The Quran – Ultimate Miracle 14 – The Quran And Modern Sciences 02 Comparisons With The Bible

Assalamu alaikum peace beyond you are back for another episode of asylum focus. We’re continuing with our series dealing with the sources of Islam. Today we have our second segment we’re dealing with the topic of the Quran in modern sciences. I have joining me on the program as usual. Dr. Jamal battery of St. Mary’s University of Jamal Assalamu alaykum Ani,

we began the first with the first segment of this very interesting topic last week on or perhaps I could help you very quickly summarize the main points that we touched on in that program? Sure, we’ll start to finish from what you might call an physiologic question that some people might raise about the appropriateness of comparing science with scriptures or with holy books. And we discussed the reasons why some people may have reservations on that, I discussed some of those reservations when they

try to conclude that if some

precautions are taken, there’s nothing wrong with doing that. And we refer to the Quran, that certain citation that encourages us, in fact, to investigate and increase our knowledge.

And we started by looking into some competitive aspects that has been discussed by Dr. bouquet in the book, the Bible, the Quran in science, and we analyzed two of the areas that he discussed, like the study of creation, and the date of the first human to nourish on earth. And he said that the basic conclusion that is quite evident throughout his book is that only in the case of the Quran, do we fail to find a single statement which are incompatible with established sciences.

We’re now turning to another comparative issue

between the Bible in the Quran and events with respect to the flood story of Noah in the flood, how is the account of the flood given in the Bible First of all, when as far as the biblical version, it basically says that there was a big corruption

infraction during the time of Prophet Noah.

Not too many people believed in him or followed him. And then God decided to punish the people on earth.

There was a general or universal flood that destroyed everything on Earth. In fact, according to Genesis 617, it says, and behold, I, even I do drink a flood of waters upon the earth, to destroy all flesh, where n

is the breath of life from under the heaven, and everything that is on the earth shall die. So the Bible is quite clear that it was universal flood that destroyed the entire life on Earth, except, of course, for

no wrong his household in the in the ark.

Now, besides this universality of the flood, as depicted in the Bible,

debates of the Bible of the flood is quite interesting. According to the calculation made by Dr. bouquet on the basis of the information given in the Bible, the flood should have taken place about 292 years before Abraham, Prophet Abraham.

He went on to calculate Of course, the, the time when Noah was born, that he was born in a certain number of years. That’s exactly 1056 years after Adam. And then the flood happened when Noah was 600 years old. So the total is 1600 56 years, minus the period from

Adam to Abraham, which is 1948 and that gives us 292 years, that is before Abraham.

And based on the previous calculation, that is from Abraham to Jesus, you add another 1800 years from Jesus peace be upon him. Today, there is another 2000 years. It means then that the flood according to the Bible,

It must have taken place somewhere between the 21st and 22nd centuries before Jesus peace be upon him.

Now, to say that the flood happened

about 4100 or 4200 years ago, is something that

is incompatible, again with the findings from archaeology and other sources.

Because it is known that during that period, many civilizations or remains from various civilizations showed that this civilization continued to exist without introduction. For example, this coincides with the period immediately before the 11th dynasty in Egypt, and coincides with the third dynasty in Babylon, a church you are. So, that sense, it’s impossible that my life was destroyed totally from the entire Earth. At that time, as we find in Genesis six, for example. The other observation that Dr. Bach came to, is that it says that when

Abraham Qin, he found that humanity was able to regroup again, and live in separate communities. Now, according to the Bible,

nobody was saved from that, that except Prophet Abraham, his three sons, and the wives and the animals, of course, that he took on the ark.

Prophet Noah, that’s right. Now, that means then that the whole humanity, the whole humanity was destroyed, started again with this. Four people, Noah and his sons, and there was, okay. Now, what briquets saying is that it is impossible that in 292 years,

this very small family could multiply to such an extent that they were divided and living in so many different parts of the world and under different civilizations.

So these are some of the difficulties he raises with respect to the

history of the flag, the links presented, at least in Genesis. Well, let’s turn now to examination of the Quranic version. How does it differ

compared to the typical one, first of all, the Quran doesn’t give any date of the flood. So have this problem of chronology, like the previous issue that we discussed before about the first man on earth, that does not exist at all in the Quran.

The other thing is that the Quran also indicates that there were more than Noah and his sons. In fact, in the 11th surah, in the Quran in verse 42, it indicates that one of the sons of Noah did not even actually come with him on the on the ark, and he was drowned with the other unbelievers.

In addition, in the same surah, also 11 in verse 14, it indicates that there were other believers also other than the household of Noah, who came with him on the ark. Yes, there were a few, but there were still people outside of his immediate family.

But the perhaps the most important point from the scientific standpoint is that the Quran does not say that the flood was universal. In fact,

there is a clear indication in the Quran, that it was only the people of Noah,

that were destroyed. For example, in Surah 25, from verse 35. On it says welcome manushi Menaka who Sula, Eric now and it says, and the people of Noah, when they rejected the messengers, that means Noah, we drowned them, or because them to June, which indicate that it was localized type of

a flood but not necessarily a universal one. And in that sense, not only does he conclude that the Koran is,

or the scientific discoveries are certainly compatible with the Quran that respect that there was no universal flood. That he says that an interesting remark is that the only source about the story of the flood, prior to the revelation of the Quran was the Bible itself. And for those who say that the Quran adapted or copied from the Bible, how could it happen if this was the only source you can say for example, the prophet took a little bit from the Bible and a little bit from somewhere else down the document available about the flood

divided, however, the Quran is different. And actually, you might say, make a correction to the statements made hundreds of years before its circulation, and hundreds of years before anyone could really discover it. But from the scientific standpoint, it could have not been universal.

In our first programming segment, you included the exodus was one of the areas that had been analyzed by document K, can you share with us his findings on that subject? Okay, the issue of the Exodus is anything different from the first three issues? And actually what bouquets saying is that

if you really look at both the Bible and the Quran, you will find that studying them together, may provide some kind of complementarity in having answers to very interesting questions about what happened in the Exodus. It doesn’t say that they are identical. In fact, there are differences in verse, there’s no question about it. But he found that, by and large,

the story of the flood in the Bible, so the story of the Exodus in the Bible, is fairly

justified or fairly competitive if you end with Discovery’s, not necessarily everything but certainly compatible.

And the point that he wanted to add here, as

reflecting the importance of studying the Quran here is that there are certain informations

given in the Quran, which does not appear in the Bible about Exodus, which seem to shed light about some of the interesting question that has been puzzling to many historians. What can you give us an example of such information? Okay, there’s at least one basic area, which is paramount. And it’s important

to start with, many historians have been raising questions as to who exactly was the Pharaoh of the Exodus? What kind of what’s his name, what dynasty they belong to? This is one thing.

And

if you take the Quran in the Bible, you find at least there is one thing that’s common. That is the Pharaoh of the Exodus, the one who pursued Moses, and the Israelites was drowned, he and his army.

However, as far as the Bible is concerned, there’s absolutely no mention as to what happened to his body after he drowned, and then just silent on it. There’s no mention of it, and implication actually, in the Bible that he’s just perished in the sea, he and his soldiers.

Now

Dr. bouquets made a reference to an interesting passage in the Quran in surah, number 10. That’s from verse 91,

which says phenomenology can be better nikka.

That is, talking about the Exodus,

and saying that, after

the Pharaoh was drowning, it seems today, or this day, you save you in your body,

so that you may be assigned for those who come after you. But very many among mankind are heedless of our songs. That’s a clear difference in the Quran that the body of the king or the Pharaoh of Exodus was actually recovered after he jumped.

Now, Dr. McKay goes on to discuss in some detail, in fact, he was quite interested in that subject because he did some original original research on and he said that’s from the historical standpoint, even though some people believe that the hero of the Exodus possibly could have been Ramses the second, he concludes that, in all likelihood,

the novice is the second, who is the federal who prosecuted by sellouts before Moses took refuge in Midian actually died during the stay of Prophet Moses in Midian. His successor, who was also his son, magnetar,

is believed to be

the Pharaoh of the Exodus don’t who pursued Moses.

Now, the interesting thing is that it was only in 1998. So talk to me about the very end

in 298, so we’re talking about the very end of the 19th century.

The mummified body of magnetite that

was discovered in the Thames Valley, in tubes in Egypt.

And in 1907. The wrappings of the mummy were removed by a scholar by the name of Elliot Smith.

Who wrote actually a book about it called the volume Monday’s, published in 1912.

And it was not until 1975. Imagine 1975 that the author of that book, Dr. Brooklyn,

persuaded the Egyptian government to allow him to medically examine the mummy,

mummified body of men.

And the various investigations that you did him with the help of some other doctors, were ready, quite interested in shedding light on that particular historical aspects of accidents. But could you perhaps highlight the results of that analysis and indicate how they relate to what the crown says about the exodus when he called on the help of a number of specialists, doctors, and they did what he calls an excellent

geographic study of the money.

And in addition to this, he was able also to examine the interior of the thorax and abdomen or the inside of the of the body

using a very sophisticated method, the chronic endoscopy,

to look inside and find out what’s going on. And he says, actually, this was the first example the first case of the using of the medical technical this endoscopy, to examine the money that has been used on humans, but on the money that was the first time to use it.

With things and other studies, he came to the conclusion that this mummified body of wind attack was believed to be the center of the Exodus.

Most probably died, either from drowning,

or from a very violent shock, which preceded the moment of Germany, or both.

And he concludes, and the cartoon that says those who seek among modern data, for proof of the veracity of the Holy Scriptures, referring to the Quran, will find a magnificent illustration of the verses of the Quran dealing with the pharaohs body by visiting the Royal mom’s room in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. What you refer to here is the verse that I cited earlier, that as the Quran said, Today, we are going to serve you in your body, so that you may be assigned for those after you, I hope you understand that also to be assigned that this could have been could have never come from a human source to discover this in 1975.

And describe discovered the money even in 1998 for the first time, and nobody knew about its existence at nearly

nobody had any notion about at least in the days of the pocket. And for centuries, even nobody had any notion until it was discovered, again, is something really amazing. And like I said, I couldn’t resist the basic question. Is it conceivable that the Quran borrowed from any other source? Is it considered the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, was 1400 years ahead of his time in terms of science, and made that reference at the time when nobody can could even sort of conceive of it? And finally, is it possible that background could have had any other source other than divine source, divine divination?

Chucky, let’s move on, not what the Quran says about the creation of the universe. Before doing that, however, let’s put the discussion into some sort of some kind of a perspective. How does the our planet fit into the universe one,

like a drop in an ocean.

In a nutshell, like a drop in an ocean, just to put it very briefly, you see our tails, and the planets rotate around the various planets in the solar system rotate around the star of that system, which is the sun.

Now, of course, many of the viewers must have heard about the moon shuttle and people who landed on the moon and so on. And that’s a very minute distance, we’re talking about a distance between the s in the neighborhood of about 240,000 miles.

Now the distance between the Earth and the Sun on the other hand is much much more 93 million miles. Now that might sound like too much. Okay, we are continuously with remaining

between the Earth and Pluto which is the farthest planet in the

Solar System, the distance actually is 3,672,000,000 miles, which means that the light of the sun takes about six hours to reach from the sun to Pluto, at the horrifying speed of 186,000 miles per second.

Again, you might think that that’s just too much. That’s again, a drop in another big ocean, because the entire solar system is actually a small part of our galaxy, the Milky Way. And in our galaxy, you’re talking really about

what the scientists estimate to be 100 billion 100 billion stars.

Again, you might think that this galaxies are just stunning, right? About 65 years ago, so it was discovered that the Milky Way or our own galaxy is not the only galaxy in the universe. But there are also other giant galaxies, again, with hundreds of billions of stars, some of which, of course, are billions of funding besides our various planets like our Earth. Now, just to appreciate this vastness,

scientists tell us that

it takes sometimes billions of years, by billions of light years, at the speed of

light 186,000 miles per second, for the light of the finest car that we know of, we can think of, in the confines of the known universe to reach our Earth.

That’s just dazzling, because it means that sometimes we will be looking at stars, which were dead for billions of yours. But you’re looking simply at the light just reaching us now, after billions of light years at that horrifying

speed. So again, to come back to the initial statement on Earth, not even a drop in an ocean. Well, how did they these galaxies that you’ve been speaking of how do they come into existence in the first place? What the most

firm position taken by scientist, as Dr. bouquet mentioned, is that,

to start with, it’s very difficult, of course, to say that

we are able to determine by year and month and so on the exact date when the universe was created, I mean, the uncertain limit, it’s just impossible to to speak about it. But there is a growing evidence, however, that the universe in the beginning was a gaseous mess, big mass of gas, which was composed mainly of hydrogen, and certain amount of Helium,

which was slowly

rotating.

Now, this kind of mess, or The Chronicles of the nebula was then split up into fragments.

And these fragments are so huge that for example, they estimate that some of those fragments that split from that maybe that

would be between one to 100 billion times the size of the sun. So we’re really talking about something beyond imagination in terms of their size. And then they say this fragments will further split up

are separated again, into what we know now, as the stars.

And the stars again are like I said, just one element around which systems also are rotating.

What is it about the stars and make them shiny? Well, according to scientists, they have a nice explanation for that, let me try to give you some

closer description of what they say. They say that over time, there was a process of compensation, okay.

And under this circumstances,

gravitational forces of gravity came into play.

Coupled with the pressures and the influence of magnetic fields,

radiation,

and radiation Also, these pads started to contract and transform gravitational forces.

what scientists call thermal energy, okay. And they say this thermal energy basically is what explains the Chinese, the Chinese, if you will, that we can observe in the stars. They also indicate that as a result of the thermo nuclear reactions, the transition also took place from hydrogen to helium, and then from helium to carbon, and oxygen, and then from there to metals, and metals. So, it’s basically this process that resulted in the sparks that we can observe, and the stones.

What you’ve said so far is that, in all likelihood, the various planets and galaxies were originally a mass of gas in the corn like any reference to this. Yes, it does. In fact, there are two very interesting citations to that in the Quran. The one appears in Surah 21, in verse 30, which says in the meaning,

and the similarity, and

it translates that don’t the unbelievers see that the heavens and the earth were all but one are joined together or fused together, and then we separated them, or split them up

into expression. The second related citation of the Quran appears in Surah 41, in verses 11, and 12.

So we’ll start with a summary. And it says that God

then

created or established the skies when they were smoke.

The sky Where smoke matters heard the term smoke is a very close description that anyone can understand, of course, with intimate level of knowledge, for the simple bedroom listening to that you can understand what smoke means. For the scientist, however, the mention of smoke in the Quran is indeed very interesting. Because as Dr. bucay say, he said, if you really look at the smoke, what is the smoke it is generally made up of gaseous

substratum, as the physicists call it, a more or less stable suspension.

And then you have this fine articles or certifying particles,

which may belong to solid and even liquid states of metals at a very high or very low temperature. So, in other words, if you talk about smoke, you’re really talking about this notion of a gaseous mask. And the interesting question that should be raised really here is that how could Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him 1400 years ago, invents or adopt from any source that the universe as modern science has discovered, was brought together was one part and then it was split into these fragments, as mentioned before in the fragments were further split into the stars and other things. How could you possibly or conceivably get this information from

very, very striking information, startling. I think on that note, we should conclude our program for today. We want to thank you for watching. We invite you back next month and we’ll continue with this very interesting discussion. Thank you for watching. Assalamu, alaikum peace beyond you.