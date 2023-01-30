Muhammad 4 – Muhammad P Abrahamic Tree 04 Moses Prophecy About Muhammad P

And welcome you once again to restoring focus transfers and we shall laugh will be in our series, Muhammad, peace be upon him, the last messenger of God and TV, our third segment and Mohamad and the family tree. I’m your host Rashad Newson here once again from St. Mary’s University is Dr. Jamal bento. So making records

you have the summary of last week’s program. Okay, we have discussed some of the objections that were raised by some writers, concerning the prophecies about the advent of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him in the book of Genesis, and more particularly the repeated reference in the book of Genesis that God promised to bless all the nations of earth through the descendants of Abraham. And both Isaac and Ishmael were specifically mentioned for blessing. We discussed first the claim that Isaac was the only legitimate son, or that Isaac is the son of the free woman, while Ishmael is the son of the slave woman, or that Isaac was the only son of promise. And we discussed all of these objections

indicated that to hold these views really would be contrary to the cherished values that all Jews, Muslims, and Christians uphold in terms of humanity and justice, and equality of various ages. And we indicated also that Furthermore, these kinds of claims are contrary to the Bible itself. Because specifically in Genesis 21, verses 13 and 18, we find a specific mention of the blessing of Ishmael and making him a great nation also. And the Bible clearly indicate that Hagar was illegitimate wife, and called Ishmael the seed of Abraham or the son of Abraham.

The other objection discussed was that when some people said, but if the prophecies refer to the,

the children of Abraham, why not include the children of cateura, the third life of Abraham, and I said, Let it be, we have no difficulty as Muslims with that. But we said that this is not a matter of either or, and Ishmael and Isaac has been specified in specific and explicit terms in the Bible. So the this is not necessarily really a problem at all.

The other aspects we discussed also that many of those objections are not really well founded. And even the writers of the office to themselves being a satellites, obviously, were more inclined to magnify the role of the satellites and put down the role of the cousins, the ishmaelites, which is natural and human based expect. At the end, we’ll discuss the question which relates also to this human bias, really, about who was the son of sacrifice. And we indicated that according to the Quran, there is no doubt that it was Ishmael, not Isaac, even though we respect both of them. And by reviewing the Bible, we indicated that in Genesis 22, verse two,

there seems to be some inconsistency because it says to Abraham, take your only son, Isaac, and the Bible acknowledges that the only sound for Abraham for 14 years was not Isaac but Ishmael. So obviously, we seem to have been an indication that maybe the original was take your only son, Ishmael.

This was basically the, the discussion or conclusion of the, the processes in Genesis.

Now there are other prophecies about Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, and what is commonly referred to as the Torah or the first five books, in other words,

there are two measures, others prophecies in the the Torah again, the commentaries, one is in Deuteronomy, chapter 18. The other is in the same book in chapter 33.

Let me read you just two verses

18 chapter chapter two verses 18 and 19.

And that itself is

I would raise that is quoting that I will

raise them up a profit from among their brother in like unto v. this address is to notice, which we are calling perfect roses

in this continuous a perfect like MTV, and we’ll put my words in his mouth, and he shouldn’t speak unto them or that I shall commend him.

And it shall come to pass that whosoever will not hearken unto my words, which he shall speak in my name, I will require that of him.

Now,

to

explain this prophecy, I think we have to relate it both to what was mentioned before in Genesis, blessing the nations of the earth through the descendants of Abraham, which include the Israelites as well as the Israelites as well, from whom came the last prophet Muhammad, peace be upon them all.

Now,

the question here is that Moses saying, are quoting God as promising, he is a prophet, from the brother of the Israelites? Well, obviously, of course, the word brother in, which refers to the same people, or could refer to a clan, which is closely connected with them.

But since Abraham, or since this prophecy is made already, in the presence of their satellites, this was a blessing before the death of Moses.

That means, then, the reference to brotherly here would be the closest kings, to the Israelites. And obviously, the closest kings are the descendants of the emberson, Ishmael ishmaelites.

That’s one thing.

Secondly,

it says, a prophet like unto you. Now, I am aware that some theologians have tried to interpret this including Paul even, and others, New Testament writers, that this prophecy is in reference to the coming of Jesus peace be upon him.

I find that a strange because on one hand, the same theologians uphold that Jesus was not only a prophet, but he was God incarnate. He was hoodman, and forgot. So his false prophet, King, gods,

a priest in the same time, and as such, that does not seem to relate to this kind of comparison of a prophet like unto Moses, Moses is only a prophet, whereas Muhammad is only a prophet. So this comparison stands quite clearly.

On the other hand, Prophet Jesus peace be upon him, is himself an Israelite, he’s not from the president of the Israelites.

And if one we

examined carefully, some of the issues of comparisons and this we mentioned in some detail in the topic, family in the Bible, so I’d be briefer here,

will be mentioned about tuning areas of comparison, whereby we find that Muhammad and Moses are very, very closely similar in their lives. And in all of these 10 points, Jesus is different. That includes the natural birth of both Moses and reform a lot. So in the case of Jesus, in normal family life with children, we’re getting children, at least that’s not known about Jesus, but Moses and Mohammed are similar in that respect.

The fact that both of them died of natural causes. We know that according to Quran and the Bible, the end of Jesus mission on Earth, is be clouded with some mystery. So it’s not the same as the death of Jesus, or Mohammed as two great prophets.

Also, in the case of Moses and Muhammad, they both received a code of law, complete code of law. Jesus teaching was essentially spiritual, and he himself say I came not to the story of the law or profit I came to fulfill.

Moses and Mohammed both faced their enemies in hot pursuit. And they had both northern as well as physical victory over them. We don’t have parallel living the life of Jesus. Moses and Mohammed were both prophets, judges and statesmen. They succeeded, or God gave them the life to the possibility to achieve their objectives, not only in the spiritual sense, but also established a state and to rule over the state according to the commands of God. That is not parallel in the case of Jesus.

The Torah was, at least as revealed to Moses on Mount Sinai, was all written in his lifetime. So was the Quran revealed the Prophet Muhammad not so in the case of the teachings of Jesus were jacquards were written much after that. Well, in all of these items, like I said, the this and more, you can

relate,

obviously, the closest prophets that came after Moses, like unto him with the same greatness, the same impact, the same nature of the message and life is not really Prophet Jesus, even though we recognize His Prophet who’s on the authority of the Quran alone. But in fact, this prophecy to say the truth is, is really pertaining to the Prophet, Muhammad peace.

I’ll be interested to know what objections if any, are there to this particular interpretation? And then your response to? Well, first of all, there may be some who claim that this prophecy may apply to Joshua,

after Moses. But again, that’s not a very good explanation. Because Joshua was only a student and a follower of Moses, he did not receive a complete court of law he was just following and implementing the know that Moses received.

A second objection is similar to the one that we mentioned last time, in the course of discussion of Genesis. Some say, when Moses is saying, or God is telling Moses that he will raise a prophet like him from the brevity of the Israelites, they say, all right, the children of keturah also may be also regarded as bribery of the Israelites. And I say, Fine, but tell us

which profits from the children of keturah so much resembles Moses in his greatness and his impact on history? who received the complete code of law afterwards? The answer is none. They may have been prophets, but not really that compares with either Moses, or Muhammad peace be upon even more than the children of our others, doesn’t apply.

A third objection is that some people say or write the word your brother in could mean from among you, as I indicated earlier, that this is a possibility. And they say further that, in the very same chapter, a few verses before, that’s in chapter 18, verse 15, it says, from the among you that God would raise a prophet from among you, in some translation of the Bible, it says, from the midst of view, which I think is closer

from the midst of view,

again, from the minister view does not necessarily mean that that profit is an Australian profits, even if you take that particular quotation,

because we all know that Prophet Muhammad, when he went to Medina was actually raised in the midst of Jews, that were Jews already living in the area of the death report, he migrated, so he was actually raised in the midst of them, but not necessarily to be an Israelite, himself but the brother in Christ.

We must notice here that this is not just a sheet of conjecture, because there are places in the Bible, where the term bredrin has been used to refer to the children of Ishmael Keralites. Examples of that would be Genesis 16, verse 12, Genesis 25, verse 18.

Furthermore, if you compare verse 18, with verse 15, one of them say in the minister view, the other says from among your revenue, the second one is more important, because it costs God directly, you will always be so much faster with more authority, like indicated earlier, even if you take 15 as it is from the minister few years, the profit was raised in the midst of juicing within hours.

And addition to this, the context of the prophecy does not apply, as we indicated earlier, because it says that this profit would be like Moses, Moses had a complete court of law, but not Jesus.

The first objection that some people say you’re right, but there are also similarities that can be drawn between Moses and Jesus, which is not applicable to Prophet Muhammad peace, pepper.

We asked them what they say, first of all, both Moses and Jesus were Israelites. The family was not an Israelite. But if we were to take that argument, why we say, Moses and Jesus alone, there have been so many silo prophets who came after Moses. So that doesn’t seem to be a conclusive argument in itself. It could be good, it was supporting evidence, but it’s not.

A second argument is that

both Moses and Jesus were redeemers for the people.

What again, what do you mean by Redeemer? I think Redeemer

understood by Jews is different from Redeemer as understood in Christian theology. But in one sense, if we were to apply the term Redeemer to Moses, it applies to Muhammad, it applies to all prophets for that matter, we saved the people from sin, or they save them from tyranny. And this is not the only case. So that again, doesn’t seem to answer the question, as served objection I read about is that it shows that both

Moses and Jesus left Egypt in order to do the work of God, to do the work of

both of them, gave up a great deal of wealth, and lived in poverty. Both of them spoke to God, quote, unquote, face to face, as we call it.

And both of them have represented a sort of Covenant from Brad’s.

My response to this group of objections is that many of the writers who write those objections are perhaps not very familiar with Islam. And a typical example of that is a little booklet written in South Africa by a lawyer by the name of Christ, which seemed to indicate that he lacks the basic understanding of what Islam really is all about, or the history of Islam.

That because first of all, let me just close with one quick point first, when he says that both Moses and Jesus left Egypt to do the work of God, he actually makes reference to the book of Hosea. That’s basically what he has in mind book of Hosea in chapter 11, verse one, when it says, out of the land of Egypt, I called my son. We have discussed that prophecy before in the series on Jesus, beloved messenger of Allah, and indicated that this prophecy has nothing to do with Jesus, because my son, he is in reference to Israel. So it has nothing to do with Jesus. So again, there is misunderstanding not only of Islam, but sometimes misinterpretation of the biblical statements

beyond what they’re talking about. But even if we take it,

Mohammed also left maccha his hometown, to do the work of God, in Medina after persecution. So that doesn’t seem to provide any contrast at all.

The the point that was raised by the writer that Moses and Jesus for say, for sure, I should say, for sure, well, and lived in poverty. Maybe he didn’t read anything about the history of the Prophet, Prophet Muhammad, that a month and two could pass without a single cooked meal, in the household of the Prophet surviving on the on water, and milk or sometimes days,

that the Prophet Prophet Muhammad died while his shield was held in collateral with a Jew because he bought from him some badly and when he left, he left, virtually nothing really. So that applies to all the prophecies, or at least to history prophets equally,

to talk about

miracles performed by Moses and Jesus, when the same thing Prophet Muhammad did have several miracles, even though they are not over emphasized, neither in the Quran or led by the prophet himself. But the greatest of all of this mericans is the Quran and we have indicated in what sense it is a miracle in a whole 52

series in this on this program,

when he says, for example, that they talk to God, face to face, Moses and Jesus, maybe you didn’t realize that Prophet Muhammad also spoke in a more direct ways with God in the light of ascension, when he was taken in the night journey from lakhpat to Jerusalem and ascended into heaven survey. That’s not again a distinction between between these three prophets, all of them have that privilege and honor from God. The first define an objection that some people say that this was this argument, the first one was raised by an Egyptian priest by the name of Jesus. When he said that diversity is verse 19. In Deuteronomy chapter he says that whoever does not listen to that Prophet, I will

require it of him and he says the Quran was revealed in Arabic. How that can hold other human beings who don’t know Arabic, are the sidelights responsible if they don’t know the language but this is a very strange argument to me, because, I mean, you can say that about any scriptures in the scriptures in one language, but the idea is that it is communicated. It is translated to others, which means that anyone receiving that message in whatever language you can understand, whatever translation, anyone who does not hearken to that God will punish him for refusing or being too proud.

Except the message of God is coming through the last prophet Mohammed.

But in addition to this, I must say also that having responded to all of these objections, it appears to me that the context of the prophecy itself even in itself, is a great and important proof that it applies only to Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him.

In in reference to this passage, could you continue to elaborate or explain what you mean by this context by the context, okay, if you recall, when I recited the two verses earlier,

we indicated that it says that,

or God’s saying that I will put my words in his mouth. Well, obviously, you can say that basically about any profits. Because the if the Prophet is communicating the mission message of God, he’s got, he’s putting the words in his mouth. However, there is no prophet that we know of where the lips and meaning actually of God, putting the words in his mouth as we find it. In the case of revelation of the Quran, the revelation of the Quran was quite different from any other religions. As the Prophet described that the engine of revolution cavalry will come to him, dictate the Quran, word for word, and he repeats it. That’s the closest meaning they live to saying God puts the words in his mouth.

The emphasis, by the way, is confirmed in the Quran in surah 53. For example, in verses three and four, it says, one requirement. However, this prophet Muhammad does not speak of his own, but it is merely a revelation that is given unto Him.

And obviously, when you say God, put the words in his mouth does not apply to Jesus as some people try to interpret that apply to Prophet Jesus.

Because if Jesus is fully man, and fully God, and the second person, eternity triune, God good, he does not need anyone to put words in his mouth, is divine himself according to that definition. But obviously, the argument doesn’t really stand in that case, nor does it apply to a Holy Spirit, because the Holy Spirit also is possibly charity. In addition to this,

in the end of the chapter, it indicates again, one sign about

that prophet who say something, or predict or prophesied, something that does not come to pass, you shall not be afraid of him. That is not a genuine prophet. And several programs in the past we have indicated

with

conclusive and clear evidence, that new single prophecy made by Prophet Mohammed unlikely as a pipe has sounded at the time, it was no it

did not come to pass, it includes the victory of Muslims, against the two great superpowers of the time, the passion and the desire to impose the protection of the Quran from loss or change, the Soraka, the man who tried to kill the Prophet that he will become a Muslim and live until he participate in the conquest of Prussia. Many other prophecies, not a single one actually did not come to pass. So that’s what I mean that the context also indicates that it could be non practice Mohammed.

Getting back to something you said earlier in the program, about prophecies

concerning the counting of the Prophet Muhammad May peace be upon him. you’d mentioned one could you could you maybe let us know what the second is? The second one is in the book of Deuteronomy, chapter 32. In the first two verses, again, to get the best use of the time, was a February viewers to check it on their own. But basically, it says that God came from Sinai, rose up unto them from CH, er, and shine forth from Mount Paran.

In the King James translation, says also, that with him came 10,000 saints, and from his right hand went a fiery no for them.

In the embed, singles passage, on just one or two verses,

we understand that to apply to three great prophets, Moses, Jesus and

God came from Sinai is an apparent reference to God given the Torah to Moses on Mount Sinai,

shine upon them from the heads of CS.

Now, some people tried to claim that here is a mountain and Sinai but this is very doubtful, because it speaks about three different places Sinai, Sierra and purple

So it could not be the same, the same place. On the other hand, we find it in some old references that Sierra actually is a village in Palestine, in Palestine in the 14th century,

if not Kagame, in his book, devoted Hira writes, and he says Salish Sea, the Arabic of Shia Shire is a village which is known until today to Jerusalem.

And all the difference even of the 14th century in geography, the by Alia coochie, Al Baghdadi recorded in the fall, he says that this is the name of mountains in Palestine, between Nazareth and tiberghien. That’s in volume three, page 171 of the famous margin will be done.

So, obviously, this is a reference to the kind of Jesus and when it says and shine force on them call upon them from around.

Again, some people have tried to interpret Paragon

as something which is in Sinai with giving all kinds of contradictory explanations. Some say it’s in the middle of Sinai, some say, it’s the western slopes of Sinai, some say it’s a mountain in Sinai, that this is, in fact, contrary to what the Bible itself says. Because, according to the book of Genesis, chapter 21, verse 21, it says clearly, and specifically, that when Abraham took his wife Hagar, and his son Ishmael, that do certain in the wilderness of Paran, for parents, now, we all know that the ishmaelites did not set it in Shanghai, they settle in NACA, more specifically where the Kaaba was built later. And when the will of Zamzam clashed with water, underneath the feet of,

of baby Ishmael at that time.

On the other hand, in the book of Genesis, chapter 14, verse six, it uses the Hebrew term, in foreign, in foreign to the same place. And in fact, I’m actually in his remains the sanctuary. And the Kaaba has always been His sanctuary. In the book of Numbers in chapter 10, verse one, we find that

parent is mentioned as distinct, from Cylon, something which is on the borders of Sinai, but not part of Sinai itself. And furthermore, if it’s sensitive to defeat, because again, it says Sinai care, and then plan. And the interesting thing about that prophecy, that it was consistent with the progression of Revelation, by Moses, revealed through Jesus, and ultimately through probably is you notice the words in carefully, it says that God came from Sinai, the rose up unto them just like the sun, they break the sun rising. And then when it comes to Paragon, or matter, it says, Shawn, or shine upon them. That means the completion of Revelation, the completion of religion, the

culmination of the essence of all revelation that has been given to previous prophets in the past. I don’t think there’s anything that is more clear and more obvious than that, and maybe just a couple of more points, while we’re on it. The other signs that shows because in the proper context that he says from his right hand went a fiery law for them.

Prophet Jesus did not bring a court of law, the only great prophet with a complete court of law after Moses is non profit. Number two, it seems good him killed 10,000 since And surprisingly, this is the number of the Muslim army in a major turning point in the history of Islam, when they returned back to Mecca from which they were driven.

It’s very interesting both in texts as well as the context.

Well, thanks for respecting that. I received a lot of time and thank you all for joining us here in this time and focus. As always requested as always, Associated

Press will be appearing on your screen for a lot of us Assalamualaikum cspc show