The Last Ten Days of Ramadan

islamonline_en
A man observing prayer inside the Masjid

The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “If any Muslim comes out of Ramadan without gaining forgiveness and goodness, he is a real loser.” (reported by Ibn Hibban and At-Tabarani)

The last ten days of Ramadan are very special days in the life of every Muslim. According to Muslims, they are the most blessed days in the blessed month of Ramadan, the month the Qur’an was revealed. Muslims believe that although the Prophet Muhammad was promised Paradise, he used to exert himself even more in worship during these last ten days, hoping to draw closer to Allah. The Prophet’s wife `A’ishah (may Allah be pleased with her) said, “With the start of the last ten days of Ramadan, the Prophet used to tighten his waist belt (i.e., work hard) and used to pray all the night, and used to keep his family awake for the prayers.” (reported by Al-Bukhari)

For Muslims, the last ten days should be a time to perfect one’s fast and avoid anything that may break it. It is a time to give more charity and to settle disputes and forgive one another. It is also a time for soul searching, evaluating one’s life, supplicating, and asking forgiveness. This should be done sincerely because if Allah accepts the supplications, the reward is the remission of one’s sins.

The best time to do it is in the last part of the night. Abu Hurayrah reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “When the last one third of the night remains, our Lord, the Glorious One, descends towards the lower heaven and proclaims: Is there anyone supplicating to Me, so that I grant his supplication? Is there anyone begging of Me for anything, so that I grant him his wish? Is there anyone who seeks My forgiveness, so I forgive him?” (reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

During the last third of Ramadan, one should read more Qur’an and remember Allah more often, even constantly.

The last ten days are also known for i`tikaf (spiritual retreat). The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) used to perform i`tikaf in the mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan, barely sleeping during that time. I`tikaf requires a total devotion to Allah; it is a sort of vacation with Him. The time is spent worshiping, performing extra salah (ritual Prayers), reading the Qur’an, making dhikr (remembrance of Allah) and du`aa’ (supplication). One should leave behind the cares of this world, and even eat and sleep in the mosque. Those who cannot perform i`tikaf for ten days should try to do it for a shorter time, if only for one night or a day or two.

Laylat Al-Qadr also occurs during the last ten days of Ramadan. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Any Muslim who stands in Prayer during Laylat Al-Qadr out of faith and sincerity, his previous sins will be forgiven.”

By  Magda Azzam

# Islam # Pillars of Islam # Ramadan

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
The revelation of Qur'an
The Night of Power

The Night of Power (Laylat Al-Qadr) is the holiest night of Ramadan. The complete Qur’an was sent down from the Preserved Tablet in this night

a man praying during the night
Achieving Piety Through Fasting

The article shows us some of the things that a fasting person is supposed to do, and how they are related to the concept of piety.

Ramadan season
Ramadan’s Four Elements

The benefits of Ramadan are not limited to either "spiritual" or "temporal" elements of life. What are the significances of fasting?

Yellow Lantern During Night
Morals of Fasting

The article identifies some moral benefits and objectives of fasting in Islam. How it helps to develop quality behaviors

Fasting Ramadan
The Prophet in Ramadan

The heart of one who sincerely fasts is open to the contemplation of the magnificence of the countless bounties of God

Ramadan candle
The Spirit and Ramadan

What makes Ramadan a blessed month? Why do Muslims fast during this month? What are the spiritual benefits of fasting?

Top Reading
1
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
2
The Life of Prophet Muhammad – PART II In Al-Madinah
3
Should an Apostate be Killed?
4
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
5
In the Belly of the Whale: The Story of Prophet Yunus
6
Forgiveness Despite Repeated Sins
7
Keeping Connection with God during Menstruation
8
Could I Deal with God Directly?
9
Allah – God of Monotheism
10
Experiencing Allah’s Mercy
Recommended
Angels in Islam: Creatures of Light
Angels in Islam: Creatures of Light
All About Ihram
All About Ihram
About Hajj and `Umrah
About Hajj and `Umrah
Is Hijab a Qur’anic Commandment?
Is Hijab a Qur’anic Commandment?
Light and brightness in the Holy Quran
Light and brightness in the Holy Quran
Allah .. Both Transcendent and Immanent
Allah .. Both Transcendent and Immanent
Lessons on the patience of female companions around the Messenger
Lessons on the patience of female companions around the Messenger
Prophet Muhammad’s Honesty and Trustworthiness
Prophet Muhammad’s Honesty and Trustworthiness
Short History of the Ka`bah
Short History of the Ka`bah
Before You Start the Prayer (2)
Before You Start the Prayer (2)