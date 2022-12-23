Supplications on Eating

In general, du`aa’ (supplication) can be said in your own language or in Arabic. But some, such as “Bismi-llahi” and “Al-hamdu lillahi”, are short and easily learned, and also frequently said, so you should learn them in Arabic. In the du`aa’s given below, click on the icon to hear the Arabic.

1. Whenever you eat or drink anything, you should first say:

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ

Bismi-llah.

In the name of Allah.

2. And if you forget to say it before starting, say when you remember:

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ فِي أَوَّلِهِ وَآخِرِهِ

Bismi-llahi fi awwalihi wa aakhirih

In the name of Allah in its beginning and end.

3. When you finish eating, say:

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ

Al-hamdu lillah.

All praise to Allah.

4. Or even better, say this du`aa’ (supplication) at the end of a meal:

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي أَطْعَمَنِي هَذَا وَرَزَقنِيهِ مِنْ غَيْرِ حَوْلٍ مِنِّي وَلاَ قُوَّةٍ

Al-hamdu lillahi-lladhi at`amani hadhaa wa razaqanihi min ghayri hawlin minni wa laa qoowah

All praise to Allah Who fed me this and provided it for me without any might nor power from myself.

When you fast in Ramadan or any other time, make a du`aa’ as you break your fast, for the du`aa’ of the fasting person is heard. `Abdullah ibn `Amr ibn Al-`Aas related that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Indeed the fasting person has at the time of breaking fast, a supplication which is not rejected.”

5. One of the Prophet’s supplications upon breaking fast was:

ذَهَبَ الْظَّمَأُ، وَابْتَلَّتِ الْعُرُوقُ، وَثَبَتَ الأجْرُ إِنْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ

Dhahaba azh-zhama’u, wa-btallati al-`urooqu, wa thabata al-ajru in shaa’ Allah.

The thirst has gone and the veins are quenched, and reward is confirmed, if Allah wills.

6. One of the Companions of the Prophet, `Abdullah ibn `Umar, used to make this du`aa’ upon breaking his fast:

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسأَلُكَ بِرَحْمَتِكَ الَّتِي وَسِعَتْ كُلَّ شَيْءٍ أَنْ تَغْفِرَ لِي

Allaahumma inni as’aluka birahmatika al-lati wasi`at kulli shay’in an taghfira li

O Allah, I ask You by Your mercy which envelopes all things, that You forgive me.

7. Here is a du`aa’ to say when you break your fast in someone’s home:

أَفْطَرَ عِنْدَكُمْ الصَّائِمُونَ وَأَكَلَ طَعَامَكُمُ الأَبْرَارُ، وَصَلَّتْ عَلَيْكُمُ المَلائِكَة

Aftara `indakum as-saa’imoona wa akala ta`aamakumu al-abraaru, wa sallat `alaykumu al-malaa’ikah.

May the fasting break their fast in your home, and may the dutiful and pious eat your food, and may the angels send prayers upon you.

* Taken from Fortification of the Muslim through Remembrance and Supplication from the Qur’aan and the Sunnah, compiled and referenced by Sa`eed ibn `Ali ibn Wahf Al-Qahtaani, adapted from a translation by Ismael Ibraheem. Jeddah: Dar Al-Khair.