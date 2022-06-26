Hajj 1443
Let Us Rejoice at `Eid

islamonline_en
The joy is our `Eid, it is our feast. During the month of Ramadan, Allah has put us to test. At the end of the month there is a great sense of achievement, of coming closer to the Almighty. It is the joy of spiritual fulfillment. It is a time for celebration, not to indulge in insulting or abusing others or detracting from the achievements of the month of Ramadan; it’s a day of real happiness and joy.

When Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) entered the house of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) on the day of Eid, he found two young girls playing music and singing. Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) vehemently rebuked them: “Musical instruments of Satan in the presence of the Messenger of Allah?” But the Prophet (peace and blessing be upon him) told Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) to leave them, for Eid is a day of merriment and joy.

It is important for us to let our young and neighbors understand that our religion is not boring and just a matter of don’ts. We must show that Islam is the way of moderation, of tolerance, of beauty, sharing and laughter in the appropriate occasion.

However, Eid is not simply a matter of celebration and joy. It is also a chance to share the feelings of those around us. That is why the sacrifice is offered and shared with friends, even with non-Muslims. We are not stopped from sharing with those of our neighbors who are non-Muslim. Charity is very important and meritorious on the two Eids. It is an affirmation of our responsibility to the community in which we are living.

By Sheikh Sayyed Ad-Darsh

# Eid al Fitr # Eid celebration # Eid ethics # Islam

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

