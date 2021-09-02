Umm Ayman .. Nursemaid of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace

islamonline_en

 Umm Ayman is Baraka bint Tha`labah bin Umar bin Husn bin Umar bin Umar al-Nu`man, a slave to the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his Nursemaid, and she became a wife for the beloved of the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, Zaid bin Haritha, and the mother of the martyr “Ayman bin Ubaid Al-Khazraji”, and mother of knight among the knights of Islam, which is the beloved, son of the beloved, “Usama bin Zaid,” may God be pleased with them both.

The Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, inherited her from his father, then freed her when he married Khadija, the Mother of the Believers, may God be pleased with her. She is a blessed companion. She had known the Prophet, may the blessings and peace of Allah be upon him, since he 2as a child and a sent prophet. She lived throughout the period of prophethood and witnessed Islamic events, and she was among the first immigrants- may God be pleased with her.

It was narrated with a weak chain of narration: The Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, used to say to Ayman’s mother: “Oh mother,” and say: “This is the remnant of my household.” This indicates the status of Ayman’s mother with the Messenger of God and his intense love for her, as he considered her to be among the people of his household.

Umm Ayman is the one who was with Aminat bint Wahab, the mother of the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, when she went to Medina to visit Bani al-Najjar, the maternal uncles of his grandfather Abdul Muttalib. Then she fell sick on her way back to Makkah and later died in Abwa’. Ayman’s mother then came back with the Prophet and became his nursemaid, and she dedicated herself to nurse and take care, and overwhelmed him with her affection, just as his grandfather Abdul Muttalib overwhelmed him with his love, and God Almighty compensated him with the tenderness of his grandfather and Ayman’s mother for the tenderness of the parents. Abdul Muttalib loved him so much that he entrusted Ayman’s mother saying: O Barakah, do not neglect my son, for I found him with young men near Sidra, and the People of the Book claim that this my son, is the prophet of this ummah.

After the death of Abdul-Muttalib, the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, mourned for him. Umm Ayman says: I saw the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, that day crying behind Abd al-Muttalib’s bed.

The Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, grew up appreciating and honoring Ayman’s mother, because she, may God be pleased with her, was attending to his affairs, and took good care of him. When the Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, married Khadija, may God be pleased with her, Ayman’s mother was freed, she married Ubaid bin Zaid al-Khazraji, and she bore him Ayman. This Ayman emigrated and fought for the cause of Allah, he was killed on the day of Hunayn, may God be pleased with him.

Khadija, the Mother of the Believers, may God be pleased with her, owned Zaid bin Haritha, so the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, asked her to give him Zaid, and she gave him to him, so Zaid became dear to the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace (meaning: He loves him and prefers him on himself) so he freed him, then married him to Umm Ayman, She bore him Osama, and he was nicknamed with him.

Despite the old age of Ayman’s mother, she refused to participate in jihad with the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace. In the Battle of Uhud, Ummu Ayman went out with other women with the occupation of treating the injured and taking care of them and providing water for the fighters. And in the battle of Khaybar, twenty women went out with the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, among whom was the mother of Ayman, may God be pleased with her. As for her son Ayman, he was left behind because of his horse’s disease, and his mother described him as a coward.

And in the battle of Mu’ta, Zaid bin Haritha, may God be pleased with him, was killed, so Ayman’s mother received the news of her husband’s martyrdom patiently and compassionately, in the battle of Hunayn her son Ayman was killed, so she was patient and considers her son with God Almighty in order to please him and to please his Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace.

Days passed quickly, and the Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, passed away, and the fatal news leaked. The parts and horizons of Madinah were darkened by the separation of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace. the sad mother of Ayman, cried over the separation of the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him.

This was narrated on the authority of Anas, may God be pleased with him, who said: Abu Bakr, may God be pleased with him, said after the death of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, to Omar: let’s go to the mother of Ayman as the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, used to visit her. When we got to her, she cried, so they said to her: What makes you cry? What God has for his Messenger. She said: I do not cry because I do not know that what God has good for his Messenger is better, she I am not crying because I don’t know that, but I’m crying because the revelation has been cut off from heaven, so they also started to cry.

Umm Ayman died five months after the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, died, and it was said six months, may God be pleased with her and her land.

صورة رمزية للكاتب - اسلام اون لاين

islamonline_en

Has103 Post
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
A day in life of the Prophet (may the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him) in the month of Ramadan
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
Lessons on the patience of female companions around the Messenger
More by author

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
{Do not consider your being summoned by the Apostle to be like your summoning one another}
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
The Messenger, The Teacher (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and His Methods of Teaching
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
Credibility of the Revelation
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
The Prophet’s Methods of Education
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
A Pact of Love
Recent Articles
The Holy Quran copies for display
How Were the Qur’an and the Bible Compiled?
The crescent sign
Why I came to Islam?
Minaret of modern mosque
Islamic Dealing with People of the Book
world and universe and the importance of knowledge
Islamic View of the Universe
Quran for reading
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
Uthman bin Affan's portrait
`Uthman ibn `Affan The Man With Two Lights (Part Two)
Man prays during the dawn time
Self, Soul and Personality
Recommended
The status of the Prophet (Pbuh) in the Holy Qur’an
The status of the Prophet (Pbuh) in the Holy Qur’an
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
Top Reading
1
Why Prophet Muhammad Is Mentioned in the Shahadah?
2
Types of Prophetic Traditions
3
References of Muhammad in the Torah
4
Was Muhammad Possessed and Suicidal?
5
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
6
Is Humility the Essence of Greatness?
7
The Prophet may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and Correcting the Mental Image of Islam
8
The sunnah of taking by the means in the Sunnah of the Prophet
9
The Messenger, The Teacher (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and His Methods of Teaching
10
The status of the Prophet (may the blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) in the Holy Qur’an