Lessons to Learn from the Blessed Occasion

Undoubtedly the occasion of Al-Israa’ and Al-Mi`raj is a unique and very important occasion. Every year, when its time draws near we need to be reminded about it. Not only that, but we also need to keep in touch with our important historical events so as to derive fruitful lessons from them while moving forward.

From Al-Israa’ and Al-Mi`raj we should learn about the brotherhood that exists among the prophets and the wonderful role and advice given by Prophet Musa to our beloved Prophet on the night of Al-Mi`raj. Prophet Musa advised Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) to seek a review and the mercy of Allah in reducing the number of obligatory Prayers which was, at the beginning, 50 Prayers per day and then it was reduced to five daily Prayers with the reward of 50 Prayers.

During the Prophet’s journey, the Prophet was shown Heaven and Hell and this strengthened his belief and commitment to call upon his Ummah to do deeds that lead to Heaven and avoid all deeds that lead to Hell.

It is hoped that Al-Israa’ and Al-Mi`raj become an occasion to remind Muslims all over the world about the oppression and injustice that is going on against our beloved brothers and sisters in Palestine and elsewhere throughout the world.

Furthermore, it should be taken as an occasion to remind all Muslims about the real condition of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa which is now under unjust occupation and is about to be demolished, may Allah forbid! This journey shall teach us the necessity of doing our best to assist our fellow Muslims who are living under occupation and destruction and daily mass murder and humiliation.

The Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa issue is not a Palestinian issue nor it is an Arab issue but it is an Islamic issue and so all Muslims have equal rights in determining its fate. The occasion of Al-Israa’ and Al-Mi`raj should be utilized to remind us to exert all possible efforts to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and to end occupation and injustice against helpless Palestinians.

As Muslims, we should take this opportunity to pray for our fellow Muslims around the globe who are suffering from atrocities and pain. All Muslims should remember that the liberation of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa is not an obligation upon the Palestinians alone but upon every single able-bodied Muslim. Each of us must do his or her best at least through our Prayers and supplications.

Furthermore, the importance of cooperation and communication among the followers of different faiths should be strengthened. There is no doubt that Jerusalem was the bastion of the messages of Allah, and the message of the Prophet was the only message outside the sacred land in terms of physical presence but not in terms of the spirit and content of the message.

By Dr. Sano Moustapha *