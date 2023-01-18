Jesus 1 – Jesus P In Islam 1 Introduction

And welcome to stem focus. Our topic today is Jesus, the biggest messenger of Allah. I’m your host society Nish. And here with me from St. Mary’s University. Dr. Jim Agha, tell us how to conduct your radical cinema. Now, that’s the title of this topic sounds rather unusual. I would, I would assume to many of our viewers, maybe I’ll ask you to clarify in it, how it relates to the previous discussion on Prophethood. Okay, it was indicated in the topic on Prophethood. That belief in all of the prophets and messenger of Allah is part of the standard creed, and denial or rejection of any of these prophets and messengers is tantamount to rejection of all of them, and a person cannot remain

a Muslim, if you reject any of these prophets.

It was indicated also that these prophets and messengers were infallible in the sense that there is nothing that they committed that would blemish their moral character, or show any confusion about the nature of belief. And we indicated how that is different from the profile that we find, for example, in the Bible. In the Old Testament,

it was indicated also that there have been so many prophets and messengers who have gone by in history. In some tradition, the number might go even as much as 124,000.

But we indicated that out of all of these messengers and prophets, there are five who are wounded as the purest of the pure, the most measure of all of this, that is Noah, Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Muhammad peace be upon them all. These are the major ones.

For the Muslim, all of these prophets and messengers were Muslims in a sense that they are the ones who submitted consciously, willingly and lovingly to the command and directions of Allah, the creator, and who carried also one basic message to the humankind. Now,

the basic message was to invite people to worship Allah alone and to shun

false gods. It was the deity to bring humanity force from darkness to light, from the darkness of sin, and false doctrines and ignorance, to the light of faith in Allah obedience to Him the light of knowledge, understanding and substitute.

This way people can achieve happiness and Felicity in this life and in the Hereafter. It is within the context of this systemic understanding of prophets and messengers and their deities, that we find that the study of the personality, life and mission of Jesus peace be upon him is very important, at least for two reasons. First,

they have been a great deal of controversy and difference of opinion throughout history, as to what exactly is the nature of Jesus?

Was he human, divine, or both? And if he were both, how did humanity and Divinity reconcile with each other? How the finite and the infinite were combined.

Because of this, I think it is very important for the Muslim to understand what Islam teaches about this great messengers, beloved messenger of Allah, Jesus peace be upon him to compare that with the other views and interpretations that some of our Christian brethren may hold.

Indeed, the program could be of interest and probably benefit even to viewers who are not Muslims. In the same way also that it might help the Muslim viewer.

I am quite confident that many viewers

of this particular segment of the series

will find the series of some help in settling this controversy, one way or the other. But I am also realistic and confident it may not do so for many other viewers. But after all, tolerance, and particularly religious tolerance is a much cherished value

by sincere followers of various religious faith, but that tolerance must be put to

tests

and hopefully a irrational and hopefully objective examination of various topics and issues, such as this one, it might be of some help. After all, the Quran indicates clearly that there is no compulsion in the matter of religion in the matter of belief. After all, every human will be held individually responsible before the creators on what he believed he or she believed or what he or she did.

The second reason why the disparte relate to Prophethood. And it is very important in my humble understanding

is that the study of the person, life and mission of Jesus, peace be upon him,

is particularly significant for the Muslim because Jesus was the prophet who immediately preceded the very last of all prophets and messengers, Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. And as such, he is the closest to him in this long chain of brotherhood of prophets. And in fact, Jesus, Mohammed and other prophets are partners in the obedience and service of their Creator, all of them Allah, we might find out as the series unfolds, or the later topics, that according to the Quran, Jesus even spoke about the one to come after him to show people the whole truth, there have been a difference of interpretation of the product, lead or Paraclete is mentioned in the Gospel of john, especially

chapters 1415 and 16.

Well, in any case, this kind of affinity between the prophets, and particularly between Jesus and Muhammad peace be upon them both, is very much reflected in one saying of Prophet Mohammed, as narrated voice in Bukhari and Muslim translation of meaning and necessary suddenly Maria translation says, I am, that Mohammed says, peace be upon him, I am the nearest can to Jesus, son of Mary, in this world, and in the next, the prophets are brothers, the prophets, say, sons of one fathers, their mothers are different, but their religion is one.

There has been no prophet between us. In other words, there have been no prophet between Jesus and Muhammad peace be upon them. So he’s the closest in many respects. Indeed, I don’t know of any

religious faith in the world today, outside of Christianity, that makes believing in loving and respecting Jesus, part of its creed, and an article of faith without which the person

cannot remain within the boundaries of the faith, but in the case of Islam,

nor do I know any other word religion that makes as frequent mentioned about Jesus bonding, in its most sacred scriptures, as we find in the case of Islam, dimensioned in the Quran of Jesus.

Now, you’re told us that Jesus made peace be upon him, is mentioned in the Quran?

To what extent is chronic coverage of the subject? Well, I would have 114 students in the Quran, there is some mentioned, at least in some parts of this Sutras, or some people call them chapters

11 of them there is something mentioned about Jesus or relating to him.

Just to give a rundown for those who might wish to conduct further research on this, and just mentioned quickly this sources and the particular relevant passages in Surah number two passage 87 for example, it speaks about how Jesus was supported by Allah or supported by Russia’s goddess, quote unquote, Holy Spirit in the standard sense.

In surah, number three, we find that the title itself of the surah is the family of Emraan

which is the family of Mary’s mother.

Now, the particular relevant sections here are

passages 32 through 64, which includes a variety of topics about the news of his birth, his mericans

how Allah saved him from the conspiracy to crucify him, how similar is he to the creation of Adam. And the third difference in Surah, number four, particularly, passages 156 through 159. It speaks that Jesus was not killed or crucified, but it was quote unquote, made to appear to them, this we can discuss later.

Also in passages 171 through 173. There is a negation of the exaggeration in understanding the nature of Jesus and emphasis

On his real status as the servant of Allah, his creatures and his messengers to mankind.

And surah number five, we find two references also in passage 49, indicating that the mission of Jesus was to confirm what remained intact of the Torah, and to give glad tidings of the month to come after him. It mentioned about

him receiving revelation from Allah and in Jail, How blessed he was, in the same sort of fight also in passages 112 through 123, there is some coverage also of the Americans that were done through him about his position in the day of judgment in disassociating, himself from those who defied him, instead of Allah or alongside with Allah.

Indeed, the title of that sort of, by the way, number five is called bandmate, at the table spread, which gives also the Muslim understanding of what our Christian brethren understand as the Last Supper.

And then in Surah, number nine, passages 30 through 31, there is mentioned there of negation that Jesus is the son of Allah, Son of God, and indicating that this kind of teachings were not his teaching, but the teachings of other nations before and that was incorporated actually by people who came after him.

In surah, number 19. And by the way, it’s called also Mary,

taking the name of the whole chapter or surah, in the Quran, from the mother of Jesus peace be upon him, and more particularly, from passages 16 through 37, it deals with the story of the birth and life of Jesus also, in some detail, this is one of the major differences

in Surah, number 21,

particularly verse 19, one that is mentioned about the chastity of Mary, and how Allah bless the heart and her child. And it mentioned something also about the place of his birth, not the city, but description of the place

in Surah, number 23, in passage 55.

There is mentioned about again, sorry, in the audience in Surah, 23 passage 55 there is mentioned about the place of his birth, in Sudan, number 43, passages 56. Through 67, there is discussion of the nature of Jesus his message and how the sects differ among themselves after him

in Surah, 57, passages 26 and 27. There is indication that he comes from the descendants of the family of Abraham. And it praises those who followed him in the exact teaching as he thought not as incorporated by others after him who followed his exact words. And finally, in Surah 61, that’s the 11th difference in Quran Surah 61. And passage six, it speaks how Jesus peace be upon him spoke about Prophet Muhammad and mention him by name is another name of Prophet Muhammad, that is coming after him. This is as far as you know, the references which are direct, there might be other differences in the Quran, which bears

some meaning all the others on the story of Jesus. But I would recommend for any viewer who wishes to examine that issue further, in case you have a translation of Yusuf Ali, this is a very popular translation of the meaning of the Quran. In the app in the app index, the end, there’s a special alphabetical indexing of various topics. And there is a whole section under Jesus. And then under Jesus, it talks about this message, and of the mission and so on various subtopics and there’s also given their differences to the chapters or sutra and verse, or a number.

indications I should say that there is a fair amount of coverage of the story, natures and mission of Jesus in the Quran, the Sacred Scripture of Muslims. Very good. Okay, let’s examine some of those aspects and maybe we’ll begin with the lineage of Jesus May peace be upon Okay, first of all, to give a general indication or elaboration what I mentioned earlier, for example, in Surah, number six, in passages 82 to 85, there is a clear indication that he is of the descendants of Abraham. Okay. Now, more specifically, if we turned to

that is Surah number three,

and you can begin actually from verses 33 on

in the initial two verses, it simply says that Indeed Allah chose specially chose the Adam, Noah, and the descendants of Abraham and the descendants of Emma

Above all nations. So there’s some mentioned here of the family of Iran. And then in this passage that we have here, just read it to continue. Remember when the wife of Iran said, My Lord, I have vowed to you what is within one accepted from me. See, you only you are the healer, the knower. And when she was delivered, she said, my door, see, I am delivered of a female. Allah knew best of what she was delivered. The mail is not as the female and see I have named her Mary, and I crave your protection for her. And for her offspring, from Satan, outcast, and held Lord accepted hearts with full acceptance and accorded her a goodly growth. And mid Zakaria, her guardian. Whenever the Korea

went into the sanctuary, that is where she was, he found that she had food. He said,

Oh my god, where does this come from? She answered, It is from Allah, Allah gifts without stent, to whom he will.

Then Zakaria prayed to his Lord and said, My Lord, bestow on me of your bounty, godly offspring. See, you are the healer of prayer. And the angels called to him as he stood praying in the sanctuary, Allah gives you good news, that is of a son, whose name is john or yahaya, in Arabic, who comes to confirm a word from Allah, Lord Li, chased a prophet of the righteous. He said, My Lord, how can I have a son, when age has overtaken me already? And my wife is very,

the angel answered. So that is, so it will be Allah does what he will. He said, My Lord, appoint a token for me. The engine said, the talking to you shall be that you shall not speak to mankind, three days, except by signs, remember your Lord much and praise him in the early hours of night, and morning.

That’s very good. Maybe I should explain that passage and include a few comments. Okay, one, that passage seemed to indicate that the mention of Jesus in the Quran even goes beyond the birth of Jesus Himself. It goes back to his family, even to the verse of his mother.

It seems to indicate to us that

the beginning actually starts with the grand mother of Jesus, that is the mother of married. This is the first to the Quran into referred to in the Quran as a marathon run, that is the woman of Amazon. So Amazon is believed to have been the husband of Mary’s mother. Okay, that is his, his grant.

His mother might say,

no, this woman, as the Quran indicate, was a righteous woman who came from a righteous household.

And we all know from other sources also that

the mothers of Jesus or the grandmother of Jesus, I should say, come from a priestly family, from the descendants of Aaron, the brothers of Moses. It is believed also that Imran himself was a priest was a very, you know,

righteous person to

now, the mother of Mary, that’s the grandmother of Jesus became pregnant. And when she became pregnant, she vowed to dedicate the, you know, the child she has in her One, two Allah.

what she meant by that is that she wanted to devote that child, if she ever tried tend to be a boy, to the service of the temple.

Now, once she delivered married, she wasn’t really disappointed, but she was sorry that it came as a female only for the reason that according to the the skylight, no, only the men’s could be devoted to the service of the champion. That’s why she says that the the male is not like a female. However, we find that some interpreters of the Quran like Shatta Wale, indicate that the statements the male is not like a female could have been also a statement of

Allah the Creator, that is to tell the mother of Mary, that no man would be like that female, that you’re thinking of devoting his son to the service of the temple. But that female would be quite different. I have chosen her for a road, which is much greater than serving a temple, that is to serve the matter of belief, and to make her and her son as a sign of my power and magnificence to the whole world. So this is another way of looking at but whichever case, obviously she was wondering, you know, what should she do?

Secondly, it says that she called harsh Mary. It is believed also that the name bear Mary means the one who’s worshippers that is worshipper of Allah.

Then, the mother of Mary made a prayer for Mary and her offspring, that is Mary and Jesus, as we can realize, to protect harsh and her offspring from the cursed setting.

Obviously, that means she expected her and her offspring to be pious and to continue with the same goodly prophetic tradition, and the household. Because she’s shaitan or Satan cannot have any power over the human unless he’s away from his creator.

Obviously, the prayers of the mother of Mary was answered by the Creator, because we find that Mary was chosen for that important role, and from her as we all know, a Prophet Jesus came. And the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him as narrated in Bukhari and Muslim expresses this meaning in a very nice way, when you say is that no, every child when he’s born, is poked by the Satan, as soon as his birth except Mary and her mother, sorry, except for Mary and her son, except for Mary and Jesus. Then the verse says that Allah accepted harsh goodly acceptance and the Arabic word Hasson is more than just acceptance, it’s acceptance with much greater satisfaction. And that allowed me to

how to grow a goodly growth, that is righteous upbringing.

And then it says that she was given into the custody or the care of zecharia why some historians believe that embrun died, that’s the father of Mary. And shortly after her birth, her mother also died. There is another difference in Quran However, in Surah, three passage 44, about various people trying to throw their lattes or throw, you know, try to find out who should really look after me. But it ended up anyway, in the case of Zachary, because of the close family relationship.

Because the carrier, of course, was the husband of Elizabeth and Elizabeth actually was the sister of the mother of Mary.

And then it says here about something amazing, something different, that whenever the courier entered into the sanctuary, on Mary, he found that she had food, obviously, that seems to show that she had provisions other than what he was providing her. So he asks her, what did you get this from? She said, it is from Allah, and that shows the beginning of miraculous life of Mary, may peace be with her. As a result,

zecharia started to call or pray to Allah, to grant him a goodly offspring. Some of us might wonder, What is the connection between finding food,

miraculous tea with Mary and asking for offspring. The reason being is that

zecharia was an old man was very old soul was his wife. In addition, his wife also was barren.

And he really was always hoping to have a child so that the child may carry the prophetic tradition in the in the household and help continue to guide humanity.

And of course, at that time, he was almost hopeless that he could get any child a bear in life, both of them are old.

And as such Windsor Korea so that Mary could have food without the normal reasons. Without the normal know that we understand. He remembered it just reminded him that Allah also could provide him a son outside of the normal laws, even though his own and his wife is very, very delicate.

You know, reference here as to why the connection between these two and then it says that the engines called upon him, while its uses that in the plural, it actually refers to jabril but it gives the picture of the sound of the engine coming from all directions, as if there are many angels, telling him that Allah gives you a glass tiling, of a birth of a child who’s named Shanti Yahya in Arabic, which in English is the equivalent of john

The Baptist, whose verse was really a sort of paving the way for the verse, a more miraculous verse, even a one after him that one Jesus.

Yes, very interesting. And from the way you’ve just described as it appears to me that there seems to be some connection between Jesus May peace be upon him and john the baptist, maybe you could develop this point a little further. There are indeed a number of similarities, of course, the most important of which is that in the case of birth of

john the baptist, and Jesus, there is some aspect of American one medical data than the other, but both of them are unusual type of birth.

Now, first of all, to make the comparison zecharia, as indicated, was very old and his wife was bearing.

So that shows that this verse of john the baptist was actually miraculous as implied, for example, from the Quran in surah, three,

passage 39, which says that Allah does or accomplish what He wills.

In the case of birth of Jesus, again, we find almost identical terms used in Surah 19, passage number nine, Quranic Arabic Ihara Haiyan again, so it will be your Lord says, addressing Mary, that it is easy for me, I did indeed create you before when you had been nothing. So this one’s similar. Another similarity

that the name of john was given before his birth, when the US were given to his father to Korea, and that appears in Surah 19, passage seven. Also, the name of Jesus was given to his mother before his verse, and that appears in Surah, three, and passage 45.

Thirdly,

the life of Jesus was unique in many respects. So there were some uniqueness also in the life of john the baptist. That’s why the Quran refers to him in Surah 19. passage seven, the Madonna who will come to Somalia, Somalia does not necessarily mean named, because there have been people with the name Johanna, which has been the Hebrew name. But something similar is he was unique in many respects. So what Jesus? Firstly, it is known that Jesus, at least as far as we know, did not get married, or be get any children. So was the case of john the baptist.

