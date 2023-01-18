The Quran – Ultimate Miracle 23 – The Quran And Modern Sciences 11 Human Reproduction 5

Assalamu alaikum Peace be on you. Welcome back to another episode of Islamic focus. I’m your host Tom machine. Today we have our concluding program in our series of dealing with the Quran and modern sciences. I have joined me on the program as usual Dr. Jamal battery of St. Mary’s University of Jamal Assalamu alaikum. Monica, we’re back for what I hope will be another interesting programs are concluding program. As I mentioned in this series,

I haven’t very quickly at the beginning of today’s program, summarize the main points we touched on in our last program dealing with human reproduction. Sure, in the last program, now, we tried to analyze the amazing description of the various embryonic stages, as appeared in the Quran in surah 23.

All the way from the description of the uterus as being placed in a firmly established Lodge. And we describe that from the anatomical standpoint, describing what happens to the small drop of liquids that it transforms into something that clings and we analyze that also from the anatomical standpoint, literally clinging to the uterus form.

Certainly, we talked about the transformation of that thing that comes into a chewed lump of flesh. And we show the slide that shows that it appears as if there are marks of teeth there. By the way, these are called scientifically the somites s or MIT s is the thing that looks like teeth in the in that stage. And then the stage that the Quran describes as the formation of bones and clothing the bones with letters intact flesh, that is the muscles

which happens usually between the fifth to the seventh week. And then beyond that, the Quran also says that, then we created that is the human as a different or another creature and then that will compare the different

stages of various animals visibly the human we have seen again that they are very similar, but only that later stages are distinct features of the embryo as an embryo or fetus I should say of a human becomes more clear.

And finally, we said that this creation after creation takes place in three veins of darkness.

This expression three veils of darkness is an interesting one, could you perhaps explain what is meant by okay perhaps you can refer first to it’s mentioned in the Quran to the text of the passage which might be interesting in sort of 39 and is six it says your local consultant

fee of automatic teller that is he Allah fashions new

inside the bodies of your mother’s formation after formation in three veils of darkness.

Now, what this reveals might be some interpret that or explain it like okay mentioned, for example, as the three anatomical layers, which protects the fetus, namely, the abdominal wall, the uterus itself and the surrounding of the fetus.

Another way of looking at it is that if you take the surrounding of the fetus itself, you find that it is also fluid.

You can talk about the placenta, the embryonic membrane, and the amniotic fluid. Again, the term free is perfectly applicable.

Another interesting opinion on interpretation given in the translation or the interpretations of encode and Mata, which was published in Cairo,

which says again, that this could be a reference to the ovaries

to the fallopian tube and the uterus. And that’s an interesting one because these are also three versions of that is that a mysterious thing? That’s the formation first of the the, the the oven and then the fertilization tube and of course the growth that takes place and there is so that could also be another possible reference.

Another interpretation, which is, again, consistent with this, it’s not contradictory at all it is the one that Dr. Mohammed Empire

offers, that this could be in reference to the three layers in the uterus itself, that is closer examination of the uterus of pregnant mother shows that there are three layers. One is the amnion, which that is surrounding the fetus immediately. And then there is the Korean which provide nutrients and oxygen on to the to the fetus. And then there is another layer, which called decidua. It says D Si Si, D ua, which is actually a membrane that is cast off at the time of birth. The interesting thing about it here is that the expression in the Quran itself is a miracle. Because it just describes, let’s say, three veils of darkness, which is a broader term that a simple person in

the past could have understood and the more the more we develop the scientific knowledge, the more we see secrets and more aspects of the inoculum the interpretation or the expression that we find in the Quran. So science change, while the expressions in the Quran remain accurate, depending on our level of understanding.

Well, in the last program, we saw were seemingly developed development

of the fetus, we saw that with different facial expressions and appearances of crying and smiling and so on. What about the development of the census? Is there any thing about that in the in the Quran? Yes, indeed, in the Quran, generally speaking, we find that hearing is put before sight. Not only this, but I’ll send that in 100% of the passages in the Quran that deals with creation, and specifying deals with the creation. Always without a single failure, you find that hearing is mentioned before site. Let me just give you a couple of examples that might indicate this. For example, in Surah, 76, and a a to luckmann insanity, not sweating and surging at the leading edge on

now semi on basura, translating me very way that God created the humankind from a drop of a mingled liquid

in order to try or testing. So we get him the gifts of hearing and sight. In Surah 3289, you have a similar expression also, which Allah can somehow absorb, that Allah has appointed for you the sense of hearing, sight and intellect.

And these are not the only passages in the Quran that mentioned that you can find similar expressions, for example, in 4626, intense 31 1678 and 6723. All of them always place the hearing before the site. Now the question here

is what does it mean really, in scientific terms, to put the site to the hearing, before the site

that could have two meanings one, the reference to the learning process and the relative importance of each of these two senses. Of course, the sight and hearing are both important. However, if you get a child who is born, let’s say blind, at the time of birth, but can hear he can still learn alien language and lots of other things. It could be even a, let’s say, a genius, despite of his blindness. However, if you have a child born deaf, there is no Danny that can take place. It’s very difficult to say. So again, that could be a reference to the relative importance in terms of learning process. That but from the injury illogical standpoint, we find that the even the very

beginning of the formation of the inner ears

start in about the 22nd day, as we notice in this

upcoming slide here, that very early, even in the stage, which the Quran calls mother or the chewed lump of flesh, the ear begins to be distinct, and even the outer ear itself becomes quite clear, in the eighth week of pregnancy.

In the fourth month,

it starts to grow and become even much more distinct. If you notice here in the upper

One, there is a little arrow, the ear is very difficult, or the outer ear might be rather difficult to see in this one. But we tried to have a sort of marker around the ears, and the arrow

is pointing to this. And here we’re talking about the the, perhaps the end of the second month, even of pregnancy, whereas the, the lower one

shows the ears in the fourth month. In fact, we are told also that,

in the beginning of the six months, the year is completely formed. And the fetus, in fact begins to hear the voice of the sounds around him, he might hear the sound, for example of the pulse of his mother, and the noise around him. And him or his or her, of course, and the fetus can sleep. And all of that noise wake up and that noise. But it has been shown that he actually can listen,

well, how does this compare with the development site? Well, we can say also that the very early stages of the development of site takes place also very early, like perhaps even the third week. However, the development of the AI does not

come to fully fruition or come to be really completed, except in the perhaps around the seven months. That is the full development of the AI. And

in that slide here, we notice two stages, actually.

The first one isn’t the fifth

week of pregnancy, that’s the one on the left hand side. And notice here, while the eyebrows just began to form, the eye has not really taken the front shape.

Whereas on the other one on the right hand side, this is an actual photograph of a fetus, in the towards the end of the fifth months, about 20 weeks of pregnancy. And you notice there that the eye, legs are all claws, they are joint. And it does not separate until perhaps about the seventh months, and preparation for the fetus, you know coming to this world. It’s interesting to notice when you look at the eyes, that on that picture on the right hand side,

the beginning of the opening, it almost looks like something that’s being split.

And that is of particular interest, because one of the

prayers that Prophet Mohammed told his followers to say when they under prostration, in prayers, such as I was really lucky falaka who was a casa de la Sankara, which means that my face frustrated to he who created it, and who split Chuck exactly who’s split its hearing and its side. So let’s be Allah, the best to create. And that’s quite interesting. From the anatomical standpoint, the we are told that the beginning of the healing also involves some kind of splitting so that you know the

capacity of the ill becomes or comes into operation. And again, as has been seen in that slide, there’s also a kind of splitting. And I would say that the eye opens again for the second time in preparation for third and the seventh month. It’s quite an interesting expression, even the term split.

digress too much. I know there’s a wives tale, I was used to be propagated that when the baby was first born, they weren’t able to see obviously, from what you said that could be untrue. Probably not. We don’t know exactly, but it’s quite possible that they may not be able to focus

or concentrate their sight as much as when they grow a little later. But as far as hearing, you can test that even with recently born baby just produce a sound and the baby would would look at it.

The baby, for example, in the very early stage is able to hear his mother and recognize her voice. So it appears that the hearing is more advanced.

Like to raise another issue now in addition to the questions that we’ve been discussing of the physical development, and that is the developer of the sensor that we’ve been discussing. That is the the soul. When does it begin on the fetus

Well, first of all, maybe I should just make a comment to you that when we talk about the soul, the way the Koran use it is not necessarily synonymous with biological life. Because we have seen that biological life starts even with a fertilized ovum and the potential for life and the genetic code is always there. And that’s why the Quran when it describes that it says that this is something that’s innate to Allah or Allah knows more about the nature of the soul. So really talk about perhaps the spirituality of the individual beyond biological life.

As far as the Quran mentioned of this, we find that there is no specification of any particular time frame in which the soul comes into being that is in the fetus.

All we find is such passages like the line in Surah 32, and pass in six, two through nine, that Allah created the human seamless, Allahu

Allah fashioned, the human and then breathed into him something out His Spirit, which is again the spiritual part of the human. But as far as the sayings of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him on that, we find that a famous saying that has been quoted quite frequently narrated both in Bukhari and Muslim

reads like this in translation, it says, One of you is created in the inside, or inside the body of his mother for 40 days, as a small quantity of liquid. And then he becomes something that claims like that, and then he becomes something that looks like a

lump of flesh like that, and then the engine breathes the soul into him. Some people has interpreted that looking at the wording of this particular saying, as 40 as liquid 40

something that claims and 40 choose lump so that’s 120 days or four months. But this is not necessarily the correct interpretation of that same because they have been so many other sayings of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, which gives a different indication.

There have been lots of scholar who studied the this same and put it together pertaining to this question of the song like Nakajima and others. And a very good summary of this or is provided in the book by Dr. Mohammed and bar, looking at it both from the tradition are the saying of the puppets point of view, as well as the medicine being a physician himself.

And

in many of the other versions of this StG, especially ones like narrated and others related, also Muslim, seem to indicate that the breathing of the soul takes place between the 40th and 45th day, something between 40 to 45, some say about 42 days. So it took me about the approximately the seventh week.

And

from the scientific standpoint, Dr. Barr, for example, mentioned that the period of the formation or initial formation of the organs in the body actually take place between the fourth to the eighth week, and around the end of the six weeks, it becomes in the most active last

stage, in this stage, they usually refer to as organogenesis.

So that that’s the peak of its activity around the 42nd. Day.

Now, there is another aspects about the soul. And I’d like to say here at this point that we touched on that very briefly, because in a previous series beyond Muslim beliefs, we discussed in greater detail, the notion of the soul and where it is, and how does it come into being and where does it go after death and all that. So I didn’t touch on that just to avoid too much overlap. But there’s something really interesting which relate to this question of the Sun Also, because you see the sun

is there also to the unique identity of every human being.

Another aspect that refers to this unique identity

refers to the question of the finger prints.

Let me start first with the citation from the Quran and we’re talking here again about revelation which is 1400 years old, in Surah, 75. And passage three and four is insane and the next najma Varma who Bella Casa de nada, and so we have banana, which means does the human think

that we cannot assemble

His bonds, that is in the Day of Judgment after that knee, we that’s God’s are able to put together or fashion, the very tips of his fingers. Now there’s something really interesting about finger prints. And if you look at this

slide,

you’ll notice the specific corridors specific formation. And scientists tell us that there is absolutely no two human beings, even twins, who have identical fingerprints. It’s a really strange thing. In other words, you have billions of people living through 1000s or 10s, of 1000s years, and you have two fingerprints are identical, which again, is a reference to this unique identity

of the of each human. How could the Prophet have known of this fact that was discovered relatively recently, after a very, you know, meticulous analysis of alien fingerprints, and why the Quran specifically mentioned fingerprints. Another equally interesting thing is that not only do we find uniqueness and fingerprints, but also in the writing, in the forehead, in the early stages, also the development of the of the fetus. This slide has been shown also in a previous program, we’re looking at it now from a slightly different standpoint. While it might not look very clear, but you notice also that there are some kind of writing also, or similar designs, if you will, similar to the

design of the finger prints in the forehead,

of the fetus. And it’s interesting to note that, in one of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him as narrated and and bizarre.

It says that, when the child is in the process of creation, or the fetus in the process of the creation, then it says everything about his futures will be written, and between

the between his eyes or that’s in the forehead. And it says that even a disaster that the person may encounter in his lifetime would be written, that is in between the eyes, that is in the forehead. And it was found again, that this writing or design in the forehead does not,

you know, drastically, substantially different from one person to the other. So each person has that unique writing again, it’s interesting to notice also that this writing disappear after a while, in other words, this photograph was barely anonymous taking earlier. But later on, you’ll notice here that fellows scratching his forehead. And in fact, the writing seem to have disappeared under layers of fat, as if to conceal this from anyone who tried to interpret them or find out what the person is going to face in his lifetime. It’s just an interesting area that science even has not reached

the limit and understanding what it means like the palm readers but not for head readers. Maybe that’s that might be the next thing if you get enough sample of fetus.

Questions. What about the question of childbirth? Does the Quran have anything to say about that? And how does it show them? How does it relate to modern discoveries of medicine, want to start first with the Quran in surah, 80 in passage, 2014 Kanaka hufa Katara who is Sarah describing the process of formation of the fetus and birth it says that from a small quantity of liquids or sperm, he that’s God or Allah has created him or her and then mold him into proportion, then does he make the way easy for him make the way easy for him making the way easy Of course could be could be a reference to the the process of development of the fetus. That could be one possible way of looking

at it. But it seems also to refer to making the way easy to come out that is in the process of childbirth.

As far as the scientific aspect of it, it is noted that the the pelvic bonds of the male and the female are rather different. You can notice that for example, that in the in the case of the female

pelvis, you find it relatively short search and wider

and in addition to this, there are other

aspects beside the design, which seemed to lend itself in the case of the female to relative ease of birth.

But it was not it also that there is a certain hormone, Pregnancy hormone or not as the progesterone

which is secreted when the mother becomes pregnant, and that somehow loosen the ligaments, which is holding the very the various pieces of this pelvic bones, so that it becomes a little bigger so that they are you no more spacious, so as to accommodate the fetus. And at the time of birth, also, another hormone is secreted, it’s called relaxing, and you can tell perhaps from relaxing, literally relaxes, you know, the,

the pelvis and make it you know, bigger flexible enough so that the, it allows the baby to, to pass through, let alone Of course, the amniotic liquid which is our fluid, which also plays a role in facilitating the exits of the, of the fetus. It is interesting to notice here, that the expression in the Quran is not on the server, but it describes in a great deal of meticulous accuracy. what exactly happens at the time of birth, that’s the ease of getting out. Dr. abovementioned, something interesting also, which might sound remote, but it does refer also to what happened after immediately after childbirth. And the story of Mary, Virgin Mary, that’s in Surah 19, especially in

passages 24 through 26. It says that when she was disturbed under the tree,

when she started to give birth to Prophet Jesus peace be upon him, it says the angels came to her and he says, said to her, that you should just touch or shake the palm tree, and God will cause to drop or new fresh dates. And that underneath you, God has created also a river that smaller, so eat that has found the date fresh, ripe dates, and drink and call your eyes, assuring her. It’s interesting to notice, as Dr. Boyle explains that the flesh right This contains certain material, which actually helps the in the contraction of the uterus, which would help also reduce the extent of bleeding. And that the in addition to that the flesh right gates also includes a contains a

number of sugars like the fructose and glucose, in addition to minerals and proteins, which is an excellent source of energy for a mother who just gave birth. And the rivulet is a reference as to the fluids, which is badly needed, of course, by the mother after childbirth. So while it talks about the story, even of Jesus and Mary, a peace be upon them both. It’s interesting that it’s used specifically the term and the fresh, ripe dates.

For there are many other aspects that we perhaps could glean to if time to commit but in the concluding moments of today’s program, could I perhaps ask you if there are any conclusions that you might want to make about the series of the this series of dealing with the crown on the modern science? Well, to start with, as we started earlier, dealing with this variety of

questions that are raised about the source of the Quran, and we have seen that there are numerous evidence that we have discussed over so many programs from various aspects of science, that it sounds rather impossible, that Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him would have known this, which negates any possibility that he might have have copied this from some other sources or just has been so intelligence and so smart that he anticipated sciences by 1400 years. What some people might do that in one science, but in all these varieties of expressions, things that has been discovered even as late as the last 10 or 20 years, is something really that should cause us to stop and ponder.

What is the source of the Quran and if it is not, divine revelation that is revealed from Allah, the creator, to the Prophet

got this information with this meticulous description has been obtained 1400 years ago.

Thank you brothers. Your model has been a very interesting series dealing with quantum quantum science. We want to invite you back next week we will continue with our series dealing with the sources of Islam. Thank you for watching us on the lake and peace beyond you