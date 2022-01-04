So That Our Hajj May Be Accepted

Allah Most High has assigned a great reward for Hajj mabroor, as evidenced by the saying of the Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) “…There is no reward for Hajj mabroor except Paradise.” (Al-Bukhari)

The meaning of “birr” (from which the word mabroor is derived) involves the following two:

1. Demonstrating good behaviour towards people, fulfilling one’s duties towards others, and giving them their rights. In a hadith: “Al-Birr is good behaviour.” (Muslim) In the Musnad, from Jabir, a hadith traced back to the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) states: They said: “What makes Hajj mabroor, Messenger of Allah?” He said, “Providing food to people and spreading (the greeting of) salam.” (Fath al-Bari, 4/446)

2. Doing much worship and having the trait of taqwa (piety and fear of Allah), as opposed to sinfulness. Allah Most High says: [Do you order people towards al-birr (righteousness) while you forget (it) yourselves?] (Al-Baqarah 2:44). Al-Qurtubi said, “Sayings mentioned in tafseer (explanation) of this verse are close in meaning, that is, (birr is) performance of Hajj in which its rules are fulfilled and which is done in the most complete manner.”

Not all who make Hajj will have their Hajj accepted. As Ibn `Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) said to Mujahid when he said, “How many Hajjis!” “How few. Rather say, how many riders!” (Musannaf `Abdur-Razzaq 8836)

I will highlight here some matters that help a pilgrim ensure that his or her Hajj will be accepted, in sha’ Allah.

Sincerity and Following the Sunnah Preparation for Hajj Awareness of the Reality of Hajj and Wisdom of the Rituals Warning against Sinfulness and Falling into Error Striving hard in obedience of Allah and proper use of time Steadfastness after Hajj

1. Sincerity and Following the Sunnah

Sincerity to Allah and seeking His reward and pleasure alone. Allah says in the hadith qudsi, “Whoever does an action for other than Me, I will leave him and his shirk (associating other gods with Allah).” (Muslim) The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) supplicated: “Allahumma hajjatan la riyaa’a feeha wa la sum`ah” (O Allah, (enable me to make) Hajj with no riya’ [showing off with the desire that others witness one’s good acts] or sum`ah [showing off with the desire that others hear about one’s good acts] in it.” (Ibn Majah)

Following the Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) in all matters. He said, “Whoever does an action not in accordance with our matter (deen), it will be rejected.” (Muslim) Also, “Take your rituals (from me), for I do not know whether I will perform Hajj after this one.” (Muslim) The Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) comprehended this matter well. `Umar said when he kissed the Black Stone, “By Allah, I know that you are a stone, you neither bring harm nor benefit, and if I had not seen the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) kiss you, I would not have kissed you.” (Al-Bukhari)

2. Preparation for Hajj

The servant’s preparation for Hajj is one of the most important matters that helps in performing the pilgrimage in the legislated manner and ensuring that his or her Hajj is, in sha’ Allah, accepted. Among the matters that require emphasis in preparation for Hajj are the following:

a. Examining and rectifying one’s relationship with Allah Most High by sincerely repenting and fulfilling the well-known conditions of repentance.

b. Seeking His help and guidance, manifesting one’s need of Him, fearing Him and hoping in His reward. This is among the most important matters, for it is not permissible for one to rely solely on one’s material means.

c. Relieving oneself of obligations towards others, one’s trusts and debts.

d. Writing one’s will, as travel exposes one to various dangers.

e. Preparing provision for those for whom the pilgrim is responsible until he or she returns, advising them with good and appointing someone to take care of their matters, so that the pilgrim’s concern and attention may be devoted to performance of the pilgrimage.

f. Taking a convenient journey and good halal (lawful) provision, for provision obtained through haram (unlawful) means may cause one’s worship not to be accepted. It is related from At-Tabarani in a hadith traced back to the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him): “When a person leaves for Hajj with good provision, places his foot in the stirrup (of his mount) and calls, ‘Labbayka Allahumma Labbayk (Here I am at Your service, O Allah! Here I am at Your service),’ he is called from the heavens, Labbayka wa sa`dayk (May your call be replied and happiness be your reward), your sustenance is halal, your journeying is halal, and your Hajj is accepted.’ And when he leaves with corrupt provisions and places his foot in the stirrup (of his mount) and says, ‘Labbayk,’ he is called from the heavens, ‘La labbayka wa la sa`dayk dayk (May your call not be responded to and happiness not be your reward), your provision is haram, your sustenance is haram and your Hajj is not accepted.’” (Al-Mu`jam al-Awsat by at-Tabarani)

Today we live at a time when haram earnings have become widespread and questionable wealth has increased, except for those that Allah has mercy upon. So let every servant fear his or her Lord and remember His saying, “Allah is Good and does not accept except what is good.” (Muslim)

It is recommended for a servant to increase his or her halal provisions according to ability in order to not depend on others and to show kindness to the weak (by giving money in charity).

g. Selecting a righteous company that will help one in moments of weakness, remind one when one forgets, teach one when one does not know, order one to good and forbid one from evil. So let the servant beware of the following two types of companies: a corrupt company that leads to sinfulness and falsehood, and a company that spends its time in what brings no benefit in the hereafter.

h. Learning rules of Hajj and its manners, as well as rules related to travel, including qasr (shortening Prayers), jama (combining Prayers), tayammum (dry ablution), mash (wiping over socks), etc. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Whoever Allah wishes good, He gives him understanding of the deen (religion).” (Al-Bukhari)

What helps a person in this is obtaining books and tapes by people of knowledge and accompanying them while performing Hajj. Likewise, it is helpful to accompany people who are familiar with places and times of different Hajj rituals.

3. Awareness of the Reality of Hajj and Wisdom of the Rituals

This is similar to khushoo’ (humble submission) in Prayer, for whoever has greater khushoo’ has a greater chance of his or her Prayer being accepted. Likewise with Hajj, the more one comprehends the reality and spirit of Hajj, the wisdoms and goals for which it has been ordained, and takes that as a means of correcting one”s creed and way, the more likely one”s Hajj will be accepted and the greater will be one”s reward. One will not be able to achieve this except by preparing and drowning in contemplation and research about the realities and wisdoms of Hajj. As for one who does not do this, it is feared that one”s action is a mixture of tourism and hardship.

Among the most important wisdoms and aims of Hajj that the pilgrim must be aware of are the following:

a. Realization of Taqwa: The goal of Hajj is realization of taqwa (piety, fearful awareness of Allah). This is why we find the link between Hajj and taqwa in many verses: Allah Most High says: [And complete the Hajj and ‘Umrah for Allah…And fear Allah…] (Al-Baqarah 2:196) [And take provisions, but indeed, the best provision is fear of Allah] (Al-Baqarah 2:197).

b. Affirmation of Tawheed: Hajj is based on making one”s intention sincere for Allah Most High and seeking with one”s act the pleasure of Allah and none other. Allah Most High says: [And complete the Hajj and ‘Umrah for Allah] (Al-Baqarah 2: 196) and, within the verses speaking of Hajj, [So avoid the uncleanliness of idols and avoid false statement, inclining [only] to Allah, not associating [anything] with Him] (Al-Hajj 22: 30-31). Likewise, in the Talbiyah, which is the slogan of Hajj, performing the rituals for Allah Alone is made clear: “Labbayka, Allahumma, labbayk. Labbayka. La shareeka laka. Labbayk. Inna-l-hamda, wa-n-ni’mata, laka-l mulk. La shareeka lak. (Here I am at Your service, O Lord, here I am. Here I am at Your service. You have no partners. Yours alone is all praise and all bounty, and Yours alone is sovereignty. You have no partners.)” (Al-Bukhari) Hajj is based on tawheed (Oneness of Allah), following the Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him), and not falling into shirk of obedience, as there is no place in acts of worship for any rituals based on desires.

c. Reverence of Allah”s Symbols (Rites) and Sanctities: Among the most apparent of goals and wisdoms of Hajj is to cultivate in the servant an appreciation, esteem, and love of Allah”s symbols and sanctities. Allah says: [That [is so]. And whoever honours the symbols [i.e., rites] of Allah-indeed, it is from the piety of hearts] (Al-Hajj 22:32).

d. Cultivation of Good and Praiseworthy Characteristics:

1- Decency and chastity: [Hajj is [during] well-known months, so whoever has made hajj obligatory upon himself therein [by entering the state of ihram], there is [to be for him] no rafath] (Al-Baqarah 2:197). Rafath is sexual intercourse or sayings or actions that lead to it.