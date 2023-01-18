The Quran – Ultimate Miracle 3 – Source Of The Quran 02 Impossibility Of Muhammads Authorship

To another segment of Islam in focus, I’m your host Hamlet Rashid. Today we have a first program in our new series dealing with the sources of Islam. But we continue with a very interesting discussion of the authorship of the Quran. This is our third program dealing with this topic. I have joined me on the program as usual, Dr. Jamal better we have St. Mary’s University brother Jamal,

We continued with this question of verification of the Prophet Muhammad, he claimed that the Quran is not not obsolete, and he received it directly as a revelation from God through engine Gabrielle.

And we indicated to start with that his own weakness should be enough because usually people claim things that doesn’t belong to them, rather than the opposite angles change to say you have to prove that you’re not the author, rather than prove that you are the author. We also examine the possibility that he might have claimed the authorship of the Quran in order to benefit materially from that, and indicated that by examining his life and assets before he was a prophet, and then afterwards, we’ll find that he became much worse off. He didn’t have any financial worries, he was married to a rich woman, he has lots of wealth, but you find that he lived like incorporation until

he died. He indicated this, this simple life continued, even after lots of wealth was already available under his fingertips at his disposal, but he said to impose this kind of discipline on himself. So why do that if there is no benefit? in that aspect of the program, another question was raised as to whether even if a person is not pursuing material power, tell him the benefit, that he might have been looking for some power and leadership. And he indicated again, that people who look for prestige and power also look for wealth in order to show off that power. And secondly, by examining some examples of his life, there are many others that confirm the same thing, he saw that

he was a very, very simple, very humble individual. He forbade his people from even over glorifying him. So it appears that the grounds are claiming either material benefits, or egotistic needs, it doesn’t seem to have a very strong foundation.

that he began his career as a prophet at the age of 40. So from birth to the age of 40, if there were any aspiration to power or preparation for leadership, a person that expressed that in some way or the other. So the evidence here is to the opposite. Is there any historical evidence that he did, in fact, prepare himself or aspire to be a leader, deliverer, some people might call in for his people.

Usually, a person would express that desire, if not in public, at least to those who are closest to him, for example, to his beloved wife, Heidi, with whom in a quarter of a century. Now, if the person also was looking for leadership or power, you should go about it the right way.

Example, nowadays, if a person wants, for example, to be a president or prime minister or whatnot, he’s got to get into the political process, get himself nominated and whatever, municipal, provincial or federal whatever possessions and service ability so that down the down the line sometimes in the future, people would appreciate that he’s a good politician or somebody who is

deserve that leadership. Now what was the analogy of that at the time of the Prophet, they used to have in Christ, which will be the leading tribe, from which the Prophet came, they have a place called Battle Network. It’s almost like a place for consultation, which is analogous to to our

representatives are the people who are the leaders of their people. Now, there is no record that he used to go there and sit and discuss with the new church identity, he chose that and instead, he, towards the

end of this period, before he became Prophet, go to the mountain, isolated by himself to contemplate and think and pray that you will be guided to the path of truth. But if you are seeking political power, which

is not the way to seek political power or leadership,

not only this, there is another important, and I hope, logical reason to believe that universe spirit.

Because it is known that when the first revelation came to him while contemplating meditating in the, the Cave of Hira, outside of nothing, he came down trembling. And that was reported by many including his wife, you can trembling and very afraid that with a person as far as or expects to be a prophet, or labor or whatnot,

he would come very happy

and proud that his hopes have finally been achieved. And now there is justification because he claims now with the Prophet, the angels came to him to declare that he is a prophet what we can’t afford to do that he didn’t have any sort even, or expectation that he would be in that position to play that important song in human history.

Even after this initial experience of the first revelation,

when the revelation came to him, many of his companions reported to have seen that firsthand that even in the day, which is very cold day, when Conte when the revelation came to him, he was so tense that he would use in sweating.

Now, a person was looking for power, and he

would try to be composed, you know, one of the weaknesses of delegation is that they cry or show any lack of control. So if you wanted that, and if he was really the author of the Quran, that goes through all that you can simply set a standard, like a big orator, very comfortable and very composed, and tell people that that, again, shows that it was something disparate of himself. I’d like to add one more point here also that which relate both to this question in the question just towards the end of the previous program, that whether he was looking for material benefit, or egotistic, or power,

assumptions,

cannot really stand firm for a simple reason that without the agony that he’s gone through, without the hardship, and the risk to his life, and the difficulty he and his companions have gone through, he could have easily easily attained all kinds of wealth and power that he would have ever thought of without the sacrifices if this was truly his mother. Could you perhaps

explain how he could have achieved that if he had wished? Well, historically speaking,

we know at least to start with, that the Prophet and his companions have gone through all kinds of suffering because of their mission and because of their belief.

They were mocked at.

They were persecuted. They were

some even working under stressors.

He himself was hurt a great deal in human history when he went to attack when they saw him with stones and his feet were bleeding.

He put himself and the his companions in feathers in jeopardy in terms of the threat to the lives and livelihoods. With all of this suffering, in the midst of all this difficulties,

when there was no hope, at least as measured by any person in human, it is no apparent that he would succeed or have victory over his adversaries. him served a very interesting official

representative of the pagan

by the name of Aqua lava came to him

and he said, Listen, you have divided our people, you have customers dissension. Let me talk to you about something maybe you may be willing to accept some of my suggestions.

Listen, if you have 100 is doing that because you want some wealth, stuff, we will collect all kinds of money for you so that you will be the richest one among all of us.

If you are doing that in order to attain leadership, we are willing to appoint you as our leader. And we will never decide on any matters without your approval.

If you want to be a kink, we will make you a king will crown you as a king, if this is what you want.

That’s what comes to you and claim to be a revelation from God is some kind of even visions or disease or something like that.

We are willing to conduct money from ourselves so that you can seek some chemo for you. In order to be able to overcome this difficulty. I plead with you to accept

one of what was his answers to this. Of course, if the Prophet was a seeker for power,

ego, or leadership is a golden opportunity. And the price was not much just one thing to stop attacking the wrong beliefs that they have, or the idol worship, used to accept the legitimacy also of the worship and worship God, you can worship Allah as you wish, and believe in the wrong God and everything but just don’t make the assumption Don’t try to convince people

of your race or your beliefs.

What did he do to that opportunity? His answer was very revealing. We don’t have time to go through the entire portion that he answered. But that appears in Surah 41. In the Quran, especially the first 38 verses. He didn’t apply on his own. He replied from the Word of God itself.

That it says basically, that this code has been sent to people carrying or bringing glad tidings and warning to those who reject, but many of them turned away, as if they don’t see us. And they said, Our hearts are consumed from hearing what you say and sound it went on hitting this basic point. But my mission is not really money, or ego. I’m only bringing the message of God to you have to open your hearts, your minds and your eyes to the truth.

And this is this incident was not the only one. In fact, the after that failed. Next time begin even sent one they sent in a deputation representative, a group of the most noble representatives of the of the peak of his people to plead with him again, he basically made the same offer. So if you want money, we’ll give him a new membership window that just look all kind of offers to him, just to compromise a little bit. And again, his answers that time he said, Listen, I did not drink this message did not come up with this teaching on my own.

Do that in the pursuit of your money, or respect or leadership or to become a king, but it was God who sent me as a messenger to you. And he has given me a book, that is the Quran he revealed that unto me, so I am only simply communicating and conveying the message of my work and advising you. Now if you accept my advice, this will be your luck and your shirt in this life. And in the hereafter. If you reject it, then I will be patient until Allah or God decides between you and me.

Even prior to these two incidents, they try to use the psychological pressure on the Prophet. They sent him his most beloved uncle, avatar that

he loves the Prophet so much, and the Prophet loved him so much. And his uncle used to be a protector of Indians used to try to press the trigger to hurt him much.

And then he said, my cousin would have caused this and this and you’re causing so much problem. Please, I don’t want to plead with him. just too easy Tennessee.

What was his answer? an exemplary answer, as narrated in publication, a biography about the Prophet peace be upon him. The Prophet said, Oh, my uncle,

if they put the sun in my right hand, and the moon in my left hand, in order for me to give up this mission of mine, I will never do it until I die in defense of that truth, or God decide whatever he chooses.

This was his attitude. This was his substitute, and fortitude outside terms of patience and perseverance in carrying his mission now if the person

If it was an imposter,

or a person who’s seeking materials, or power, material power, as a king, he didn’t have to worship even idols. You could worship as he wishes, but when they accept the legitimacy of drunk, they wish that they had that T shirt that his motives were definitely much more nobler than the surface passing and perishable type of benefits.

With the last, just me raises a really good question as to a possible motive

for a prophet Mohammed, having claimed that God was the source of the Quran, and that might be

to help a fool the people of his time, do you think that? How do you respond to somebody who might suggest that as a possible motive,

but first of all, to the foreign people, to bring them from darkness to light is a very novel objective.

Then Batman objective must be sought also through another means also, you can’t achieve such another objective. So fabrication forgery. Are you telling a lie against God?

No, if this assumption with true just just to influence people, why didn’t he claim that everything that he said, was divine revelation dictated, dictated to him verbatim word for word, because as we mentioned in the introduction, program, in this series, we said that even though the Quran was uttered through the tongue of the Prophet, that is totally different from the Hadees, or his own saying when he’s not under the state of Revelation, or receiving direct communication from Patreon, word for word,

and that these two sources are kept separate from each other. Now, if you wanted to influence people who could have also claimed that everything that he said, was dictated to him by gab, read word for word, but this didn’t happen. Certainly, people loved him so much, and trusted him so much, to the point that it did not make much difference to them, in obeying Him, whether he said it’s coming from Allah or even if you said, it’s my saying they would have followed it. So why did you have to make that meticulous distinction between what he says and what he actually receives? And is dictated to him?

How could he possibly

fabricate or force a claim

that the Quran has come from God or from Allah by revelation, if he was, if he were the author of that Quran, while he

recited to the people from that same Quran, that the most abominable crime against God is to create a lie against God? Or to say that God said this, when in fact, he didn’t say that? possibly could that be

Bible as an assumption, but could you give us some some documentation on that, even in this, what the Quran mentioned, only mentions about learning

about God God Allah.

For example, in Surah, 623, it says, woman as the minister, Allah,

I will call that

woman called Mr. Mandela, that is, an who can be more wicked, the current sales than one who invents a lie against God, per se, I have received revelation when nothing was revealed to him. Or again, he who says, I can reveal the magic of what God’s revealed, or have sent down. It is interesting to notice if you continue in that citation, but the remaining part actually speaks about the

the punishment of those wicked people who can claim to receive revelation at the moments of death when the moment of truth arrives, and when they get the bad news to the agents of this, that they will be punished eternally, for that like, are creating this false claim about revelation and that was something that he was reciting to people day and night. In another passage in the Quran in surah, 69, particularly verses 44.

It says, without a colada in Accra, we

need some medical men who attain feminine hygiene and hygiene, that is say, and if he that is Muhammad,

invent anything in our name. We should have certainly

by history,

at hand, and we should certainly then cut off his artery or the artery of his heart. Nor could any of you withhold him from our rest.

But the threat is made that any profit making that was claimed would be immediately punished. He would be, he would die because of claiming this against God.

In another citation in 3224, it says unlock una strada, he can’t even say Mashallah, who asked him Allah can be bought in the community.

It says, what do they say that he referring to, of course, the Prophet Muhammad, that he has heard a falsehood against God, that is by claiming that the Quran came from God,

that if God will, he would seal up your heart, that is, oh, Mohammed, and God bless our vanity, and proves the truth by his word for Allah or God knows when the secrets of all hearts, we have to remember also, that nothing positive and northern comes through something which is wicked, and false.

Nor does falsehoods emanate from a person whose characters is such as we have seen in the life and character of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. And this is expressed very nicely in the Quran. In 16 105. It says, in an aesthetic category, Latino, a

world economic category, that is what kind of people really invent lies against God does not delivers, it says, it is those who believe not in the science of God, that whole falsehood, it is a lie. But the person whose basic faith in the fundamentals of his faith, are based on belief. In the one God, the Creator, which includes all moral teachings that you could think of, could not achieve this noble objective, by making the worst of all kinds that is, to lie against God or to claim

profit would afford the claim that the Quran

has come from, from a god.

Now, in your answer, you mentioned that the character of the Prophet negate the possibility of forgery, how widely was he, his honesty, his integrity, and so on, recognized by his contemporaries, when his lifetime and his reputation was indeed beyond reproach. Let’s look at his life between birth and the time when he began his mission.

mission as a prophet, at the age of 40, so for 40 years, he was working on with his joyfulness with his honesty, and with his chestatee, to the point that he was given the title of me, the trustworthy, and that was given uniformly by all people.

It was just like a nickname really for him.

When God ordained him, to declare the mission of Islam, because in the initial period, it’s an rather secret until you really convinced those immediately.

But when he received God’s command, to stand up, and to invite people in public, to Islam, or to submission to the will of the Creator, to the one God,

he gathered are called on tribes and said, all children of swans origin and so on, so to call all the tribes come unto me, and then he stood among them, and he said, Listen,

if I were to tell you that behind that hill,

there are horses means an army that is going to invade you.

Would you believe me? They all responded, merger rubner olika cadigan. That’s an interesting step. They said, We never experienced you telling a lie. That is we believe anything you said. He said, when I am a ward nurse to you before a severe punishment will come unto you. That’s the feeling of severe punishment in the Day of Judgment. That is I want you to give up the idol worship and to believe in the one to God and worship Him alone. But like I said, the interesting part was the response of all of his people, magic Ragnar electrical, we never experienced you telling a lie?

No. Is it reasonable to assume that a person with this character on his life, not a single lie recorded on him and all of a sudden, at the age of 40 he start becoming such a forger that he even lies not on paper but even lies on God and claims falsely that

He was receiving revelation

when the first group of Muslims migrated under persecution to be senior now Ethiopia. And there was a, you know, a kind and third King there. The pagans got angry, and they went, they send some of the representatives to retrieve them, so that they take them back and persecute them, because they were afraid that they, their belief might grow and they might attract others, they want to suppress them.

And when the the kink, or the neck is the king of Ethiopia, or the Sunni at that time, talk to the Muslims. He asked them to explain to him what kind of person was Prophet Muhammad, what did he teach their spokesperson, Jaffer, the son of obatala stood. And one of the things that he said he said that we were living in darkness. And he mentioned some of the evil that they were doing. The first Prophet came. And he said, This man came to us. We know everything about him. We know his lineage. We know his truthfulness. This is something that was prominent than what he said, we know his truthfulness. We know his honesty and chastity. So he taught us an ordered us to worship the one

true God alone, to give up idol worship. He taught us to be truthful in what we say, to be honest in our dealings, and to be kind to our relatives and so on. And when that again, you find, for example, in history, biographies about the prophet like ignition.

No wonder that

these characteristics, were something that were the brightest point actually, that attracted all those who have the goodwill and attention to follow the throws simply because of the knowledge of his absolute honesty and truthfulness?

Well, we know that he was generally not generally he was he was recognized by all that knew him as a person who was was truthful, and so on. But yet, from some of the passages that you cited a little bit earlier, it seems that

that some people accused him of fabricating the the his claim about the source of the cloth. Could you comment on that? Explain that that’s only natural, because there is always enemies of truth? Yes. And they always try to resist the truth and try to suppress it. And when they lack any concrete evidence, they start throwing accusations like that it’s quite normal. It happened in the life of all prophets that happened to Moses, he was accused by all kinds of things by the Pharaoh, it happened against Jesus, he was accused by the Israelites. So any truthful angered Prophet, when people cannot logically or by good reason,

keep or drive people away from him, he starts, you know, just throwing accusations like that. But in all cases, we find that none of the accusers none could give any concrete evidence about logical or otherwise, or historical, that this person actually was lying. And that applies like I said to all the prophets also before Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. And as I indicated earlier, the difference historical differences mentioned no single incident even reported by his own enemies to say yeah, in such and such situation he like, they might say, no, it cannot be possible that he received revelation. So he must be lying, he must be magician, you must be this this. But this, of

course, is just like, you know, throwing accusations without without justification at all. But the interesting thing that might give some indication even about the attitudes of his own enemies, is that in the night, when the Prophet was secretly migrating from Mecca to Medina at night, because they were about to kill him. before he left, we are taught by historians, he left his son, his cousin, Ali. And he said, after I go, please make sure to return back these things that belonged to non Muslims, to his own prosecutors. What does that signify? It means that his own prosecutors, the same people who accused him of all kinds of things in their own heart, they trusted his honesty so

much, that they chose him to keep their deposits with him. That’s why he wanted to make sure that even though he’s leaving them, that they will get they will get back their deposits. Another interesting example that was mentioned, both in Bukhari Muslim,

is that when the Christ the tribe of the Prophet tried to suppress him, by all means, and they couldn’t. They went through the Hercules, the Byzantine emperor, and they sent him Abu Sufyan to seek His help against the Prophet and the Muslims. And one of the question asked by the Roman Emperor, he said, Did he or was he accused of lying to you before he claimed this? Prophethood? They said, No. He said, Did he ever betray his trust before he claimed prostitute? They said no. And this was a witness given by one of his arms.

enemies. He was not a Muslim at that time. Abu Sufyan the same thing again we find the numerous other examples that the

enemies even before the defense and the companions could not admit that he is an absolutely honest and truthful person.

