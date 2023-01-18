The Quran – Ultimate Miracle 48 – Connection Between Surahs 5

Welcome to Islam infocus This is the 48th in the series sources of Islam is the eighth on the arrangement of the Quran.

And it's important to note that this is one area which is not very well published in Islamic literature. And certain things that we've been discussing over the last seven weeks is actually not published at all.

As I just mentioned, this is an area which really demands more attention than the standard growth has actually given. And we have been renewed this topic, particularly with the aid of those voters that you’ve made out. And maybe we can continue from where we left off last week, if that’s okay with you. Okay, no problem. So

if you recall last week, we ended with chapter 60. And we said the ending of chapter 60 deals with the attitudes of unbelievers and how the believer should not make alliance with them.

The beginning of chapter 67, which is sorry, 61, which is the first one in our new chart here today seem to be also dealing with deviations that some unbelievers also have fallen into. So there’s some continuing to also in particular, saying something that one does not do, and talks also about Prophet Moses and how he was hurt by his people that in the beginning of 6161, ends, by talking about acceptance of the Prophet, Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, telling people that this is the best deal that they can make to believe in Allah and His messenger. So it talks about the Prophet. Okay. You’ll notice that in the beginning of 62, it also talks about the Prophet, the prophet being

sent,

particularly to the people who have been undeterred. So both of them continuing about the Prophet 62

by talking about one of the human weaknesses, and that was in particular reference to a situation where Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him was given the sermon on Friday during the prayer, and a caravan came and people got so distracted, that they left, you know, the mosque and just went out to reseal the caravan. So talks about one human weakness.

In the beginning of 6163,

we found talking about another serious type of weakness, that is the attitude of hypocrisy and describes the way they were dealing with the prophet and how Allah uncovered all their plots and their plans. And he knew that they were just putting a face on things.

Chapter 63 ends by reminding that the know that the bishop not be distracted or not distraction,

because of property, or children, and that they should really spend from what Allah has given them before. It is too late.

At the beginning of chapter 64

deals with Amar as the owners or the domain of Allah of this universe, as if to tell us Don’t be distracted because everything.

Don’t run after things because both come from Allah, and he is the owner of the whole universe. Don’t let anything distract you from him.

The 61st chapter and was indicating that having wives or children is a matter of trial.

The trial is actually the first the last verses of the surah says that your children and your wife are like a test for you.

And by their own definition of revelation might throw some light

On how this one connects with the following chapter, because that verse was revealed, according to Dr. Mooney, and attack him, with respect to some of the early Muslims, who accepted Islam, why in the world in Mecca,

and they wanted to migrate and go to Medina what the prophet went. So there are children and their wives, tried to prevent them from doing so. So there might have been in some of them at least with unbelievers and did not wish,

you know, their parents or husbands to go and join the Prophet.

That might indicate again, one, the 65th chapter begins with the regulation of divorce, which means then that if you cannot resolve these problems with us, children and wives, and if it happens, that there is no other solution, but divorce, then you must also observe the rules for divorce, that you can just divorce them like that there are certain rights and responsibilities that has to be observed.

The ending of that chapter 65

brings actually, but

some aspects of family law and Islam

that is, in much in connection with the beginning of chapter 66, again, which deal with a family laws, various aspects of family laws, it is interesting to notice also that both chapters 65 and 66, begin by addressing Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him,

which shows again, the possible reason why they can do that particular orders.

Chapter 66 ends by providing a contrast between belief and unbelief and give examples of pious women and unbelieving people and, and so on.

Which again, is very much connected with the beginning of chapter 67, in which it stated that God created life and death, in order to test you, who you are, which of you is best indeed, which is again, contrast again, between the attitude of belief and unbelief, very much continue, in our continuing on the same line,

Chapter 67

by asking a question, or it’s not exactly a question that sort of exhortation, addressing the unbelievers saying, you know, who is in manifest errs, that is after presenting the message to them that way, that there will come a time where you will realize, who was in error? Of course, the references obviously, is either you are an error, the prophet is an error.

Chapter 68 answer that question. It says, The Prophet is not an error, man, it is known that is you are not because of the blessing that Allah has given you and chose you, Mohammed to be a prophet and messenger. This is not a reason for people to accuse you of being you know, crazy or whatever other accusation being made. That chapter 68 ends by mentioning something about the Quran, indicating that the Quran is a reminder, the coronal Island,

which is a sort of reminder after mentioning again, the attitude of the unbelievers toward the prophet and vegetarianism.

Chapter 69 begins by giving Ganesan and can I define the nature of this reminders, the Quran As a reminder, by showing how solutions before rejected the prophets, like the more than half the people of the modern had have been punished in the past as if to say, or right, you might be doing that to the profit, but remember that those who followed the same path in the past were punished. So he did

that chapter 69 times indicating are talking about the current and the attitude of the unbelievers or rejecters towards the Quran. And it says right now that has certain alleged caffeine in the Quran is an anguish for the unbelievers, but it says it is the absolute truth.

Okay, Chapter 70 begins talking also about the unbelievers or detractors of the truth. And that bill will have to determine punishment. That chapter is 70 with warning to the abs, that is with the ABS rejected the profit, weight or let them play and you know, rest time until the day of judgment comes and then they will come to test. And that connects with chapter 71. The beginning of 71, which is also a warning by Prophet Noah.

connection between, you just mentioned the Prophet No. So between Prophet Noah and the Arabs, what connection terms of the warning? Right? Okay. It’s somewhat similar to the connection between the two previous, or a couple of sources before that, because as it warns the Arabs who rejected the Prophet

tells them that people who did not heed the warnings in the past were punished. And that’s why it begins with talking about how Prophet Noah was sent to his people and warn them, that you should, you know, follow the rules and follow the path of God before a punishment will befall you said, like showing the fate. So again, the connection between the present or the attitude of the time of the Prophet and what happened in the past. Okay, the 71 ends by talking about the rejecters and how they are punished, which is basically the injectors here of Prophet Noah. And by the way, let me add a little remark here, because it would help us to understand how does that connect with the beginning

of chapter 72.

Elsewhere in the Quran, which I suppose is somewhat

familiar to our Jewish and Christian viewers, that Prophet Noah lived among his people for a substantial period of time. The Quran mentioned that he lived for 915 years with them, inviting them to the path of truth. And despite all of that, he was rejected by the majority of his people with this small time,

that may help us clarify the beginning of chapter 72,

which might not be apparent from the beginning, because in that beginning, it talks about how some of the Jin gi n, which is sort of creatures are not visible by us human beings, but they have the power of choice between right and wrong belief and unbelief, similar to humans in that sense, but they are not visible. And it says that this general spirits

have heard some verses of the Quran, just reviewing the Prophet reciting the Quran. And they immediately believed in him and realized that this is divine revelation, as this could tell us compare and contrast. On one hand, the attitudes of humans, the people of Noah, after 950 years of preaching, they did not.

And here are some other creatures, the journey, the moment they heard, the message of the Quran, the response etc. Of course, we’re not saying that origin happiness, but the church, a contrast in attitudes between belief and unbelief. Chapter 72 ends by indicating the importance of the divine message, and the knowledge of the unseen and how this knowledge is given by Allah only two chosen messengers. And that’s how these messengers are protected and guarded, in order to make sure that the message, which is the key term here, the message has reached people appropriately.

In the beginning of chapter 73, it talks also about the message of God, but this time, specifying how that message of divine revelation in the following the path of God has been given to Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, and actually describes it, Colin Sakina, it is a weighty, very significant, very important message

that chapter 73 ends with the emphasis on constancy and struggle. In fact, the very last verse in that chapter

indicate that the requirement of night prayers that was very strict in the early days of Islam was very heavy, you know, like stealing most of the night or two thirds or half of it in prayers. But when the last verse, it says that God knows that some of you will be struggling in the path of Allah, which means that after the initial preparation of the Muslim group after they the spirituality that has been very much emphasized, in terms of their love of Allah and their relationship with him, now, we can relax a little bit, he still can continue to pray and recite Quran at night, but will be those of you who might be involved in struggle against the unbelievers

may not be able to do as much prayers during the night as they used to do before. That consistency and struggle is very much connected with the beginning of chapter 74.

Why if you begin reading that chapter, it basically addresses Prophet Muhammad and says, go ahead and declare the message. And we all know historically, that in the early days of Islam, the message of the Prophet and his teaching was

was not really a secret but was somewhat confined initially to his family and to his close friends and people around him. And only at one point, it was revealed at the beginning of that suit, I bet now you can go out and declare it in the open, and obviously to the creditor message, and in the open, subjected the Prophet, and his companion to all kinds of persecution and hurt, which again, connects very much with the ending of chapter 73, that gets ready for the struggle, because now you’re going to the closer you see the connection, Chapter 74, is indicating aspects of the unbelievers that do not finish the Hereafter, they have no fear of the hereafter. So it talks about

beginning of 75 describes the resurrection. And interestingly enough, it responds to people who reject the hereafter because they always ask how could our bones after we become dust come back to life. So the beginning of that

chapter 75 reminds people, that those who are wondering how Allah will connect their bones after this didn’t create, even in fashion, their own fingertips, and we discuss that in very scientific molecular background. This is such a, you know, very important expression here about the fingertips in terms of our fingerprints, because of the lack of similarity between two individuals with the same finger prints. So again, the connection is beautifully, you know, renascence, in terms of the notion of the argument, and the response to that argument, 75 is talking about resurrection among us, after describing some aspects of embryology how the one who created us initially, is able to

bring us to life again, that is in the hereafter.

That connects very closely with the beginning of chapter 76, which is both with cremation and human responsibility.

cremation, first of all, because in the beginning, it remains the human,

that they were nothing before, when they were created initially, that’s just like a sperm or fertilized on something very, very trivial, very small. And that how Allah gives them the sperm. And then it says, that people then would be directed

with this nature to distinguish between good and evil, and as such, they are responsible for it.

That chapter 76,

talking about the penalty, in that particular case, the penalty of the long doors.

And that penalty,

actually, isn’t the Hereafter, which is very similar, again, with the beginning of the 77 chapter, which also deals with the certitude that the hour is certain it is coming, and there is no doubt about it, the hereafter and the Day of Judgment 77 ends dealing with the rejecters. And actually it ends in a question form. And remember that question from because that’s very much related to the beginning of the following chapter. It’s a study I hadn’t seen.

In what kind of spiritual exhortation are they going to believe after all that? So question directed to them? So that it begins also the question

what are they asking about, or wondering or arguing about the ominous, ominous, or that the Day of Judgment, the great news are the very serious news that’s going to take place, ie resurrection, and the Day of Judgment, that will end with the regrets, the feeling of deep regret on the part of the unbelievers, when they will face the accountability in the Hereafter, and hope that they will dusts so that they will not face this kind of accountability. And as such, it gives this one in the neck we are warning you of this day, the Quran says

and the beginning of 79, it talks about regret also on the price of unbelievers, rather than in the Hereafter, because it describes the angels of death when they take a song of those rejecters of truth. And as the Prophet explained, and as the Quran also explained that people actually would know the distribution of destiny, at the time of death, even they don’t have to wait until the day of judgment and as such, this is a matter of regret for them also, that it’s too late for them to believe or follow the path of God. So 29 is addressing the skeptics

and the talks also about the hour. And it describes how people again will be divided. People would be going to paradise other will be going to the hellfire. So basically addressing the question of that

In the question that arises there, and he begins with a sincere question, in contrast to those unbelievers and skeptics, it speaks about a very simple but profoundly faithful believer

who a blind man who came to the prophet to ask questions from him at the time when he is engaged in discussion with the nobility of, of Christ, the unbelievers. And that shows again that the value of that simple, blind man

is more important in the sight of God than all of this bunch of rich, powerful unbelievers. And it’s very interesting. So the name of the person by the way, he is up to live number maximum. So he is one person and that’s the reason why the verse was read. So that’s a contrast again with the skeptic. That chapter also ends talking about the hours. Yes, is when the day of judgment comes

in the how everybody would be dependent very heavily on his or her on dates.

Before you go on with chapter 81. Maybe I can ask you a question here. Sure, no, I have noticed that the chapters seem to have increased frequency about the topics dealing with

belief and unbelief with the hour and West reward and punishment. Now, I will do any specific reason that you know of why that may be the case. Okay, in fact, the last 48 chapters in the Quran are mostly smaller type of chapters. And they are on this 48 chapters from, I think it was from 67.

On

4848, total last ones,

are Mackey revelations that were during the persecution period. And that was the very early days of Islam where the emphasis on building the consequences of belief and unbelief has been very much emphasized. I think your observations is well taken that probably explains why that emphasis is there. It’s a very good observation, just like in a previous program, there were several chapters in succession the built with a basic theme of the Quran, the trustworthiness of the Quran, the relation with the Quran, so that that’s an interesting market. Taking point.

In at one might recall, again, we said that at the ends talking about the hours again to confirm what he asked me, the at one, at first chapter begins with the hour also illustrates the quota describing the scenes, when the hour begins, it ends talking about the Quran As a reminder, our message to all that is to all human beings.

82 begins also with the hours and accountability because the message basically is to remind us of that hour and to get ready for it to be to get ready to give our account of the life that we live on this earth at two ends, indicating that the helpers and certainly you will get will have no helpers in the Day of Judgment, that no person can benefit any other person. So that’s specially a warning to the wicked. Okay.

83 begins talking about another kind of dose of wickedness and it says war to the cheats or defraud those people who cheat in the, in their commercial dealings and things like this.

It ends talking about the day of reckoning

and the final accountability 84 begins also with the hours and accountability and how people would receive the book of their deeds, say

84 is talking about the world of the righteous that the righteous would have unfailing type of, of rewards.

85 begins talking about the suffering of those righteous hears that is they will get an envelope of judgment regardless of what kind of suffering they have gone through during this life. And it describes a group of believers who were, you know, tortured and killed by the unbelieving persecutors

chapter 85 in talking about the Glorious Quran as it is for Anna Majid, and that it is well guarded and protected. All right 86 begins with deep talking about the start with piercing brightness, start with piercing brightness. The connection might not be as obvious but since the emphasis in the previous chapter, one on the imposed on the importance, truthfulness and protection of that rose of the Quran. And when you talk about the piercing brightness, as of the Quran itself is a star with piercing brightness that only the blind can reject its truthfulness or divine revelation

This is one way of looking at, okay?

It ends dealing with the direction to the profit center in capital letters believers alone, that is if there is no use, or I leave them alone.

The next chapter 87 begins also with an address to the profit. You see the point, the last verse addressing the profit and 86, the first one insert and 87 addresses the profit and say sub Esma. Can Allah glorify the name of your Lord that all right, if there is no use, then, but continue to glorify the name of your nose? It ends that’s 87 describing dependency and reward for believers and unbelievers versus non believers,

which connects with the beginning of chapter 88 of Russia, because it deals also with the reward and penalty of believers versus unbelievers. As if it’s, again a continuation of the same subject at eight ends, calling the unbelievers to accountability that

God will hold them accountable.

The beginning of hmm begins with the reckoning in this life he is and describes how God punish the people have had, for example, okay, it ends dealing with the even ones and good ones. In the day of judgment and how again, some people who go to Paradise Allah would go to the Hellfire

90 begins with human struggle.

That is, every human being is created with the notion of struggling or striving for some purpose or some cause whether it’s worthwhile or not. And it ends again, with

a sort of comparison between believers and unbelievers. I don’t know how much time we have if we have time for a few more chapters. I don’t see any single Yeah, I think we have time for a few more chapters, or maybe I’ll ask you to continue and take advantage of every minute. Okay. The chapter 91 begins also, with comparison, like the previous one, between believers and unbelievers, indicating again after the swearing, beginning verses of the chapter, again, how people who take care of their souls and purify it are saved wherever and those who are neglecting it or, you know, committing evil and wickedness or destroying their own souls, their own future, it ends talking about the penalty

hears by again describing the destruction of previous people who disobeyed the prophets 92 begins to show that human beings have diverse pursuits in Messiah complex data, which shows again that this penalty in the Hereafter is dependent also on what kind of pursuit do we have in this life. And finally, it ends with showing again, that the good will be rewarded well as hell forever which very much connected with the beginning of the following chapter, talking about the reward given to Prophet Muhammad. Now a darker book on our color. That is, as a result of your sincerity and steadfastness God will give you until you are well pleased. I’m going to have to cut your half I’m

