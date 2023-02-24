Ten Days of Forgiveness: Ready?

The blessed days of Ramadan are passing so quickly. The special days of Allah’s great mercy, forgiveness and favors are going; therefore, every one should evaluate the efforts he exerted in Ramadan before it is too late. Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) told us that the first part of Ramadan is for Allah’s mercy, its middle is for forgiveness, and its end is for salvation from Hell-fire.

No one knows whether or not he gained the mercy of Almighty Allah before the end of the first third of Ramadan. We should all be faithful and honest when evaluating our success in gaining His mercy in the first part of this blessed month. We should realize our shortcomings in order not to miss out on the blessings of the few days that remain.

Now we are favored with the days of forgiveness. Are we ready to work for forgiveness? Have we prepared ourselves to be forgiven by Almighty Allah? It is our great opportunity to repent, to return to Almighty Allah, and to seek His forgiveness. It is a precious time that we should not miss out on. If we fail to gain the forgiveness of Almighty Allah during the days of forgiveness, when would our sins would be forgiven?

Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), his companions, and the righteous Muslims throughout the ages used to pay due attention to Ramadan and the blessings it contains. Wise people should never miss the merits of every single day of Ramadan.

Now, the important question is: How should we seek the forgiveness of Almighty Allah during these blessed days of Ramadan? Below are some tips that we should consider and implement:

1. Everybody should sincerely repent to Almighty Allah, seeking His forgiveness,

2. Wrongdoings and prohibitions should be avoided,

3. One should offer more optional acts of worship such as Tahajjud (night prayer), charity, dhikr, and Qur’an recitation.

4. Obligatory acts of worship such as the five daily prayers should be carried out properly and faithfully, and

5. One should earnestly make du`aa’ to Almighty Allah to bless him with His favors and forgiveness.

O Allah, help us all to gain Your mercy, forgiveness, and blessings, Ameen.

By Wa’il Shihab

# Ramadan # virtues of Ramadan

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Top Reading
1
Al-Israa’ and Al-Mi`raj: Everlasting Lessons
2
Reflections on Al- Israa’ and Al- Mi`raj (1)
3
Israa’ and Mi`raj .. A Miraculous Journey
4
Hadith Narrators Among the Prophet’s Companions
5
Indeed he saw some of the greatest signs of his Lord
6
`A’ishah bint Abu Bakr
7
Belief in the Unseen Does Not Justify Defeatism
8
Al-Israa’ and Al-Mi`raj: Key to Leadership and Honor
9
The Quran in Focus: The Six Miracles of Jesus
10
Perfection of the Prophet’s Mercy
Recommended
adhan tower
When People’s Faith Is Tested
Islamic decoration background
Al-Israa’ and Al-Mi`raj: Key to Leadership and Honor
Dome Buildings masjid
Unswerving Belief in the Prophet’s Truthfulness
sky and the glowing sun
The Prophet’s Night Journey
Israa and Miraj display
Fruits of the Prophet’s Ascension
al-aqsa holy masjid
Israa’ and Mi`raj A Miraculous Journey
Madinah holy mosque's dome
Prophet Muhammad’s Honesty and Trustworthiness
Al Aqsa Mosque Gaza Palestine
Al-Aqsa Mosque & the Dome of Rock
Muhammad's mercy Quran
The Wise Teacher Prophet Muhammad: The Verdant Shade of Mercy
Muhammad forgave enemies
Outstanding Forgiveness of the Prophet