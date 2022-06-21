Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Before Ihram Fabrications

islamonline_en
اسلام اونلاين

1. Abstaining from travel in the month of Safar, and abstaining from beginning any action such as marriage or building in it.

2. Abstaining from travel in the second half of the month or because the moon is positioned in the constellation of the Scorpion.

3. Abstaining from cleaning the house and sweeping it because a traveler is about to leave.

4. Praying two Rak`ahs when leaving for Hajj – reciting in the first Surat al-Kafirun and in the second Surat al-Ikhlas, then after finishing saying : “O Allah I have gone out for You and am heading towards You…” then reciting Ayat al-Kursi and Surat al-Ikhlas, and the Last two Surahs.

5. Praying four Rak`ahs before leaving.

6. Reciting by the one intending Hajj the end of Surat Aal `Imran, Ayat ul Kursi, Surat Az-Zalzalah a and Surat al-Fatihah -when leaving the house – claiming that thus all his problems of this world and the next will be solved.

7. Making Dhikr and Takbir loudly upon the leaving or arrival of the pilgrims.

8. Giving Adhan upon departure of the pilgrims.

9. Traveling alone ‘taking only Allah as companion’ as some of the Sufis claim!

10. Traveling without provisions claiming that it is Tawakkul (depending upon Allah)!

11. A man making agreement with a married woman who is about to make Hajj and has no mahram, that he will be for her as a mahram.

12. A woman taking a non-related man as her mahram.

13. The traveler’s praying two Rak`ahs every time he makes a halt and saying “O Allah make my stop a blessed stop and You are the best of hosts.”

14. The traveler’s reciting every time he makes a stop Surat ul-Ikhlas ten times, and Ayat ul-Kursi and the Ayah “WA MA QADAROOLLAHA HAQQA QADRIHI” once.

15. Eating onions from every land which he enters.

By IOL Shari`ah Researchers

# Hajj # Ihram # Islam # Sunnah

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
The Essence of Hajj
The Essence of Hajj

The point we should ponder over is why Allah and His Messenger granted Hajj so much importance.

Ar-Ramal: Walking in Dignity
Ar-Ramal: Walking in Dignity

Ar-Ramal is the ritual where male pilgrims are required to walk briskly in dignity.

Hajj and Developing Muslims’ Awareness
Hajj and Developing Muslims’ Awareness

Hajj is a divine ordinance that brings to the Muslim nation the need and importance of unity.

Complete Shaving of the Head

Halq means the complete shaving of the head by the male pilgrim on the 10th of Zul Hijjah.

Allah, our Merciful God
Allah’s Mercy

Of the 99 beautiful names of Allah, it is Ar-Rahman and Ar-Rahim that we use most frequently in our prayers and du`aa’. Ar-Rahman and Ar-Rahim are both derived from the same Arabic root word, rahma, meaning “mercy, compassion.” Pickthall translates Ar-Rahman, Ar-Rahim as “the Beneficent, the Merciful,” and Yusuf Ali says “the Most Gracious, the

Hajj time al Muzdalifah
Spending the Night in Muzdalifah

The pilgrim spends the whole day walking towards Mina. In order for him to have some rest and to relieve himself, the Divine Legislator (Allah the Almighty) prescribed for him spend the night in Muzdalifah as a sign of mercy and pity for his labor all day long. It is a fact that Islam is

Top Reading
1
Chanting Labbaik… What a Pleasure!
2
The Concept of Animal Sacrifice in Islam
3
Restrictions of Ihram
4
About Hajj and `Umrah
5
Hajj: Getting Ready
6
So That Our Hajj May Be Accepted
7
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
8
What is an accepted Hajj?
9
The Call of Ibrahim
10
What are good deeds?
Recommended
The Rebirth of My Soul
The Rebirth of My Soul
Women and Hajj
Women and Hajj
Hajj Fatwas
Hajj Fatwas
Prayers and Healing
Prayers and Healing
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
Conditions of Udhiyah
Conditions of Udhiyah
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Smiling Is Charity
Smiling Is Charity
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets