Mistakes Done on the Day of `Eid

Praying Qiyam on the Night of `Eid:

Some people think that Islam tells us to stay up and pray on the night of Eid, quoting an unsound Hadith which says that “whoever stays up and prays on the night of Eid, his heart will not die on the day when hearts die.” This Hadith was reported with two isnads, one of which is daeef (weak), and the other is very daeef.

Islam does not tell us to single out the night of Eid for staying up and praying; if, however, a person habitually stays up and prays at night (qiyam), there is nothing wrong with him doing so on the night of Eid as well.

Mixing of Men and Women:

Mixing of men and women in some prayer-places, streets, etc. It is a pity that this happens not only in mosques, but, even in the most sacred of places, al-Masjid al-Haram [in Makkah]. Many women – may Allah guide them – go out uncovered, wearing make-up and perfume, flaunting their adornment, when there is such serious overcrowding in the mosques – the dangers of this situation are quite obvious. So those who are in charge must organize the `Eid prayers properly, by allocating separate doors and routes for women and delaying the men’s departure until the women have left.

Enjoying Idle Entertainment:

Some people get together on `Eid for the purpose of singing and other forms of idle entertainment, and this is not permitted.

Celebrating `Eid Because Ramadan is Over:

Some people celebrate on Eid because Ramadan is over and they no longer have to fast. This is a mistake, the believers celebrate at Eid because Allah has helped them to complete the month of fasting, not because the fasting, which some people regard as a heavy burden, is over. We ask Allah to accept our worship and our repentance. May Allah bless our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him.