It is only a few hours that separate us from the blessed days and nights of Ramadan. So, it is time to start warming up, set goals and think about ways to maximize your gains during the month. Early preparation means greater benefits. The opportunity of Ramadan is so precious to let it slip away.

One of the things that gives you momentum and heightens your anticipation of Ramadan is to review the incentives and rewards promised for good deeds during this special season. Being aware of the expected fruit of your deeds makes a big difference; it helps you approach the acts of worship with a better attitude and, furthermore, eases their difficulty.

The following list includes the basic ingredients of any Ramadan prescription. Many of us do several or all of the items below during Ramadan. But, are we aware of the blessings bundled with them?

Read Also:

Let’s review quickly their rewards, bearing in mind that some of the reward mentioned here is related to ordinary days which means that a greater reward is even expected during Ramadan:

Fasting: Your Shield

1. Abu Hurayrah reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said,

Whoever observes fasts during the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards, then all his past sins will be forgiven. (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

2. Abu Sa`id Al-Khudri (May Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said,

Anyone who fasts for one day for Allah’s sake, Allah will keep his face away from the Hellfire for (a distance covered by a journey of) seventy years. (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Qur’an Recitation: Refresh Your Heart

3. `Abdullah ibn Mas`ud (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said:

“Whoever recites a letter of the Book of Allah will be credited with a good deed and a good deed is multiplied into ten.

I do not say that [the word:] “Alif Lam Meem” is [counted as] one letter. Rather, Alif is one letter, Lam is one letter and Meem is one letter” (At-Tirmidhi)

4. Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said:

“Whenever a group of people assemble in one of the Houses of Allah (i.e. Mosques), reciting the Book of Allah and studying it, tranquility descends upon them, Mercy covers them, angels surround them and Allah makes a mention of them among those who are with Him.” (Muslim)

Dhikr: A Most Rewarding Deed

5. Abu Ad-Darda’ (May Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet said:

Shall I not inform you of the best of your actions, the purest in the sight of your Lord, which raises your rank to the highest, which is better for you than spending gold and silver, better than meeting your enemy so that you strike at their necks and they strike at yours?’ They replied: ‘Yes, indeed,’ and he said: ‘It is the remembrance of Allah.” (At-Tirmidhi)

6. Abu Hurayrah (May Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet said:

“Allah says, “I treat My servant as he hopes that I would treat him. I am with him whenever he remembers Me:

if he thinks of Me, I think of him;

if he mentions Me in company, I mention him in an even better company.

if he draws near to Me a hand’s span, I draw near to him an arm’s length;

if he draws near to Me an arm’s length, I draw closer by a distance of two outstretched arms nearer to him; and if he comes to Me walking, I go to him running.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Du`aa’: Ask the Most Generous

7. Abu Hurayrah (May Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet said, “The servant is closest to his Lord while bowing down. So pray much then.” (Muslim)

8. Abu Ad-Darda’ (May Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet said:

The supplication of a Muslim for his (Muslim) brother in his absence will be answered. An angel is appointed at the head of the (supplicating) person; so every time he makes a supplication for his brother’s good, the angel says: ‘Ameen! May it be for you, too’. (Muslim)

Optional Prayers: Build Your House in Paradise

9. Umm Habiba, the wife of the Messenger of Allah reported that he said:

“If any Muslim servant (of Allah) prays for the sake of Allah twelve supererogatory rak`ahs, apart from the obligatory ones, every day, Allah will build for him a house in Paradise.” or “a house will be built for him in Paradise” (Muslim)

Charity: Share and Care

10. Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said:

Every day… two angels come down from Heaven and one of them says, ‘O Allah! Compensate every person who spends (in Your cause,)’ and the other (angel) says, ‘O Allah! Bring destruction to one who withholds.’ (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

11. Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said:

Allah, the Exalted, said, ‘Spend, O son of Adam, so you will also be spent upon (by Allah). (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

12. `Adi ibn Hatim (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Save yourself from Hell-fire even by giving half a date-fruit (in charity.)” (Al-Bukhari)‏

`Umrah: Visit Allah’s House

13. Umm Saleem (may Allah be pleased with her) reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said:

(The performance of) `Umrah during Ramadan is equal (in reward) to performing Hajj with me. (Authenticated by Al-Albani)

Night Vigil Prayers: The Precious Moments

14. Abu Hurayrah reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said:

Whoever stands (in the voluntary night prayer of) Ramadan out of faith and in hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven. (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

By Muhammad Fathi