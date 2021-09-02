Umm Ayman .. Nursemaid of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace

Umm Ayman is Baraka bint Tha`labah bin Umar bin Husn bin Umar bin Umar al-Nu`man, a slave to the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his Nursemaid, and she became a wife for the beloved of the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, Zaid bin Haritha, and the mother of the martyr “Ayman bin Ubaid Al-Khazraji”, and mother of knight among the knights of Islam, which is the beloved, son of the beloved, “Usama bin Zaid,” may God be pleased with them both.

The Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, inherited her from his father, then freed her when he married Khadija, the Mother of the Believers, may God be pleased with her. She is a blessed companion. She had known the Prophet, may the blessings and peace of Allah be upon him, since he 2as a child and a sent prophet. She lived throughout the period of prophethood and witnessed Islamic events, and she was among the first immigrants- may God be pleased with her.

It was narrated with a weak chain of narration: The Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, used to say to Ayman’s mother: “Oh mother,” and say: “This is the remnant of my household.” This indicates the status of Ayman’s mother with the Messenger of God and his intense love for her, as he considered her to be among the people of his household.

Umm Ayman is the one who was with Aminat bint Wahab, the mother of the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, when she went to Medina to visit Bani al-Najjar, the maternal uncles of his grandfather Abdul Muttalib. Then she fell sick on her way back to Makkah and later died in Abwa’. Ayman’s mother then came back with the Prophet and became his nursemaid, and she dedicated herself to nurse and take care, and overwhelmed him with her affection, just as his grandfather Abdul Muttalib overwhelmed him with his love, and God Almighty compensated him with the tenderness of his grandfather and Ayman’s mother for the tenderness of the parents. Abdul Muttalib loved him so much that he entrusted Ayman’s mother saying: O Barakah, do not neglect my son, for I found him with young men near Sidra, and the People of the Book claim that this my son, is the prophet of this ummah.

After the death of Abdul-Muttalib, the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, mourned for him. Umm Ayman says: I saw the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, that day crying behind Abd al-Muttalib’s bed.

The Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, grew up appreciating and honoring Ayman’s mother, because she, may God be pleased with her, was attending to his affairs, and took good care of him. When the Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, married Khadija, may God be pleased with her, Ayman’s mother was freed, she married Ubaid bin Zaid al-Khazraji, and she bore him Ayman. This Ayman emigrated and fought for the cause of Allah, he was killed on the day of Hunayn, may God be pleased with him.

Khadija, the Mother of the Believers, may God be pleased with her, owned Zaid bin Haritha, so the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, asked her to give him Zaid, and she gave him to him, so Zaid became dear to the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace (meaning: He loves him and prefers him on himself) so he freed him, then married him to Umm Ayman, She bore him Osama, and he was nicknamed with him.

Despite the old age of Ayman’s mother, she refused to participate in jihad with the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace. In the Battle of Uhud, Ummu Ayman went out with other women with the occupation of treating the injured and taking care of them and providing water for the fighters. And in the battle of Khaybar, twenty women went out with the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, among whom was the mother of Ayman, may God be pleased with her. As for her son Ayman, he was left behind because of his horse’s disease, and his mother described him as a coward.

And in the battle of Mu’ta, Zaid bin Haritha, may God be pleased with him, was killed, so Ayman’s mother received the news of her husband’s martyrdom patiently and compassionately, in the battle of Hunayn her son Ayman was killed, so she was patient and considers her son with God Almighty in order to please him and to please his Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace.

Days passed quickly, and the Messenger, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, passed away, and the fatal news leaked. The parts and horizons of Madinah were darkened by the separation of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace. the sad mother of Ayman, cried over the separation of the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him.

This was narrated on the authority of Anas, may God be pleased with him, who said: Abu Bakr, may God be pleased with him, said after the death of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, to Omar: let’s go to the mother of Ayman as the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, used to visit her. When we got to her, she cried, so they said to her: What makes you cry? What God has for his Messenger. She said: I do not cry because I do not know that what God has good for his Messenger is better, she I am not crying because I don’t know that, but I’m crying because the revelation has been cut off from heaven, so they also started to cry.

Umm Ayman died five months after the Messenger of God, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, died, and it was said six months, may God be pleased with her and her land.