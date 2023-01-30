Muhammad 15 – Jesus P On The Coming Of Muhammad P 9 Jesus P Appears To Disciples

Assalamu alaikum and we welcome you once again to a sound focus. Today’s program inshallah will be our 15th and our series, Mohammed in peace be upon him, the last messenger of God, and our ninth on our segment the coming up Muhammad, as foretold by Jesus in peace be upon him. I’m your host. And Shawnee Mission here once again, from St. Mary’s University is Dr. Jim albedo esoteric lecture.

For the benefit of our viewers, Please, could you please give us a summary of last week’s program? Okay, last week, we were discussing one of the new issues in which the Gospel of Barnabas differs with the canonized gospels,

particularly the question of who died on the cross. And we indicated that how we do this, according to the Virgin and Barnabas betray Jesus. But when he came back with the soldiers, that God changed his face, and speech and person to look exactly like Jesus, while the angels had already taken Jesus out of this world, and that he was arrested, that Judas believed to be Jesus.

He was mocked

Beijing. And whenever he said that he would do this people thought that he was just trying to pretend he’s mad in order to avoid punishment.

The rest of the description is very similar to the canonized gospel, that he put a crown of thorns on his head and read in his hands for a scepter that he was crucified and that he shouted on the cross.

Why, God, why have you forsaken me? Seeing that the one who deserves to be punished, you know, has escaped and they die in his place. So the story is very similar except for the identity of the person who was crucified. And when we indicated that, the according to Barnabas, the Gospel of Barnabas, he said that sounds to those people who don’t feel God went in the evening at night, and stole the body of Judas and headed and spread rumors that Jesus had risen again. And that when this information which Jesus, there was a great deal of confusion already, so he sought permission from God to come back and see his mother and disciples, and that actually he did appear to them, and that

they learned through that session, what exactly happened in the process of

arrest and crucifixion. Now, if Jesus was not crucified, why did God bless his mother and disciple suffer with the illusion until he appeared to them again? Okay, first of all, on dimension of his mother’s there is an interesting point that fascinates me and the Gospel of Barnabas. In the previous series on Jesus, beloved messengers of God, love admission to Allah. One of the main problem that was raised referring to Biblical Studies, was the fact that in the three synoptic gospels, if I remember correctly, there is no mention of his models at the time of crucifixion or resurrection, which is supposed to be to be the first one to be they’re just totally ignored.

There’s some mention of that, that

about her in the Gospel, according to john, but in the Synoptic Gospels, there’s no mention of his mother that was a bit puzzling, you know, outcome of absences totally ignored in that. But in the end, the virgin according to Barnabas, who seems to be consistent that

she was informed she saw her son and she knew exactly what happened. But as far as your question, why did God let his mother and his disciples suffer? In fact, that was the same question that was put

to Jesus peace be upon him by by Barnabas.

In fact, if I refer to, again, chapters 219, in the Gospel of Barnabas, it says that Barnabas asked Jesus to explain why God chose to torment them, letting them think, or believe that it was Jesus actually was crucified on non Calvary.

And it says that Jesus explained to them that this was a punishment to them from God. Why? Because he said, you quote, loved me and little with earthly love,

that will not should have been totally devoted together. In other words, student is sort of punishment, you know, for their, you know, next type of love and he said it

It’s better for you to get this punishment in this word than to be punished with the flame of the fire in the hereafter.

And then he goes on court. And though I have been innocent in the world, since men have called me God, and Son of God, God, in order that I be not mocked, by the demons on the Day of Judgment, has willed that I be mocked of men in this world, by the death of Jesus, making all men to believe that I died upon the cross. And this marking shall continue. Notice there’s a big surprise coming. And I’m reading now from the banners. And this marking shall continue. Jesus says, until the advent of Muhammad, the Messenger of God, who, when he shall come, shall reveal this deception to those who believe in God’s law. Having thus spoken, Jesus said, You are just or Lord our God. Because to you

only belongs honor, and glory. Without.

Wow, okay, that’s how I see. You know, like you were asking the previous program, there’s some connection, actually, between even the story of crucifixion and the topic at hand, but the advent of Prophet Mohammed and what information would be given through him now documented, I find that the mention of the name Muhammad by name to be most amazing Now, does the Italian manuscript actually give Grassley state the word in combat? Or is it someone that turned us translated into one? And maybe the second part of my question is, did Jesus mean peace be upon him? instruct Barnabas throughout the gospel?

And the answer to the first question, the name is given specifically, I think they showed that last time.

This is the front page of the translation copy of the translation that was made originally in 1907. by

Laura

Long’s dead and Laura rag, or a GG, and these are both Christian scholars. And the term as it appears, there is not something that means Mohammed, it is exactly the name of Mohammed. And that’s the fascinating thing about it.

As far as the instruction to write that gospel, according to burn number six names that Jesus instructed him to do so. For example, in chapter 221, Barnabas said, quote, and Jesus, and Jesus turned himself to Him, who writes, which is Barnabas, and said, See Barnabas, that by all means, you write my gospel, concerning all that has happened, through my dwelling in the world,

and right in my, and sorry, and right, in like manner, that which has been has before in Judas, in order that the faithful may be undeceive.

And everyone may believe that.

So as far as the instruction according to Barnabas claim, yes, he was instructed to write it

was Jesus seen by others, that his mother and a few disciples with her? Well, initially, he was seen by those group of 10 that we described in the previous program, his mother and a few others.

But again, in chapter 221, of the Gospel of Barnabas, it says that Jesus actually instructed those few

to go and call his faithful followers so that they might be able to see him. For example, and let me quote this directly, it says, Then, the James and john called together the seven disciples, with Nicodemus, and Joseph, and many others of the 72. And they eat with Jesus. I stopped us to make a footnote. It says that those went so that Jesus met with the other seven,

and would have already forced

of the disciples that seems to indicate in fact, that Barnabas was one of the 12 disciples, of course, Judas was one who was already crucified according to this question. So it really gives a position to Barnabas to be at least one of the one of the disciples. But in any case, it seems that those who came and many others have the 72

other than the seven other than the 11 disciples, but none of us are

indicate that 25 of them, of those 72 have had already fled to Damascus. And then he continues to indicate that Jesus commanded them to go in the third day to denounce of others.

And before he was raised, he said to them, quote,

and he that Jesus recruits many who believe him to have died, and risen again, saying, Do you then hold me and God for liars? For God has granted me to live almost until the end of the world. Even as I said unto you, verily I say unto you, I died not. But Judas, the traitors, be which Jesus says, for Satan, we make every effort to deceive you, but the you might witness in all Israel, and throughout the world, of all things that you have heard and seen.

And having thus spoken, he prayed to God, for the salvation of the faithful, and the conversion of the centers.

And his prayer, indeed,

he embraced his mother’s saying, peace be unto you, my mother, rescue in God, who created you and me,

he created, who created you and me, that’s a different language from the Calvinist gospel, and having Best Spoken, he turned to his disciples saying, may God’s grace and mercy be with you. Then before their eyes, the four angels carried him up into heavens.

What happens to the disciples, after this whole episode that appears in the concluding chapter in the whole gospel, that’s chapters 222, it’s a short one, it’s this time perhaps it can be

a very short one. It says, After Jesus had departed, the disciples scattered through the different parts of Israel, and of the world. And the truth, hated of Satan was persecuted, as it always is by falsehood.

For certain, even men, pretending to be disciples preached, that Jesus died and rose not again, others preached that he really died. But Rosa again, others preach and yet preach that Jesus is the Son of God, among whom is called deceived. But we as much as I have written, that preach mean to those who fear God, that they may be saved in the last day of God’s judgment. Amen. That’s the last part of his, his gospel.

Now, that’s a bit of a in a previous question, Who you quoted, from a chapter in which Jesus spoke of the coming of the Prophet Muhammad, actually used the name itself used by name,

only chapter in Barnabas, where Prophet Muhammad is for told, binding, no, there are actually more than one place before beginning with two places. For example, in in describing what happened when God created Adam, and that appears in chapter 39, the Gospel of Barnabas may be conducted directly, parcel with at least says,

Adam, having sprung up upon his feet. So in the heirs, the writing, that shone like a sun like the sun, which said, There is only one God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God, where upon Adam opened his mouth and said, I thank the Lord my God, for new has been to create me, but tell me, I praised the what means the message of these words, Muhammad is the Messenger of God, have there been other men before me?

Then said, God, I just use instead of experience English, or just change it, but instead of value and so on, then said, God, be you welcome all my servant Adam, I tell you, that you are the first man whom I have created. And he whom you have seen, mentioned, is your son, who had come into the world many years hence, and shall be my messenger, for whom I have created all things, who shall give light to the world, when he shall come, whose soul was set in a celestion splendor 60,000 years before I made anything, Adam besought God, saying, Lord, grant me this writing upon the needs of the fingers of my hands, then God gave to the first man upon his son, upon his thumb. That’s writing

Upon the thumbnail of the right hand, it said, there’s only one God. And upon the thumbnail of the left said, Muhammad is the Messenger of God. Then with fatherly affection, the first man kissed those words, and rubbed his eyes, his eyes and said, bless be that day, when you shall come to the world. That’s one.

In a similar story, that’s after Adam was dismissed from Paradise. And that appears in chapter 41, just to the small part of it, which again, has been implemented, it said, and the engines and the engine Michael drove them from Paradise that Adam and Eve, were upon Adam, turning him around. So written above the gate that’s above the gate of paradise.

There is only one God, and Muhammad is messenger of God, where upon weeping, he said, may be pleasing to God or my son, that you come quickly and draw us out of misery.

In addition to this, there are differences also, not only to Prophet Mohammed by name, but for example, reference, that that long awaited person or prophet, actually would be from the descent of Ishmael, not the descent of David, as we have indicated in previous series that there’s definitely reference to Prophet Mohammed as a descendant of Ishmael, even in the canonized Bible, in fact,

just mentioned that there is a passage in which the will of the Prophet is told to come from the lineage of Ishmael and not David, could you read? Could you read from that particular passage, please? Okay, that appears in chapter 40, through 43 in the Gospel of Barnabas, it’s a very short one, it’s almost one case. Sure, is the part that relates

in effect to Jesus peace be upon him say, he said, verily, I say unto you, That every prophet when he is come, has born to one nation, only the mark of the mercy of God. And so their words were not extended, saved to that people, to which they were sent.

The Messenger of God when he shall come, God shall give to him, as it were, the Seal of his hand, in so much that he shall carry salvation and mercy to all to all the nations of the world, that shall receive his doctrine, he shall come with power upon the ungodly, and shall destroy idolatry in so much, that you shall make Satan confounded for so promised God to Abraham, saying, Behold, invite seed, I will bless all the tribes of the earth. And as you has broken in pieces, the items or Abraham even saw, shed your seed do, James answered, all masters, that’s addressing Jesus, please tell us in whom this promise was made. For the Jews said, an Isaac, and the ishmaelites say,

punishment. Jesus answers, David, whose son was he?

And of what lineage? James ancestor of Isaac, for Isaac was the father of Jacob. And Jacob was the father of Judah, of whom lineage of whose lineage is David.

Ben said, Jesus, and the Messenger of God, when he shall come, of what lineage? Will he be? The disciples answered of David, where upon Jesus said, you deceive yourself, for David in spirit, calls him Lord, saying that, God said to my Lord, Sit you on my right hand, until I make your enemies your footstool.

God had sinned force your runs, which shall have lordship in the midst of your enemies. If the Messenger of God whom you call Messiah, were Son of David, how should David call him Lord? Believe me, For verily I say to you, that the promise was made in Ishmael, not an Isaac. I’d like to make a brief comment here because that sounds as a possible solution to one dilemma

that we discussed before a problem really that exists in the artist. Because in the book of Genesis in chapter 21, verses 13 and 18, as was indicated before, it’s quite obvious that God promised to play

Ishmael, the son of the Wonder Woman, and to make of him a great nation. All right.

In the same chapter of Genesis 21, God made a promise also, to Isaac and his descendants. The promise to bless Isaac and his descendants is quite obvious because all Israelite prophets ending with Jesus came to the center of Iran. How do we reconcile that with Genesis 2113 and 18? When was the promise of God also fulfilled in the descent of Ishmael, unless we accept Prophet Mohammed to be actually

prophesied to come, and to be the one to put in the conclusion, the era

of prophethood.

This is where we find the explanation given in Barnabas, not only consistent with Muslim understanding, or with historical facts that we know of about the descendants of Ishmael and Prophet Muhammad being his descendant. But amazingly enough, it is even consistent with the canonized Bible, it solves the problem of how come there is so much slant on the Israelites and very little about the ishmaelites were also promised the blessing from them.

How about the identity of the son of sacrifice? Now did the Gospel of Barnabas give maybe a different explanation for this? I think in order to appreciate the importance of this document, Barnabas the Gospel of Barnabas, the discovery of that gospel really might change or solve lots of problems a lot of people are not aware of it yet,

is that as we discussed before, there is a problem of consistency in the canonized by that as it exists today, big problems.

In the book of Genesis, chapter 22, verse two, as we discussed some years back in another program,

it indicates or it says that God told Abraham, take your only son that you love, Isaac, and sacrifice him. And we indicated that according to the Bible, especially chapter 16, and chapter 21, that’s an impossibility. Because according to the Bible, Ishmael, not Isaac was the only son for so many years before Isaac was born even. And when Isaac was born, Ishmael was already there. So how come Isaac would be called the only son. And we discussed in a previous program, some of the very weak responses that Oh, no, he is the son of the promise, because this might also as promised in Genesis 2113, and 18. So that created a big problem, that Isaac could not be really the first son.

And you might recall, and I’m glad to say, I made that hypothesis at that time.

Before even I read the Gospel of Barnabas in detail, at which time I said that it is quite possible that the original text of the Bible which was consistent take your only son, Ishmael, and sacrifice him, which is consistent with the Muslim, you know, version, and that would be consistent and abundant also, and that the writer of the adjustment theme and the sidelights course wanted to give the honor to Isaac and his descendants might have possibly changed the names. But surprisingly enough, we find that this problem actually is resolved in the Gospel of Barnabas. And perhaps if we refer directly for a petition and chapter 44, you find that it’s very smooth, it’s consistent with

it’s consistent with the Bible. Let me read that quickly. Chapter 44. Again, the later part, then state God saying to Abraham, take your son, your firstborn is nice.

And come up the mountain to sacrifice him. How is Isaac firstborn? is when Isaac was born, his mind was seven years old, that was the answer given by Jesus peace be upon him, according to Barnabas, then said the disciples, clear is the deception of our doctors. Therefore tell us you the truth, because we know that you are sent from God.

Then answer Jesus. Verily I say unto you, that Satan ever seeks to unknown the law of God. And therefore he, with his followers, hypocrites, and even even doors, the former with false doctrine, the latter, with lucid living today, have contaminated almost all things so that scarcely is that was found. Water the hypocrites for the purposes of this word chelten for them into insults and tournament in hell.

I therefore say unto you, That the Messenger of God is a splendor that shall give gladness to nearly all that God has made. For he is adorned with the spirit of understanding and of counsel, the spirit of wisdom and the spirit of faith.

years and love, the spirit of prudence and temperance. He is adorned with the spirit of charity and mercy, the spirit of justice and piety, the spirit of gentleness and patience, which he has received from God, three times more than he has given to all his creatures, or bless time, when he shall come to the world, believe me, that I have seen him and I have done him reverence, even as every prophet has seen him, seeing that of his spirit, God gives to them prophecy, and when I saw him, my son was filled with consolation saying, All Mohammed, God with the

fascinating Thank you very much, Doctor, by the way, we have to continue on this point next week. inshallah.

