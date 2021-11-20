Tawaf Is a Cosmic Law

islamonline_en
Muslims making Tawaf in Mecca

Allah Almighty says: [And He it is Who created the night and the day, and the sun and the moon. They float, each in an orbit.] (Al-Anbiyaa’: 33).

This glorious verse refers to a scientific fact concerning the system of the universe. Scientific discoveries have proved that we live in a huge universe that depends on revolution. The earth revolves round the sun once a year, the moon revolves around the earth once per lunar month, and the other planets of the solar system also revolve round the sun, each in its own orbit. Besides, most of these planets have moons that revolve around them, each, also, in its own orbit. Astronomers have discovered more than 60 of these moons so far.

The solar system, likewise, orbits a center of our galaxy, the Milky Way. This galaxy consists of more than 130 billion stars. Galaxies, in turn, revolve round a center that only Almighty Allah knows.

The law of revolution applies also to atoms, the smallest units of elements that cannot be seen even by microscopes. An atom is composed of a nucleus whose diameter is less than a millionth of a millimeter. An atom is surrounded by electrons that move round the atom in an orbit. Since all matter in the universe-whether solid, liquid, or gaseous-consists of atoms, this means that the law of revolution applies to everything: stars, planets, moons, animals, plants, sand, seas, air, and so on.

This includes cells as well. The cytoplasm in the cell moves around the nucleus.

There is a common factor between the orbital movements of all the objects referred to above, this is, their revolution is counter clockwise.

Contemplating the above lines, we come to realize that revolution is a cosmic law.

With a believer’s meditation upon such a scientific fact, another image of revolution is brought to one’s mind: the pilgrims’ circumambulation of the Ka`bah, which is a basic ritual of Hajj in Islam.

Circumambulating the Ka`bah is a symbolic act of worship, whose wisdom may be hidden from some. It indicates the believers’ utter submission to Almighty Allah alone. The pilgrims go to Hajj in response to the divine order that Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) conveyed to people. Allah Almighty says: [And (remember) when We prepared for Abraham the place of the (holy) House, saying: Ascribe thou no thing as partner unto Me, and purify My House for those who make the round (thereof) and those who stand and those who bow and make prostration. And proclaim unto mankind the pilgrimage. They will come unto thee on foot and on every lean camel; they will come from every deep ravine.] (Al-Hajj: 26-27)

This signifies that the Ka`bah is the spiritual centre of the believers. It refers to the close bond that should be between a believer and his Lord. A believer turns toward the Ka`bah five times a day during the prescribed ritual Prayers.

A pilgrim circumambulates the Ka`bah as if he or she is a celestial body orbiting another greater body. Circumambulation of the Ka`bah is to be performed counter clockwise. This indicates that there is a joint factor between a pilgrim’s expressing his ultimate faith in Almighty Allah by circumambulating the Ka`bah in that way and between the cosmic law of revolution discussed above. This indicates that there is consistency between the obligations of worship in Islam and the natural laws that govern the universe, which indicates that they all belong to only one source, that is, Almighty Allah.

This proves the truthfulness of the call of Islam that there is no god but Almighty Allah. Thus, Islam is the true religion that provides humankind with a comprehensive view in conformity with the divine truth that is apparent in the natural laws of the universe.

*Prof Dr Ahmad Fouad Pasha, Cairo University

# Hajj # Islam # Pillars of Islam

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Sheria'h
Hajj and expiation of sins
Sheria'h
Short History of the Ka`bah
Sheria'h
Remembrance of Allah (Dhikr)
Sheria'h
Grant Me Patience
Sheria'h
The Concept of Work in Islam
Recent Articles
seeking help from Allah
Hajj and expiation of sins
What is an accepted Hajj?
What is an accepted Hajj?
Mecca Kaabah holy mosque
Short History of the Ka`bah
Quran the Holy book displayed
An Icelander’s Journey to Light
Recommended
prophet's biography books
Fabricated Hadiths (3)
Quran building human character
Building human personality in the Qur’an
Masjid tower appearing in the sky
Islam and the Nature of the Universe
Food provision
“We divided among them their livelihood..” Quran (43:32)
congregational prayer inside the Mosque
Steps in Ritual Prayer (3)
sincerity and Ikhlas as part of Islam
Purity of Intentions (1)
Muslims performing Hajj
The Call of Ibrahim
العمل الصالح
What are good deeds?
A boy hold a happy face emoji
Smiling Is Charity
clearing of trashes
Taking Care of the Environment as an Act of Faith
Top Reading
1
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
2
The Prophet’s Care for People With Special Needs
3
The Best Biographies of Prophet Muhammad (Book Review)
4
Forgiveness Despite Repeated Sins
5
Classification of Hadith According to the Nature of the Text and Isnad
6
Classifications of Hadith
7
“We divided among them their livelihood..” Quran (43:32)
8
Prayers and Healing
9
The Preventive and Healing Wonders of Ablution
10
The Prophet in the mirror of a French writer