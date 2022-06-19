Common Mistakes in Hajj on Eid day

1- Ceasing to chanting Talbiyah loudly contradicts the Prophetic Sunnah. A pilgrim is to continue chanting Talbiyah in a loud voice until he throws the pebbles of Al-`Aqabah on the Day of the Nahr (slaughtering of sacrificial animals).

2- Not spending the night preceding the Day of `Arafah at Mina contradicts the Sunnah. However, it is not obligatory to stay there.

3- Combining Prayers at Mina is also against the Prophet’s Sunnah, as he (peace and blessings be upon him) used to shorten the Prayers at Mina without combining them.

4- It is an obligation for a pilgrim to stay at Mina at the thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth days of Dhul-Hijjah, unless there is a legal excuse for him not to stay there.