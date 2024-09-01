The Importance of Our Relationship With Allah

Among all the relationships humans can have, the relationship with Allah is undoubtedly the most crucial. This divine connection shapes all other relationships—whether with fellow humans, family, community, or state. It governs the entire spectrum of human interactions within the universe. When individuals understand and nurture their relationship with Allah, they break away from false ties and maintain this vital bond. As a result, they become obedient servants to their Lord, valuable family members, sincere citizens, and compassionate individuals who care about the welfare of all humanity. This transformation is at the core of self-development, as advocated by the messengers of Allah.

The Consequences of Neglecting the Divine Relationship

On the other hand, failing to uphold this divine connection leads to the loss of blessings, and one’s behavior becomes marred by moral shortcomings. It’s crucial to recognize that all human relationships are interconnected; a deficiency in one’s relationship with Allah impacts all other aspects of life.

Establishing a Strong Relationship With Allah Through the Qur’an

When people study the Qur’an, they discover that establishing a correct and sound relationship with Allah requires aligning themselves with His divine attributes. Each attribute of Allah demands certain qualities of heart, soul, and action from individuals. Fulfilling these demands signifies the forging of a perfect relationship with the Creator. These demands are explicitly outlined in the Sharia.

Notably, the Qur’an often pairs commands with references to divine attributes, emphasizing that each obligation stems from a specific attribute of Allah. Those who observe Shariah duties with the understanding that these duties are linked to divine attributes grasp the essence of the Shariah.

The Concept of Ihsan and Its Role in Divine Awareness

By acting upon the commands of the Shariah with this knowledge, people can discern which divine attributes are reflected in them. The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) described this understanding as ihsan—worshiping Allah as though one sees Him. This perception is rooted in the recognition of a divine attribute within every command of the Shariah, coupled with the awareness that Allah’s watchful eyes are always upon them.

Misconceptions About Divine Attributes and Human Aspirations

At this juncture, it is crucial to address a common misconception. Fulfilling the obligations derived from divine attributes is one thing; aspiring to become an incarnation of divinity is quite another. The latter is patently false and un-Islamic.

The Shariah is intended to help humans maintain their relationship with Allah, with the underlying goal that they should, both outwardly and inwardly, fulfill the obligations necessitated by divine attributes. Human perfection lies in striving towards this goal in accordance with Shariah.

The Limits of Human Aspiration: Prophethood vs. Divinity

Prophethood, in itself, represents the pinnacle of perfection. However, it is a divine favor and not something that can be acquired; Allah bestows it upon whom He wills.

However, some individuals, lacking sufficient knowledge and understanding, do not seek to align themselves with divine attributes. Instead, they mistakenly aspire to become an incarnation of the divine. Their practices are not aimed at becoming perfect servants of Allah but at acquiring divine attributes and merging with the divine. This approach is contrary to the Shari`ah, which aims only to mold individuals into perfect and obedient servants of Allah.

The Proper Approach to Self-Development According to Sharia

The self-development recommended by the Sharia is directed towards this goal. Those who attempt to approximate divinity are misguided both in their conception and execution. They mistakenly believe that, since Allah is independent, they too should strive for independence. Similarly, they attempt to emulate other divine attributes, such as self-sufficiency and knowledge, including knowledge of the unseen.

They engage in spiritual exercises to attain these attributes, and even when they fulfill the obligations of the Sharia, their motives are flawed and un-Islamic. For them, these obligations are merely means to an end. At some point, they become willing to violate Sharia restrictions, viewing them as obstacles to their pursuits.

The True Essence of People’s Relationship With Allah

It is obligatory for all Muslims to follow the Sharia. Anyone who does not adhere to it holds a false understanding of humanity’s relationship with Allah. The fundamental Islamic principle regarding this relationship is that people should strive to act in accordance with divine attributes. Since Allah is generous, people should devote their energy to being His most grateful servants.

Allah is the Creator, so people must obey all His commands. Likewise, since Allah is All-Hearing and All-Knowing, people should invoke Him alone and place all their trust in Him. Acknowledging that Allah is the All-Holy, people should purify themselves both outwardly and inwardly. Since Allah is the Judge and All-Mighty, people should avoid any injustice out of fear of Him. In summary, every divine attribute imposes certain obligations on people. The more they advance in fulfilling these obligations, the closer they draw to Him.

By Amin Ahsan Islahi