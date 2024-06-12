Discover the importance of Takbeer in Dhul-Hijjah during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah. Learn about its virtues, practices, and the rewards associated with this powerful form of worship in Islam.

The Virtue of Takbeer in Dhul-Hijjah

Takbeer during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah is among the virtuous deeds, especially in these honored days that Allah swore by in His Book. Swearing by something indicates its significance and great benefit. Allah says: {By the dawn * And [by] ten nights} (Al-Fajr: 1-2). Ibn Abbas, Ibn Zubair, Mujahid, and others from the Salaf (early generations of Muslims) and Khalaf (later generations) said that these are the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah. Ibn Kathir said: “This is correct.”

It is recommended to engage in Takbeer during the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah as Allah says: {And mention the name of Allah on known days} (Al-Hajj: 28). They said these known days are the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah.

The righteous predecessors (Salaf) used to revive the practice of Takbeer. Abdullah ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with him and his father) used to go to the market during these days, even though he had no need for shopping, and he would engage in Takbeer. When he did so, the people in the market would follow his example and engage in Takbeer as well, thus reviving this Sunnah. It is recommended for a person to revive this practice, raising their voice to revive this Sunnah, hoping that Allah will raise their status. Indeed, no servant raises a Sunnah except that Allah raises them by it.

Whoever revives a Sunnah, Allah will revive them as they revived it. Therefore, it is necessary to revive these Sunnahs, be keen on them, and encourage others to follow them. People, until recently, used to frequently remember Allah during these ten days due to their virtue.

Hadiths on the Virtue of Takbeer

Abdullah ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated: While we were praying with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, a man from the congregation said: “Allah is the Greatest, very great; and praise be to Allah, very much; and Glory be to Allah in the early morning and late afternoon.” The Messenger of Allah ﷺ asked: “Who said that phrase?” A man from the congregation replied: “I did, O Messenger of Allah.” He ﷺ said: “I was amazed by it. The gates of heaven were opened for it.” Ibn Umar said: “I have not abandoned them since I heard the Messenger of Allah ﷺ say that.” (Sahih Muslim).

Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyyah (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “This is why the slogan of the prayers, the Adhan, and the Eids is Takbeer. It is recommended in elevated places like Safa and Marwah, when a person ascends a height or rides a mount, and it extinguishes the fire even if it is great. At the time of Adhan, Satan flees.”

Formulas for Takbeer in Dhul-Hijjah

There are several ways to perform Takbeer during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah:

You can say Takbeer in pairs: “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illa Allah, wa Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa Lillah al-hamd.” You can say Takbeer in triplets: “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illa Allah, wa Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa Lillah al-hamd.” You can alternate between pairs and triplets: “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illa Allah, wa Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa Lillah al-hamd.” Do this sometimes, and the other formula at other times. The matter is flexible.

Types of Takbeer

Takbeer during the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah can be divided into two types:

General Takbeer (Takbeer Mutlaq)

This is not restricted to a specific time. It is recommended at all times, in the morning and evening, before and after prayers, and at any time. General Takbeer is recommended during the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah and throughout the days of Tashreeq, starting from the sunset of the last day of Dhul-Qa’dah until the sunset of the last day of Tashreeq (the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah).

Restricted Takbeer (Takbeer Muqayyad)

This is specific to the times after the obligatory prayers. It begins from the Fajr of the day of Arafah until the sunset of the last day of Tashreeq. In addition to the general Takbeer, if a person finishes their obligatory prayer, seeks forgiveness three times, and says: “O Allah, You are Peace, and from You comes peace. Blessed are You, O Possessor of Glory and Honor,” they start the Takbeer. This is for those not performing Hajj. As for the Hajj pilgrims, the restricted Takbeer for them starts from the Dhuhr of the day of Nahr (Sacrifice).

When to Start Takbeer in Dhul-Hijjah

General Takbeer begins at the start of the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah. Some companions like Abu Hurairah and Ibn Umar would go to the market and engage in Takbeer, and the people would follow their example. As for the restricted Takbeer, it starts from the Fajr of the day of Arafah until the Asr of the last day of Tashreeq, covering five days: the day of Arafah, the day of Eid, and the three days of Tashreeq after it. It is performed after the five daily prayers.

The Hajj pilgrims start the Takbeer from the Dhuhr of the day of Nahr if they have thrown the stones at Jamrat al-Aqabah in the morning. They begin from Dhuhr, and the general and restricted Takbeer are combined on the day of Arafah. Those not performing Hajj perform the general Takbeer in the mosque, at home, in the office, and in the market, whether sitting, standing, or lying down. The restricted Takbeer is performed after the obligatory prayers for five days: from the Fajr of the day of Arafah, the day of Eid, and three days after that. Hajj pilgrims start the Takbeer from the Dhuhr of the day of Nahr and continue for three days after that. Fasting on the ninth day of Dhul-Hijjah is recommended except for the pilgrims.

The Reward for Takbeer

We know that frequently remembering Allah is one of the greatest acts of worship and one of the easiest ways to draw closer to Him. It brings tranquility to hearts: {Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured} (Ar-Ra’d: 28). Among the forms of remembrance is Takbeer, which can be restricted to specific times like the Takbeer in the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, or general.

The Prophet ﷺ said: “There are no days in which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than these ten days. So increase in them the saying of Tahleel (La ilaha illallah), Takbeer (Allahu Akbar), and Tahmeed (Alhamdulillah)” (Ahmad).

Imam Nawawi (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “It is recommended to increase in the remembrance of Allah during these ten days more than in other times. It is especially recommended on the day of Arafah more than the rest of the ten days.”

This is a call to take advantage of these occasions for repentance, abandoning sins, and making the most of the season of the ten days of Dhul-Hijjah for increasing good deeds and voluntary acts of worship, such as frequent remembrance of Allah and unrestricted Takbeer at all times.

Conclusion

The first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah are a blessed time for Muslims to engage in acts of worship, especially Takbeer. By understanding the significance of Takbeer, the various forms it can take, and the rewards associated with it, Muslims can maximize their spiritual benefits during this sacred period. Let us revive and uphold the Sunnah of Takbeer, encouraging others to do the same, and earn the great rewards promised by Allah.