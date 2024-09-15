The Importance of Mosques in Islam

“There are seven whom God will shade in His shade on the day on which there is no shade except His shade: a just imam, a youth who grows up worshipping God, a man whose heart is attached to the mosque when he leaves it until he returns to it, two who love each other for the sake of God and part on that, a man who remembers God when he is alone and his eyes overflow with tears, a man who refuses the approaches of a noble, beautiful woman, saying ‘I fear God,’ and a man who gives charity and conceals it so that his left hand does not know what his right hand gives.” (Al-Bukhari, Muslim)

Mosques offer comfort, peace, tranquility, good companionship, and rewards, making them among the best places on earth. Is your heart attached to the mosque?

What Do Mosques Mean to You?

When you see your local mosque, what do you feel? How about when you see photos of mosques around the world? Do they remind you of beautiful Islamic architecture, towering minarets, and the melodic call to prayer? Can you imagine lines of faithful believers praying together in unity?

The mosque is a place of serenity, filled not only with people but also with angels. Its architecture can range from classic Islamic styles to modern designs, featuring elements like columns, spiral staircases, plush carpets, and intricate Arabic calligraphy.

The Role of the Mosque in a Muslim’s Life

Mosques as Places of Worship and Community

Outside, you might notice domes, minarets, drinking fountains, and shoe racks. Mosques vary in shape and size but serve the same fundamental purpose: they are places where Muslims gather to worship Allah.

The Obligation of Praying in the Mosque

Muslim men are expected to pray the five obligatory prayers in a mosque whenever possible. While it is not obligatory for women, they are also permitted to pray in mosques. These quiet, tranquil places are where Muslims fulfill God’s right to be worshipped and gather rewards for the hereafter. Attending and being attached to the mosque is highly meritorious and rewarding.

The Mosque: A Sanctuary for the Pious

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasized that God loves and rewards those who find solace and comfort in mosques:

“When a person goes to the mosque for prayer and the remembrance of God, God, the Most High, greets him joyfully, just as the family of one who is absent greets him with joy when he returns to them.”

“The mosque is the house of every pious person, and God has granted comfort and mercy for everyone for whom the mosque is his house, and that they will easily traverse the bridge to God’s Paradise.”

“There are six places in which a person is guaranteed the safekeeping of God, the Most High, as long as he is in one of them: in a congregational mosque, with a sick person, at a funeral, in his house, with a just ruler whom he supports and treats with respect, or at a place where people are fighting jihad.”

Building and Maintaining Mosques: A Source of Blessings

Cleaning or building mosques is another way to gain God’s pleasure and rewards. Aisha, the beloved wife of Prophet Muhammad, said that her husband often reminded people that God commanded mosques to be built among houses and kept clean and perfumed.

Whoever builds a mosque seeking the pleasure of God, God builds a similar one for him in paradise.” (Ibn Majah)

While building a mosque, a companion of Prophet Muhammad noticed him carrying a heavy piece of mortar. He offered to help, but Prophet Muhammad suggested that there is no better living than in Paradise, encouraging him to carry his own piece of mortar for this noble cause.

The Rewards of Serving the Mosque

Comfort, peace, tranquility, good companionship, angels, and rewards can all be found in mosques. One story from the traditions of Prophet Muhammad tells of a woman who cleaned the mosque. When Prophet Muhammad noticed her absence after her death, he inquired about her and prayed for her, saying:

“I saw her in Paradise! She was rewarded for cleaning the mosque.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Prophet Muhammad also said that after a believer dies, some of his good deeds continue to follow him, including knowledge he taught, leaving a pious child who supplicates for him, donating a Quran, building a mosque, providing shelter for travelers, creating a river, or giving charity from his wealth while in good health.

Mosques: The Most Beloved Places to God

Prophet Muhammad said:

“The most beloved places to God are the mosques, and the most hated places are the markets.” (Muslim)

While mosques are filled with blessings and rewards, God has granted a unique blessing to Muslims: the entire earth is considered a mosque. Therefore, when it’s time to pray, and a believer cannot reach a mosque, he may pray wherever he is.

The First Mosques on Earth

Abu Dharr asked Prophet Muhammad:

“What was the first mosque on the earth?”He replied: “The Masjid Al-Haram [in Makkah].”

Which is the next oldest mosque?”The Prophet said: “The Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“How much time was there between building the two mosques?”The Prophet answered: “Forty years.”

Then he added:

“Wherever you may be at the time of prayer, you may pray, for it (the earth) is all a place for prayer.” (Al-Bukhari)

By Aisha Stacey