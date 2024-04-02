Be Sincere to Ramadan… Most hearts are moved as that dear time draws nearer. They feel a different and a special spiritual atmosphere in this blessed month. Muslims wish the whole year were the month of Ramadan, but they differ in the way they receive it.

But these wishes and feelings need to be tested to prove sincere. Not all one’s wishes reflect his/her sincerity toward the abundant reward that exists in Ramadan.

Special Hospitality Muslims who are sincere to Ramadan receive this annual guest with a special hospitality and start the blessed month with high determination to do all kinds of good deeds. They prepare themselves before Ramadan ahead of time. They fast as many days as they can in Sha`ban, the month that precedes Ramadan, to train for Ramadan. They give more money to the poor and the needy. They perform more optional prayers showing love for Allah, and asking Him to allow them to live the blessed month of Ramadan one more time. They do all this as they know that the reward and blessings of this month are too abundant to count. On the reward for fasting, the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said;

“All the deeds of a son of Adam are multiplied: a good deed (is multiplied) ten times the like thereof, up to seven hundred times. Almighty Allah said, ‘Except fasting, which is for Me and I reward for it. He leaves his food and lust for Me.'” (Muslim)

Ramadan Plan A smart and dedicated believer should make a special plan to get the most out of Ramadan. He/she should not waste a minute without doing a good deed.

It is a good idea to make a flexible timetable through which a Muslim can;

1. Read the Qur’an at least once or twice during Ramadan

2. Perform all obligatory prayers on time in congregation

3. Perform optional Sunnah prayers especially the Tarawih prayer

4. Abundantly recite dhikr; (especially the morning and night dhikr)

5. Phone or visit relatives

6. Share in all kinds of charitable works.

7. Do his/her work perfectly.

Stay on Track A believer should always remember that the objective of fasting is to attain piety. This means that abstaining from eating and drinking means nothing if this does not lead to piety. Allah Almighty says;

(O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those who were before you, in order that you may learn Taqwa (piety).) (Al-Baqarah 2:183)

Moreover, the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said;

“Whoever does not give up false speech (lying and the like) and evil actions, Allah is not in need of his leaving his food and drink” (Muslim).

Consequently, a true believer should stick to piety; and continue doing good deeds and abstaining from bad deeds and habits after Ramadan. This is based on the training the believer practiced during this great month. Muslims will feel great happiness and satisfaction on the Day of Judgment when good deeds will be weighed. Allah Almighty says;

(Then shall anyone who has done an atom’s weight of good, see it!) (Az-Zalzalah 99:7)

May Allah shower us with His mercy and rewards in Ramadan.

By Mostafa Al-Khateeb