
Dhikr and Du`aa
6
Concentration in Prayer
7
The First Revelation
8
How the Qur’an Differs From the Bible
9
Is the Qur’an for Arabs Only?
10
Tests for the Believers: Fluctuations of Life
Recommended
How Were Chapters Of The Qur’an Arranged?
How Were Chapters Of The Qur’an Arranged?
Zakat [Obligatory Charity] for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients – A Glance at the Sayings of Jurists.
Zakat [Obligatory Charity] for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients – A Glance at the Sayings of Jurists.
Determination vs. Starvation
Determination vs. Starvation
There Is Good in Every Event
There Is Good in Every Event
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an
Anger: Causes and Remedy
Anger: Causes and Remedy
Determination
Determination
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite
A New Society Being Built
A New Society Being Built
Our Sacrifice Today
Our Sacrifice Today