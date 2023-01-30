Muhammad 14 – Jesus P On The Coming Of Muhammad P 8 Barnabas On The Crucifiction Of Judas

AsSalamu Alaikum and welcome once again to Islam focus. Today’s program inshallah will be our 14th in our series Muhammad, the last messenger of God and our eighth on the coming of Mohammed asked for tools by Jesus, peace be upon him. I’m your host, the Shawnee Mission here once again from St. Mary’s University is dr Jamal Badawi. So, Ronnie,

could we please have a summary of last week’s program? Okay. Basically we discussed the difference between Paul and Barnabas, which is referred to in the book of Acts. And we indicated that the difference seemed to be much deeper than just the difference as to who should travel with whom. That there seemed to be indication, as we read from the introduction to the Gospel of Barnabas

that there’s a major difference in creed that has developed between Barnabas and Paul.

Then we describe briefly the story of the discovery of the Gospel of Barnabas in Austria in 1709. And we indicated that the coffee that was discovered, is still in existence in the Imperial library in Vienna. In Austria.

We have given the version of George cm II, in which he describes how the gospel was originally discovered in the late part of the 16th century, in the library of Pope sixtus by

Christian monk,

we briefly discussed why the church considers it to be apocrypha. And we indicated that why in the Gospel of Barnabas has a number of similarities with the canonized Gospels. It is however different in many important respects. It speaks about Jesus peace be upon him only as a prophet and messenger of God. It speaks about the coming of Prophet Muhammad by name. And that’s an interesting part of it. And it also speaks about another important difference. That is that when the soldiers came to arrest, Jesus peace be upon him that God changed the face and speech of Judah. And he looked exactly like Jesus and he was doing actually was taken and crucified by way of punishment for his betrayal.

of Jesus, we just described that in a very brief. Well, actually, I was quite quite an interesting subject, at least to me, and I really don’t want to leave with without maybe asking you to get into it in a bit more detail.

I don’t mind that the only reason for my initial hesitation in getting into that in great detail. were basically two reasons. One, is that in a previous series on Jesus, beloved messengers of Allah, we discussed the question of crucifixion in great detail. But I think you’re right also, we have made a very casual mention of the Gospel According to Barnabas, we just made that in the context of other differences, like the discoveries of the library of natural Hammadi in Egypt, and other sources that seem to indicate that the idea that Jesus was crucified was not universal.

The other reason I was hesitant to that it’s not directly related, I should say to the issue of series at the present time, which is on the coming of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

But in one sense, also you can say it is indirectly related because it was through the statements of Jesus as quoted in the Gospel of Barnabas that he said that all misconception not only about his nature, but about the question of crucifixion, that all of this would be clarified with the advent of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. So that that was my only initial hesitation, really, but otherwise, I think it is somehow related to the topic

at hand, and if you wish to seek certain information, I have the copy of the gospel. I have some quotations from it. And perhaps we can give some more information for those who might be interested in Barnabas version

Once you Well, why don’t we start off with, with how Barnabas describes, they can arrest on Judah instead of Jesus.

Okay, maybe just to save time I tried to combine quotations with some summary on my own, but I indicate which one is vacation, for example, in the Gospel, according to burners

on page on chapter 214, this give the chapter number of chapters 214. And it says a quote, having gone forth from the house, Jesus retired into the garden, to pray, according to discuss them was to pray, baring his knees, and 100 times, and prostrating himself upon his face. And then he goes on in the rest of the chapters, indicating how Judas knew that place where Jesus was, went to the high priest, and offered to deliver Jesus in return for 30 pieces of gold. How the high priest immediately gave the money to do this, and sent a very see to the governor in order to pitch soldiers. And that illusion of soldiers were sent with Judas carrying torches and lanterns.

And then he continues in chapters 215, and this is a direct quote,

when the soldiers with Judas drew near the place where Jesus was, Jesus heard approach of many people.

Therefore, in fear, he withdrew into the house.

And the 11 means the 11 disciples, and the 11 were sleeping. Then God, seeing the dangers to the servant commanded Gabrielle, Mike and Raphael, and Uriel, his ministers, to take Jesus out of the world. That’s where the difference from the canonized gospels,

the holy engines came and took Jesus out by the window that looks towards the south.

They buried him and placed him in the third heaven in the company of angels, blessing God, for evil forevermore.

And then he continues, Chapter 216, some of these chapters very small. Judas entered impetuously. Before all into the chamber, when Jesus had been taken up.

And the disciples were sleeping, were upon the wonderful God acted wonderfully. And so much that Judas was so changed in speech and face. Notice this change in speech, and face to be like Jesus, that we that the disciples that we believed him to be Jesus.

And he, that’s Judas, having awakened us was seeking where the master was, where upon we marveled, and answered, You, Lord, are our masters.

Has you now forgotten us?

And he, let’s do this smiling, said, Now, are you foolish? That No, not me to be Judas Iscariot.

And as he was saying, this, the soldiery entered and laid their hands upon Judas, because he was in every way, like to Jesus. The rest of the chapter he describes how the disciples

when this happened, they were just up from their sleep, fled.

And then it says that our young man was wrapping himself with the linen ran away, the soldiers ran after him. So he left the linen and ran naked. By the way, that story is similar also, that particular part to the kind of nine gospels except that in Barnabas, he identifies that young person as john

and then he describes how the soldiers took do this thinking that he will Jesus bound him and when he denied that he will Jesus they started mocking him. And they tell told him that we are going to make you the king of Israel, and we are binding you because you are diffusing the kingdom. So that’s how

Barnabas virgin goes. That’s, that’s fascinating, actually, so loosely.

Arrested Judah thinking that he was Jesus now did Judah

protest his arrest and why was he actually not recognized as being Judah? Okay, the key the clue that you can get

from the previous chapter is that, as you say is the miracle that took place is that God changed do this in speech and face to look exactly like Jesus. And in fact, Barnabas series that he actually protested that he is not Jesus, but Judas. But they thought that he was just escaping the punishment and trying to pretend that he’s not Jesus. For example, let me read you a little bit from chapter 217. Just to see how Judas responded, it says, Judas answered, now, have you lost your senses, you are come to take Jesus of Nazareth, with arms and mountains as against Arabic. Let me stop and let

you know that description is found also in the canonized gospels, except that these words are attributed to Jesus rather than Judas.

But again, what Barnabas is saying that it looked like Jesus, but in fact, it was Judas but the very similar wording you find also in the canonized gospels anyway. And you do this continues, have bound me that have guided you to make me King. And then he describes how the soldiers lost their patience, and started floating, do this with blows and clicks. Again, similar to be canonize the Gospels except that it relates that to Jesus rather than Judas. And then it says this one is a condition, john and Peter followed the soldiers afar off. And they affirm to him who writes that’s to Barnabas, that they saw on the examination that was made of Judas by the high priest, I by the, by the counsel

of the Pharisees. And then he continues,

and says that Judas actually spoke many words of madness.

But since the soldiers and other people believe that he was, in fact, Jesus, they thought that the fear of death forced him to pretend that he is mad, that they, the soldiers, put a bandage over his eyes and smote him and started to tell him what if you’re a prophet tell us who smoked you.

The spat on his face. And then he described how in the morning, the Council of scribes sought false witnesses against Judas, believing, of course, that he was Jesus.

And that this was the feeling and the perception of everybody that knew him that this was indeed Jesus, including the disciples.

Even though Barnabas in a later chapter describes how they came to know as to what happened, but at that time, everybody thought, his mother, his disciples, everyone else, so that it was actually Jesus who was arrested. And then he goes on court, as God lives, He who writes that student, Barnabas, for Gus, all that Jesus had said, how that he should be taken up from the world, and that he should suffer in a third person, and that he should not die until near the end of the world. Wherefore he went, he means by nervous here, he went with the mother of Jesus, and with john to the cross.

And then again, he says that the governor itself, the governor himself, asked

Judas, he saw that again, he was Jesus

inquired asked me to tell him the truth. It says Judas answered, quote, If I tell you the truth, you will not believe me.

Let me make a remark if, if I tell you the truth, you will not believe me. Very similar statement is found in the canonized gospels, but attributed to Jesus. It’s very amazing, the kind of analogies, but here is something that is not in the canonized gospels, he continues.

If I tell you the truth, you will not believe me. For perchance you are deceived, as the chief priests. And the Pharisees are deceived.

That is under Jesus.

And then it says that when

they led Jesus to the governor, and again insisted on him to tell the truth, he said, I have power to release you and I have power to put you to death, that Judas, Judas answered, and he said, I am Judas, and not Jesus. And then it says that the government went out to the masses to the people and explained to them and he said, Listen, if this federal claim not to be Jesus, if he is not Jesus, then it would be wrong for us to kill someone who’s innocent. Okay.

And if he

Is Jesus and he’s denying to be Jesus. He says he must have assuredly lost his understanding, and his empire to kill a madman. You see him, it’s not Jesus, it’s wrong to kill him. If he Jesus and is behind, he must have lost his understanding. So we should not really kill him for that. And then he says that the masses

started to share with no, he is Jesus. We know him. Of course, he looked in every respect like we know him. And he’s trying to do that to escape from our hands. And then finally, it says that Pilate tried to get rid of the problem by referring him to Harold, since Herod was the kingdom of Galilee, and Jesus was a gallon a gallon. And then it says that when he was taken to Herod, he was also mocked. And harrowed, returned him back to Pilate with instruction, do not feel injustice to the people of Israel. So basically, really, yes, to answer your question, Judas did protest according to Barnabas, but nobody believed him because after all, in every respect the person arrested look, in

face and speech, like Jesus. But if Pilate or Herat, were told by Judah, that he was not Jesus. Why was he not released? That’s an interesting question. But this similar question arise even in the canonized gospels, when they were convinced that Jesus is innocent, and still they put him to death or agreed to let him be crucified. But as far as the burden of us explanation, he says that, as far as Harrods is concerned, he said that the chief priests and scribes had already given a good quantity or a good amount of money to hurt.

And now, of course, to get rid of Jesus

pilots also heard about that. So he hoped to get a piece of the kit. So he tried to pretend he says that he wants to set Judas free on Jesus as people believed him free, in the hope that he might also get

some money. Actually,

Barnabas describes that and that’s in chapter two 217 code, where upon he caused him that’s Pilate, he caused him to be discouraged by his slaves who were paid by the scribes to snake him under strategist. But God who had decreed the issue, reserved Judas for the cross, in order that he may, he might suffer that horrible death, to which he had solved another means he had solved Jesus. In other words, God is punishing him of the same kind he wants to Jesus to bury this death. But God decreed to haunt him that he would not be underscored is about to be reserved for the death on the cross that’s Barnabas version. How does Barnabas describe the crucifixion of Jesus? in one sentence,

I found it to be quite similar to the kind of nice gospels except for the identity of the person who was crucified. For example, those who are familiar with the with the New Testament, of course,

would identify very easily with this description. He says that

Judas was marked. He was dressed in an old purple garment, very similar, that the soldiers started to bow to him in mockery and greet him as the King of the Jews that they placed on his head,

a crown of thorns, very much like the canonized gospels, they put in his hand, a wreath for a scepter.

He says that when the chief priests and the Pharisees noted that Judas did not die under the severe scourges, they were afraid that the governor might set him free. So they give him a gift of money to give Judas to them so that he may be crucified, along with the two robbers. And then this partner that I quoted directly chase chapter 217. So they led him to Mount Calvary, where they used to hang

manufacturers, and there they crucified him naked, for the greater economic. Judas truly did nothing else, but cry out, God, why has you forsaken me?

Seeing the manufacturer has escaped, and idi unjustly. So in one sense, it’s very, very similar for anyone who’s familiar with the gospel to the same story except that it says that it was Judas No, Jesus was crying on the cross. What was the reaction of the disciples to the crucifixion,

Barnabas gives that description also continuing in the

Chapter 17. That’s perhaps one of the longer chapters usually in Barnabas, they are short, very short chapters, but that one is quite extended. And he says that

the followers of Jesus, were very much in confusion for the film,

or believed that the one who was crucified with Jesus, let me quote directly from Barnabas on this. He says, verily, I say that the voice, the face, and the person of Judas, were so like to Jesus, that his disciples, and believers entirely believed that he was Jesus, believing that Jesus had been a false prophet, and that by art of magic, he had done the Americans, which he did, that some of the disciples or some of the followers, for Jesus had said that he should not die to near the end of the world.

For that, at that time, you should be taken away from the world. So that’s a description. Or you might say, reaction of some of those whose faith was a bit weak, they saw or thought Jesus was crucified, so they must have been a false prophet. But in contrast to that, he said, there are those who stood firm.

In their belief, these people were really in great grief. And they were weeping constantly. And then through the intermediary of Nicodemus and Joseph have a dementia, they were able to obtain the body of Judas, in order to

to bury it in the new separate occurred.

That was built by Joseph, after we wrapped him in 100 pounds of precious ornaments. So in that sense, again, that part of the description is very much similar again, to what you find in the canonized gospels, and all of them believe that it was actually Jesus.

Now, if Judah was the one that was crucified, how does Barnabas explain the empty tomb on Sunday morning? What happened to you this morning? Okay, very, he addresses that issue. Also, he says, following the crucifixion, everybody went to his house. And that Mary, the mother of Jesus, along with Barnabas, the writer of the gospel, john, and James, went to back to Nazareth. And then he says, I tried to code that directly, because that’s a sensitive issue with that is in chapters 280, of the Gospel of Barnabas code. those disciples, we did not hear God went, but not by night, and strong, the body of Judas, and hit it. Spreading reports that Jesus was risen again, when great

confusion arose.

I see, I see. Okay. Now there’s one route, speak also have the appearance of Jesus and peace be upon him after he was saved from the class? Yes, he does. Actually. He says that the news, when the body of Judas, as he says, was stolen, and the news, you know, spread around, he said, the news reached Nazareth.

So Mary, who was already an navitus, came back with john, James and Robert and Barnabas to Jerusalem in order to find out what’s happening, and they were very in great grief. And then it says that the agents communicated this information to Jesus peace be upon him. And then it says on the code that’s in chapter 219, Wherefore Jesus prayed, God, that He would give him the power to see his mother and his disciples.

And then he goes on and says that God, orders are commanded the angels to carry Jesus to the mother to the house, or to the place where his mother was, and to watch over him for three days, and that he should not be seen except by those who really believed in his doctrine.

And then he continues, that Jesus, having got the permission from God to come back again and appear before his disciples that he came back, surrounded with splinters to the room where Mary, the two sisters of Mary, Mary, Magdalene, Martha, Lazarus, john, James, Peters and Barnabas, these 10 people, five men and five women, that Jesus came to them.

He said that when they saw him, they fell as dead. But he lifted them and he says, I am Jesus. Don’t cry because I am alive and not dead. Let me get one Vedic petition here that says then the Virgin Mary, that is reaping

said, telling me my son, Wherefore God having given you power, to raise the dead, suffered you to die to the shame of your kinsfolk and friends, and to the shame of your duction. For everyone that loves you, has been as dead.

Jesus replied, that appears in the form of chapter 220. Jesus replied, embracing his mother, believe me, mothers, For verily, I say to you, that I have not been dead at all, for God has reserved me till the nearest, sorry, tell me near the end of the world. And then he explains that Spanner was how the engines explained to marry.

What happened to Judah. So that was the first time that Barnabas and his companions realized what happened. The transformation of Judas to look like Jesus and to be put in his place on the cross, I found that very interesting and fascinating.

Story,

the way

consistency of the story goes,

just amazing. It is really fascinating and we'll pick up on this point next week.